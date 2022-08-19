Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Expert: Pharmacies Serving as Extenders for Opioid Treatment Programs May Help Significantly Decrease Deaths From Opioid Use Disorder
Pharmacies can play a key role in supporting patients with opioid use disorder and helping diminish stigma for patients treated with methadone, who are told by some they are still addicts despite trying to receive help. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jonathan Watanabe, PharmD, MS, PhD, BCGP, professor of clinical pharmacy and...
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
verywellmind.com
What Is Meth Addiction?
While some drugs slow down the body, meth speeds it up by triggering a burst of energy and an intense rush of euphoria. It also boosts alertness, reduces appetite, increases activity and talkativeness, and offers a general sense of happiness and well-being. Methamphetamine is sometimes prescribed—in low doses—to treat mental...
Futurity
Pulled tooth? Non-opioid drug combo may offer pain relief
As the opioid epidemic rages on during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study shows promise for a non-opioid alternative for acute tooth pain. Prescription opioid-involved death rates increased more than 16% from 2019 to 2020, and among all the opioid overdose deaths, prescription opioids represent nearly 18%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
TODAY.com
Fentanyl can't cause an overdose through skin, experts say: 5 fentanyl myths, debunked
When people hear about fentanyl, it's often through horror stories of accidental overdoses or first responders being poisoned just by being near the substance. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is stronger than the naturally-occuring heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the years, fentanyl has become more prevalent in the nation's drug supply and has contributed to a rise in overdose deaths. Experts say misinformation about the drug can lead to increased stigma against people who use drugs.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
Once feared, illicit fentanyl is now a drug of choice for many opioid users
One of the deadliest street drugs, illicit fentanyl, has transitioned from a hidden killer that people often hope to avoid to one that many drug users now seek out on its own. The shift to intentional use of fentanyl underscores a worrying trend in the country's ongoing opioid epidemic, experts say: That a growing number of people have become so tolerant to opioids like heroin, that they're turning to the synthetic compound, which is up to 50 times stronger.
MedicalXpress
Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows
The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
MedicalXpress
Vape starter kits could help smokers quit
Giving out vape starter kit vouchers through the UK's National Health Service could help even hardened smokers quit, according to a new Nicotine and Tobacco Research study from the University of East Anglia. Researchers worked with GPs and the NHS stop smoking service, which is commissioned locally by Public Health...
Medical News Today
Everything you need to know about crystal meth
Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A dental clinic that stopped prescribing all opioids reported in a medical journal Wednesday that its patients managed pain well, and that the decision most likely helped many patients steer clear of opioid abuse. The research letter compared prescribing patterns for opioid and non-opioid analgesics, along...
MedicalXpress
New study shows promising alternative to opioids for pain after tooth extractions
As the opioid epidemic rages on during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study by the University of Rochester Medical Center's Eastman Institute for Oral Health (EIOH) shows promise for a non-opioid alternative for acute dental pain. Prescription opioid-involved death rates increased more than 16% from 2019 to 2020, and among all...
MedicalXpress
Coming wave of opioid overdoses 'will be worse than it's ever been before'
Over the past 21 years of opioid overdose deaths—from prescription drugs to heroin to synthetic and semisynthetic opioids such as fentanyl—geography has played a role in where opioid-involved overdose deaths have occurred, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. But the coming wave will not discriminate between rural and...
5 drugs that changed the world (and what went wrong)
It’s hard to measure the impact of any one drug on world history. But here are five drugs we can safely say made a huge difference to our lives, often in ways we didn’t expect. They have brought some incredible benefits. But they’ve usually also come with a legacy of complications we need to look at critically. It’s a good reminder that today’s wonder drug may be tomorrow’s problem drug. 1. Anaesthesia In the late 1700s, English chemist Joseph Priestley made a gas he called “phlogisticated nitrous air” (nitrous oxide). English chemist Humphry Davy thought it could be used as pain relief...
MedicalXpress
Cannabis prescribed for pain linked with small risk of heart problems
Cannabis prescribed for chronic pain is associated with an elevated risk of heart rhythm disorders, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. Study author Dr. Nina Nouhravesh of Gentofte University Hospital, Denmark, said, "Chronic pain is a rising problem. According to Danish health authorities, 29% of Danish adults over 16 years of age reported chronic pain in 2017, up from 19% in 2000. Medical cannabis was approved in January 2018 on a trial basis in Denmark, meaning that physicians can prescribe it for chronic pain if all other measures, including opioids, have proven insufficient. Safety data are sparse, hence this study investigated the cardiovascular side effects of medical cannabis, and arrhythmias in particular, since heart rhythm disorders have previously been found in users of recreational cannabis."
Science Focus
Opioid painkillers provide little relief for those suffering from chronic pain. Perhaps music is the answer
For decades scientists have been studying the pain-relieving properties of music. All of us will have experienced pain at some point in our lives. We all know how pain can affect our physical activities, but it also affects how we feel mentally and emotionally, as well as other health-related factors such as our ability to sleep. This is especially true for those who suffer from chronic pain..
MedicalXpress
AI could help patients with chronic pain avoid opioids
Cognitive behavioral therapy is an effective alternative to opioid painkillers for managing chronic pain. But getting patients to complete those programs is challenging, especially because psychotherapy often requires multiple sessions and mental health specialists are scarce. A new study in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests that pain CBT supported by artificial...
‘Tomato Flu’ Outbreak Spreading Among Young Kids in India
A new, extremely contagious virus is reportedly spreading through children in India. Painful, red, tomato-sized blisters are the hallmark of the viral infection referred to as “tomato flu,” according to new research by The Lancet. Researchers named it after the huge blisters that emerge throughout the body once infected. The virus is said to be affecting mostly children aged 1 to 5 in several regions. Early symptoms include high fever, fatigue, body aches and severe joint pain, followed by the red blisters that slowly enlarge to the size of the fruit, which are similar to those caused by monkeypox. Symptoms also resemble those from COVID-19, dengue, chikungunya, the flu, and hand, foot and mouth disease, so multiple tests are run to rule out many possibilities before someone is diagnosed with tomato flu. Although there are no vaccines or anti-viral treatments for the tomato flu, which is not deadly, treatment consists of resting, drinking plenty of fluids and a hot water sponging of the rash.Read it at The Lancet
MedicalXpress
A call to prioritize substance use treatment in children
While nearly 6 million adolescents and young adults in the United States have a substance use disorder, only 8% receive treatment, according to data collected in 2019. This treatment gap is a critical problem, says Deepa Camenga, associate professor of emergency medicine at Yale School of Medicine and associate director of pediatric programs for the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine.
KIDS・
hcplive.com
FDA Approves First Ever Rapid-Acting Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder
Dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) is developed by Axsome Therapeutics. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) for the treatment of adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The treatment, developed by Axsome Therapeutics, represents the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved by the...
