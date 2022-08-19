ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

Buffett and Berkshire raised their stake in Ally Financial by 234%. Ally Financial has generated strong returns but analysts wonder if they are sustainable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership
Motley Fool

Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?

Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

It May Be Time to Rethink the 4% Retirement Rule

The 4% rule suggests retirees plan to withdraw 4% of their savings annually, adjusting for inflation. With record high inflation levels, the 4% rule may not be as applicable. The 4% rule's creator suggests beginning your withdrawals closer to 3%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

4 Ways to Boost Your Social Security Check More Than the 2023 Raise

The 2023 Social Security COLA only helps your benefits keep up with inflation. There are ways to increase your future checks, whether you're already claiming benefits or not. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
CNBC

New TikTok trend claims you'll 'make the money back'—how to balance spending now and saving for later

There's a new trend on TikTok that involves people encouraging their viewers to spend all their money to travel and have memorable, life-changing experiences, especially when they're younger. While previous generations might have felt pressure to spend money on expensive cars and clothing because of their neighbors and peers, Gen Zers and millennials may be tempted to spend more because of influencers and celebrities on social media.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Motley Fool

4 Reasons to Downsize Your Home in Retirement

If you're retiring, moving might make sense. Downsizing your home can free up cash. You can also take advantage of other benefits, such as a better location. If you are retiring, you need to think about lifestyle changes you're going to make since you're no longer tied to a job. For many people, downsizing to a smaller -- and typically cheaper -- home is one smart lifestyle change worth making.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Tesla Before the Split?

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 19, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 21, 2022. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Reasons Not to Buy a Used Car -- Despite the Potential Savings

You might spend less on a used car -- but will it cost you in other ways?. Owning a vehicle is an expensive prospect. Between maintenance, loan payments, and car insurance, transportation expenses can easily become a budget-buster for consumers who aren't careful. If you need a car, you may...
GAS PRICE
Motley Fool

Did You Know You Can Buy a Piece of Formula 1?

Travis Hoium has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
NETFLIX

Comments / 0

Community Policy