3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
localspins.com
Breakaway busts out of gates with big crowds hailing Chainsmokers, Sidepiece and more
The opening salvo of the two-day fest at Grand Rapids’ Belknap Park reveled Friday in exemplary weather, mesmerizing electronic music and elated throngs. The highlights and photo galleries at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTO GALLERY, FESTIVAL SCHEDULE. It was an opening day of reverie and revelry at Breakaway.
Greek Fest ends early, sells out after ‘amazing turnout’
The Grand Rapids “Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival” will not take place Sunday as previously scheduled.
Festival Latinx in Kalamazoo celebrates culture, history with fun-filled event
KALAMAZOO, MI – People in the community gathered late Saturday afternoon to partake and celebrate Latino culture and history. For the first time ever, the Festival Latinx Kzoo 2022 was held Aug. 20, at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo. The fun-filled event offered a chance to learn and embrace Latin American cultures.
Two actors from Disney's 'Bambi' will be guests at Grand Rapids Comic-Con
Grand Rapids Comic-Con has announced that two actors from Disney’s animated film Bambi will be guests at this year’s event.
First Pride Event in Allegan draws crowd to riverfront
Allegan Speak Up, a grassroots organization, hosted the event at the Riverfront Plaza. They said their goal was to create a supportive, inclusive environment.
Kalamazoo Black Business Expo ‘an invitation to bridge the gap,’ highlight Black business
KALAMAZOO, MI — Nicole Triplett founded Black Wall Street Kalamazoo in 2018 as a way to help bring the Black business community together and support African American entrepreneurs. This year marks the fourth time her organization will host the Kalamazoo County Black Business Expo. “We really want Kalamazoo to...
Say It Ain’t So! Barn Brewers in Lawton Announces Upcoming Closure
All good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, that includes the local watering hole Barn Brewers Brewery in Lawton. Since 2015 the brewpub has been a popular spot amongst locals to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and watch parties but soon the parties will have to move elsewhere. On August 17th...
WOOD
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
How Kalamazoo can address the shortage of psychiatrists -- and make a name for itself in the process
KALAMAZOO, MI -- In 2006, Susan Brown lost a close friend to suicide. Another friend died the same way in 2011. The two incidents left her reeling. Both men were highly accomplished, with plenty of resources at their disposal. If even people in that position could succumb to mental illness, what did that say about the status of mental-health care?
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
MLive.com
MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions
If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area
Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night
First day back at West Michigan school is all smiles
KENTWOOD, MI – Austin Rahe woke up extra early in preparation for the first day of fourth grade at Explorer Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 22. The 9-year-old was awake at 5 a.m. and stood by the door fully dressed and ready to go by 7 a.m. – even though school wouldn’t start for another two hours that morning, his mom, Erica Rahe told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press Monday morning.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nagle’s Top Dog and Malt Shoppe keeps things classic in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — When a 30-year-old Jeff Kuppler first set foot in Nagle’s Top Dog and Malt Shoppe 26 years ago to grab a bite of food, he noticed a for sale sign inside the business. “I never knew the place existed, probably, like most of Kalamazoo, until...
National teacher shortage affecting West Michigan school districts
“This year coming up is going to be tough on a lot of districts because they're not able to find the teachers that they need to fill all those classrooms," CMU's Paula Lancaster said.
Fans of Kalamazoo Growlers, Comerica Bank team up to donate over 61,000 meals
KALAMAZOO, MI — Riding high on an eight-game winning streak, the Growlers are one win away from their first ever Northwoods League World Series title. Their fans have already won, though. And not just by the team laying claim to its first Great Lakes Division title with an exciting...
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
Kalamazoo Growlers return home as champions
The Kalamazoo Growlers celebrated in earnest Friday as they returned home to Kalamazoo, trophy in hand and cheering fans to greet them. The Growlers won the Northwoods League championship Thursday, Aug. 18 in Duluth, capping off a nine-game winning streak. This is the first championship victory that the Growlers, who...
Kalamazoo, MI
