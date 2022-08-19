ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

See where Ann Arbor plans to spend $474K planting 1,000 more trees

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is planning to plant another 1,000 trees along city streets, while continuing discussions about how to better care for new trees. City Council voted unanimously last week to OK a $474,075 contract with Margolis Companies Inc. for plantings this fall and next spring to help achieve canopy targets identified in the city’s Urban and Community Forest Management Plan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Muffler to reopen more than a year after fire

ANN ARBOR, MI -- More than a year after it closed because of a fire, Ann Arbor Muffler Brakes & Shocks is hoping to reopen in coming weeks. Ann Arbor Muffler, 2333 Jackson Ave., closed in July 2021 after a fire that caused extensive smoke and water damage, as well as the closure of one of its repair bays, essentially destroying the back half of the building, said Kim Mitchell, business secretary and wife of owner Kurt Mitchell.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 21

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list. South Huron Parkway and Tuebingen Parkway from Nixon Road to Traver Boulevard: A resurfacing project is closing South Huron Parkway and Tuebingen Parkway from Nixon Road to Traver Boulevard to through traffic in both directions.
The Flint Journal

See the Goose Busters dog patrol at work in Ann Arbor parks

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve ever spotted a canine team chasing a flock of waterfowl off a Southeastern Michigan park, then you’ve probably met the Goose Busters. Owner Chris Compton founded Holly-based Goose Busters in 1997 to relocate geese for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Since then, he’s expanded the business to offer nest destruction and dog patrols that humanely remove geese from parks, golf courses and private property.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

18th annual Back to the Bricks powers through rain with expanded show

FLINT, MI -- Thousands gathered in downtown Flint this afternoon to walk Saginaw Street, look at classic cars and enjoy the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show. Cars of varying shapes and sizes with sleek finishes stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the street’s historic bricks, ready to be admired and observed. Families came from all over Genesee County and beyond to witness the show, which began with a color guard ceremony and military flyover at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, near Statue Plaza.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Worn-out tires? Flint will buy up to 25 from each resident for $1 each

FLINT, MI -- The city will pay residents who want to get rid of old tires at a tire buy-back event this weekend that’s designed to reduce blight. The city said in a news release that it will pay Flint residents $1 per tire for up to 25 tires dropped off from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Environmental Rubber Recycling, 6515 N. Dort Highway.
FLINT, MI
MLive

2 drivers injured in crash on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Michigan Avenue near Platt Road was briefly shut down Thursday afternoon after one car crashed into another trying to pull into a private driveway. Emergency crews were called at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the area west of the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Platt Road for a reported two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
recordpatriot.com

Train service from Ann Arbor to Traverse City gets funding for next steps

A passenger rail line running between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is one step closer to reality, thanks to state and federal funding for the next phase of planning. On Aug. 11, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the rail project would receive $1.3 million as a grant through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to advance its phase II planning study in a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.
ANN ARBOR, MI
