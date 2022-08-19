FLINT, MI -- Thousands gathered in downtown Flint this afternoon to walk Saginaw Street, look at classic cars and enjoy the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show. Cars of varying shapes and sizes with sleek finishes stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the street’s historic bricks, ready to be admired and observed. Families came from all over Genesee County and beyond to witness the show, which began with a color guard ceremony and military flyover at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, near Statue Plaza.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO