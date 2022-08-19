Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Street through Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown closing for months-long bikeway installation project
ANN ARBOR, MI - A new protected bikeway is coming to downtown Ann Arbor, alongside infrastructure improvements to a street running through the Kerrytown district. That project means residents should expect a set of months-long closures, city officials said. Beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Miller Avenue/Catherine Street will...
See where Ann Arbor plans to spend $474K planting 1,000 more trees
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is planning to plant another 1,000 trees along city streets, while continuing discussions about how to better care for new trees. City Council voted unanimously last week to OK a $474,075 contract with Margolis Companies Inc. for plantings this fall and next spring to help achieve canopy targets identified in the city’s Urban and Community Forest Management Plan.
Ann Arbor Muffler to reopen more than a year after fire
ANN ARBOR, MI -- More than a year after it closed because of a fire, Ann Arbor Muffler Brakes & Shocks is hoping to reopen in coming weeks. Ann Arbor Muffler, 2333 Jackson Ave., closed in July 2021 after a fire that caused extensive smoke and water damage, as well as the closure of one of its repair bays, essentially destroying the back half of the building, said Kim Mitchell, business secretary and wife of owner Kurt Mitchell.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 21
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list. South Huron Parkway and Tuebingen Parkway from Nixon Road to Traver Boulevard: A resurfacing project is closing South Huron Parkway and Tuebingen Parkway from Nixon Road to Traver Boulevard to through traffic in both directions.
Ann Arbor puts $853K behind new recycling education campaign
ANN ARBOR, MI — With the city’s new-and-improved recycling plant up and running, Ann Arbor officials are turning attention to better educating the community about waste reduction. City Council voted 10-1 last week to OK an $853,211 contract with the local nonprofit Ecology Center for education, outreach and...
See the Goose Busters dog patrol at work in Ann Arbor parks
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve ever spotted a canine team chasing a flock of waterfowl off a Southeastern Michigan park, then you’ve probably met the Goose Busters. Owner Chris Compton founded Holly-based Goose Busters in 1997 to relocate geese for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Since then, he’s expanded the business to offer nest destruction and dog patrols that humanely remove geese from parks, golf courses and private property.
Who ya gonna call? Goose Busters help scare geese away from Ann Arbor parks
ANN ARBOR, MI — If there’s something strange in your neighborhood park, who ya gonna call?. Chris Compton, founder of Holly-based Goose Busters, has been helping Ann Arbor remove and chase away Canada geese in the city’s riverside parks for about a decade. In addition to services...
Historic Jackson building being put to use again with apartments. retail space
JACKSON, MI – It’s rich with history as a theater and business college, but now Jackson’s Bloomfield building is being brought back to life as office and retail space and apartments. The building at 100 W. Washington Ave. has been undergoing renovations last few years, co-owner and...
Parades, carnival rides and demolition derby: Your guide to the Chelsea Community Fair
CHELSEA, MI -- The Chelsea Community Fair offer fairgoers a chance to see animal showmanship, livestock judging and a long list of events. The fair gates open for general admission at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the fairgrounds at 20501 Old U.S. 12, and lasts through Saturday, Aug. 27.
18th annual Back to the Bricks powers through rain with expanded show
FLINT, MI -- Thousands gathered in downtown Flint this afternoon to walk Saginaw Street, look at classic cars and enjoy the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show. Cars of varying shapes and sizes with sleek finishes stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the street’s historic bricks, ready to be admired and observed. Families came from all over Genesee County and beyond to witness the show, which began with a color guard ceremony and military flyover at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, near Statue Plaza.
Worn-out tires? Flint will buy up to 25 from each resident for $1 each
FLINT, MI -- The city will pay residents who want to get rid of old tires at a tire buy-back event this weekend that’s designed to reduce blight. The city said in a news release that it will pay Flint residents $1 per tire for up to 25 tires dropped off from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Environmental Rubber Recycling, 6515 N. Dort Highway.
2 drivers injured in crash on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Michigan Avenue near Platt Road was briefly shut down Thursday afternoon after one car crashed into another trying to pull into a private driveway. Emergency crews were called at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the area west of the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Platt Road for a reported two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
recordpatriot.com
Train service from Ann Arbor to Traverse City gets funding for next steps
A passenger rail line running between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is one step closer to reality, thanks to state and federal funding for the next phase of planning. On Aug. 11, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the rail project would receive $1.3 million as a grant through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to advance its phase II planning study in a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.
After Huron River chemical spill, this bill would make polluters pay for cleanup
LANSING, MI – Michigan lawmakers are still on summer break for another couple weeks, but Democrats say now is a critical time to hear bills that have been stalled by Republican leadership. One of those bills would penalize Tribar, the chemical company that spilled hexavalent chromium – the shiner...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
UM-Flint researcher documenting Flint River’s ecology as century-old dam removed
FLINT, MI – Researchers at the University of Michigan-Flint are studying the Flint River’s ecology as a century-old dam is removed, opening a 25-mile stretch of fish passages. Funding to remove the rest of the now-hazardous logging industry dam was announced by U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint Township)...
Train stalls on tracks, making a mess of traffic in Novi
Drivers in the Novi area are dealing with a traffic headache Sunday afternoon. A stalled train is blocking 10 Mile Road between Novi and Meadowbrook Roads, Novi police confirmed to WWJ.
New Ann Arbor dealership offers new, pre-owned Hyundai vehicles
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan-based car dealership recently opened a new Hyundai dealership in Ann Arbor. Fox Motors opened its 18,800-square-foot Hyundai dealership at 4001 Jackson Road in mid-August. The location offers both new and used vehicles, leases and a service center. “We are excited to open Fox Ann...
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants to visit before University of Michigan students return
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re wondering what the rumbling in the distance is, it’s the horde of students getting ready to descend upon Ann Arbor to start classes at the University of Michigan. While students have already started taking over university haunts like The Brown Jug or...
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
MLive
