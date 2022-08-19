ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Wesley Fofana Left Out Of Leicester City's Next Matchday Squad

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgB1m_0hNVp5H300

Brendan Rodgers has been stuck on a loop repeating that the Chelsea transfer target is not for sale, but it is getting increasingly obvious that they may no longer have a choice.

Brendan Rodgers has been stuck on a loop repeating that the Chelsea transfer target is not for sale, but it is getting increasingly obvious that they may no longer have a choice.

Wesley Fofana has been pushing for a move away from Leicester since the news of Thomas Tuchel's interest broke a few weeks ago with the Foxes pressing back at every turn.

Fofana and Rodgers sharing a handshake after the match versus Chelsea in 2021.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Blues have already had two previous bids for the centre back rejected by the club and have been preparing a third and final offer across the past week, despite Rodgers once again reiterating that they will not be parting with the Frenchman this Summer during his pre-match press conference.

Now the latest report from The Athletic journalist Rob Tanner , has claimed that the head coach is set to leave the 21-year-old out of his matchday squad to face Southampton on Saturday, per the request of the defender himself.

This makes it even more difficult for Leicester to hold onto their man, as he keeps making his disinterest in his current side blatantly obvious to both his teammates and supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0gza_0hNVp5H300
Thiago Silva helping out Fofana during the FA Cup final.

IMAGO / PA Images

On the other hand, it is a good sign for fans of the West London club who soon, may finally be able to put this chaotic transfer window behind them.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Everton#Next Matchday Squad#Athletic
BBC

Wales boss predicts 'better versions' of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey

Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football. Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Struggling Leicester drops Fofana, loses 2-1 to Southampton

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Without the dropped Wesley Fofana, Leicester threw away the lead to lose 2-1 at home to Southampton in the Premier League as its tough start to the season continued on Saturday. Che Adams came off the bench to score in the 68th and 84th minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Keep an eye on Arsenal midfield target, Chelsea not keen on Man Utd deal, and more

Enjoy my exclusive transfer news round-up, featuring today’s big stories from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and more…. Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder: “Yes, my feeling is positive on Antony deal. I understand Antony, but… here you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don’t think Manchester United are playing Champions League football…”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy