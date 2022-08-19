ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNYT

Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation

Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Local ownership is under siege, but a Northampton store owner keeps it alive (Editorial)

Patrons of two landmark neighborhood grocery stores in Northampton will be happy to know their favorite locations will be kept in the family. Maybe not technically speaking, but as far as Richard Cooper is concerned, his family-operated Cooper’s Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in the downtown are being placed in trusted hands for the future. General manager Michael Natale will take over after working in the stores for 16 years.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
AMHERST, MA
WCVB

Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup

GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
GRAFTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas

BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Man Arrested For Burglary In Vermont

Apparently not satisfied with breaking the law in the state where he resides, a Massachusetts man was recently arrested by Vermont State Troopers on burglary charges. Maybe the fact that he already has a record in the Bay State moved him to try his luck elsewhere. According to a media...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Police: ‘No danger’ as dozens of guns are taken from house

AGAWAM – There was no danger to the public, Agawam Police said, as officers were observed removing dozens of guns from a Cooper Street residence on Aug. 10. Police said the matter is under investigation and declined to comment further, however. Around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, there were...
AGAWAM, MA
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested For Symphony Hall Theft

Springfield Police have made an arrest in connection with the theft of the brass railings from Symphony Hall earlier this month. Police arrested 41-year-old Elvin Andino on Dickinson Street late Wednesday afternoon. Andino became a suspect when he allegedly stole brass railings from another staircase in July. Police say Andino...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Killed in 3-Car Crash in Amherst

A driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Amherst, Massachusetts, officials announced. Amherst police responded to Sunderland Road around 8:45 a.m. for a reported rollover crash and found three vehicles were involved, according to a press release from the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. One driver died from...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show

People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
BRIMFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts

LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
NATICK, MA
iheart.com

State Trooper From Monson Indicted In Fatal Off Duty Crash

A grand jury in Suffolk County has indicted a former state trooper from Western Massachusetts. Twenty-six-year-old Kristopher Carr of Monson is charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. The rookie trooper allegedly caused a fatal crash on I-93 in Boston last fall. “As a member...
MONSON, MA
