Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Western Mass. Police Seize Ghost Guns & Drugs During Routine Traffic Stop
How do our hard-working men and women in police forces across the nation get any sleep? It's almost like they have to be rolling 24/7 just to even have a prayer at keeping on pace with the number of crimes being committed all day, every day, all over the place.
Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts
Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
West Springfield police captain arraigned on assault and battery charges
A West Springfield Police Department member was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Monday in connection with an assault and battery on a person 14 or over.
WNYT
Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation
Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local ownership is under siege, but a Northampton store owner keeps it alive (Editorial)
Patrons of two landmark neighborhood grocery stores in Northampton will be happy to know their favorite locations will be kept in the family. Maybe not technically speaking, but as far as Richard Cooper is concerned, his family-operated Cooper’s Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in the downtown are being placed in trusted hands for the future. General manager Michael Natale will take over after working in the stores for 16 years.
Police investigating illegal dumping in Wilbraham
Wilbraham police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle seen illegally dumping in the town.
Officials urge caution as brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts
Brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts and officials are warning the public of smoke-filled air that is affecting many communities. Wildfires in Lynn, Saugus, Marlboro, Sudbury, and Braintree have kept fire officials busy this weekend as crews across several towns work to put out the blazes that have lasted several days.
westernmassnews.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup
GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
Stolen gun found after traffic stop while dispersing crowd at Riverfront Park in Springfield
Two men from Springfield were arrested after police conducted a traffic stop while clearing out Riverfront Park. Police are reminding the public that all city parks close at dusk.
westernmassnews.com
Possible new location for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse in the works
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News has learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees, after dealing with mold problems since last summer. The state is now looking into options for a temporary courthouse should they decide to renovate the current building. The state’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas
BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts Man Arrested For Burglary In Vermont
Apparently not satisfied with breaking the law in the state where he resides, a Massachusetts man was recently arrested by Vermont State Troopers on burglary charges. Maybe the fact that he already has a record in the Bay State moved him to try his luck elsewhere. According to a media...
thereminder.com
Police: ‘No danger’ as dozens of guns are taken from house
AGAWAM – There was no danger to the public, Agawam Police said, as officers were observed removing dozens of guns from a Cooper Street residence on Aug. 10. Police said the matter is under investigation and declined to comment further, however. Around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, there were...
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested For Symphony Hall Theft
Springfield Police have made an arrest in connection with the theft of the brass railings from Symphony Hall earlier this month. Police arrested 41-year-old Elvin Andino on Dickinson Street late Wednesday afternoon. Andino became a suspect when he allegedly stole brass railings from another staircase in July. Police say Andino...
nbcboston.com
Person Killed in 3-Car Crash in Amherst
A driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Amherst, Massachusetts, officials announced. Amherst police responded to Sunderland Road around 8:45 a.m. for a reported rollover crash and found three vehicles were involved, according to a press release from the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. One driver died from...
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts
LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
iheart.com
State Trooper From Monson Indicted In Fatal Off Duty Crash
A grand jury in Suffolk County has indicted a former state trooper from Western Massachusetts. Twenty-six-year-old Kristopher Carr of Monson is charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. The rookie trooper allegedly caused a fatal crash on I-93 in Boston last fall. “As a member...
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 0