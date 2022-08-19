Read full article on original website
Update: Girls taken from KC homicide scene found
The AMBER Alert for two Kansas City girls was canceled after police found the girls and said they are safe. Police are still looking for the girls' The girls' father, Jordan Owsley.
2 injured in shooting in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Independence. Independence police say they are investigating an “ongoing and fluid” incident at this time. The scene is in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue in Independence. The conditions of the victims are...
Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence
The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
Drowning at Hillsdale Lake under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...
KCPD investigating life-threatening crash near 17th Street
Officers were called to the area in regard to a one-vehicle collision. A white Yamaha Raptor was found flipped over in the median.
Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction. KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.
KC police investigate homicide that triggered AMBER Alert
Kansas City police investigate the homicide of a male victim near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue late Saturday afternoon.
Police: ATV driver does doughnuts in Paseo median, suffers life-threatening injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was doing doughnuts and driving erratically in a median crashed an ATV and suffered life-threatening injuries, Kansas City Police said. KCPD arrived Saturday evening to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at 17th street and The Paseo. The driver of a white...
Guns stolen after cars broken into outside KCI Expo Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several guns were stolen this weekend from the parking lot of the KCI Expo Center. The thefts were reported to police around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, but it’s unknown when exactly they occurred. Eight vehicles were broken into. In some cases, glass windows...
Amber Alert canceled, 2 girls located safe
UPDATE, 8:34 p.m. | The Amber Alert has been canceled. KCPD reports the girls have been located safe.
Amber Alert issued in Kansas City for 2 missing children
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children in Kansas City. Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Owsley left the scene in a white KIA Optima with a Missouri license plate vf2e2b. Two...
Independence police investigate Sunday double homicide
Independence police are investigating a double homicide near 14th Street South and Scott Avenue, but warned the number of victims could increase.
Suspicious package outside Overland Park Planned Parenthood deemed not harmful
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspicious package call closed a Planned Parenthood location Monday morning. An employee of the Planned Parenthood - Comprehensive Health Center at West 109th Street reported the item about 8 a.m. The Overland Park Police Department bomb squad responded to the scene and found the...
Amber Alert cancelled after 2 missing children found safe in Kansas City
India Fest is back here in Kansas City bringing, 8,000 people together for a day full of culture and supporting small businesses!. A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. Local diabetics question who will...
KCPD: Driver injured after doing 'doughnuts' in the Paseo median
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was doing "doughnuts" on an ATV in the median near 17th Street and the Paseo. Officers were called to the area around 10:30 pm Saturday for a crash. A white Yamaha Raptor was flipped over in the median. The driver had been ejected, and he wasn't wearing a helmet.
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Driver receives life-threatening injuries after ATV flips over median
The driver of an ATV is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle crash that took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near 17th Street and The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stolen dog found, reunited with owner in Mission
Mission police find stolen dog, reunite Boston Terrier, and stolen car with owner in Mission.
Traffic alert: I-635 lanes reduced for bridge inspection
Kansas Department of Transportation crews reduced lanes of I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, for bridge inspections.
