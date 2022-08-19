ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Lycoming College doubles down on commitment to humanities with new research center

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — At the heart of Lycoming College's campus, a new space has been created for humanities students and staff—those who study language, religion, history, anthropology, art, and philosophy.

The new Humanities Research Center (HRC) is a dedicated area for collaborative student-faculty research, internships, guided scholarship, global study, and more.

The Center houses offices for the inaugural director, Andrew Leiter, Ph.D., professor of English, and Lycoming’s arts and humanities career advisor, Shanin Dougherty. There is also a casual space for students and faculty to socialize and work and a presentation area for research presentations, professional workshops, reading series, guest speakers, seminars, receptions, honors ceremonies, and other events.

“The HRC will benefit enrolled students by expanding experiential learning opportunities, instituting an undergraduate humanities research conference, and publishing a student-edited undergraduate research journal,” said President Kent Trachte, Ph.D. “This design is expected to raise awareness of Lycoming’s excellence among our peer institutions, provide a highly marketable model that attracts more top-ranked students, and engage the Williamsport, Lycoming County, and Pennsylvania communities to exchange expertise, expand educational opportunities, and promote cultural literacy.”

The HRC is also anticipated to be the site of an interdisciplinary humanities conference focusing on undergraduate research, which will invite humanities students and staff from other colleges and universities in the area. Students will be engaged with several parts of conference planning: initiating calls for papers; evaluating submissions; establishing panels; and event organizing.

Along with the conference, HRC will publish a new journal for undergrad humanities research. Journal articles will be solicited from the conference's best presentations.

“As with the conference, the journal will feature further professional opportunities for Lycoming students as editors and publishers,” said Leiter. “For both the conference and the journal, we anticipate student internships as important components. In conjunction with the conference and journal, we are considering the possibility of a new editing and publishing course that would appeal to students working on the new research journal or The Tributary, as well as anyone interested in professional writing in various disciplines.”

In addition to the journal publication, a digital humanities lab will feature recording, videocasting, podcasting, and digital publishing resources. An introductory project will feature an oral history of Lycoming College, which will be released as a podcast series. To make the podcast more interesting, the project will focus on important aspects and moments in Lycoming College history instead of a dry timeline.

When asked how he anticipates the HRC to affect prospective students and families, Leiter shared, “In short, we believe the HRC will provide a crucial enrollment tool for recruiting the brightest young minds–and more of them–to Lycoming.”

The HRC will hopefully be a contact point for the local community and career opportunities with local libraries, museums, historical societies, and local school systems.

