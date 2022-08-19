Read full article on original website
R M
2d ago
Back in my day gas theives would pump gas in their cars and just take off without paying. cover their plates and drive away. But that doesn't work anymore because you have to pay before you pump. so exactly how were they getting away without paying?
7
Righttttttt.
3d ago
Everyone knows they will get a slap on the wrist and be released to continue to rob people. Justice System is a joke.
10
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Hilburn Drive
On August 21, 2022, at approximately 4:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Hillburn Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Roger Lopez, 20, lying in the middle of the street. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene.
Customer fatally shoots security guard at DeSoto restaurant
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A security guard at a DeSoto restaurant was fatally shot on Friday night after a patron began arguing with him over the rules.The call came in at around 10:00 p.m. on August 19. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Brickhouse Lounge on North Hampton Road .When they arrived police found the security guard, Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, had been shot several times. He was given emergency first aid and taken to a hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.Investigators determined through security footage and witness statements that a patron of the lounge, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, Texas, had allegedly shot Phillips after they began arguing about the establishment's rules. Kuhn was wounded by a bystander before he fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment after crashing his car in Glenn Heights and is now in custody on suspicion of murder.
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Deep Ellum shooting
DALLAS - A 26-year-old man was killed and another man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning. This happened just before 3 a.m., in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Officers working in the area found a man lying on the ground with...
Texas man accused of fatally shooting security guard at bar
DESOTO, Texas — A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at a suburban Dallas bar on Friday night, authorities said. Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested and charged with murder, according to The Dallas Morning News. He is accused of shooting Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, the newspaper reported.
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police shoot man armed with rifle
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police shot a man who they said pointed a rifle at officers Sunday night on the city’s east side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. after police got a call about a man threatening to kill himself in an apartment on Vincent Street. Police...
fox4news.com
Driver in Dallas fatal hit-and-run sought by police
DALLAS - Dallas police are working to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning. The wreck happened just after 5 a.m., in the 6900 block of Lake June Road. Investigators found that a man was running in the area, when he was struck by a...
DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Theo Stith in his home. One suspect is still at large.
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher Night
An observant mother thwarts attempted kidnapping at school event.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. A North Texas mother is recovering emotionally after her child was almost kidnapped at recent "Meet The Teacher Night." The school where the attempted kidnapping took place, has increased security measures.
KWTX
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger
IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - The Irving Police Department on Sunday asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to activate an endangered missing persons alert for Quinaejah Taylor, 17. Taylor was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tudor Lane wearing a black t-shirt with Nike on...
fox4news.com
Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside. This happened Friday afternoon when a mother, who was on the job as a food deliver driver, was picking up the customer’s order at a local business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Water rescue in Dallas captured by drone
DALLAS - Drone video from early Monday morning captured an amazing water rescue in Dallas. Brandon Clement captured the video showing people swimming in the floodwaters near I-30 and U.S. 75 with multiple cars completely submerged. The video shows just one of the many problem areas and rescues across North...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Dallas, Gunman at Large: Police
According to Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. Once officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who stated that the victim had been shot and was still inside his vehicle. It was determined that the...
Two arrested in connection with fatal wrong-way crash that killed three
SEAGOVILLE, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection with a fatal crash that claimed the lives of three people last week. The crash occurred just after 1 a.m., on August 7, 2022, on U.S. Highway 175 on the Kaufman County side of the Seagoville city limits. In an...
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case
Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
KXII.com
Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) -A fatal crash in Tioga on FM-121 near Vaughan Rd. Before 1 p.m. on August 20, driver Brandon Jordy Ramirez who was driving a truck with a trailer hitched was headed westbound on FM-121, when motorcyclist Demonte Gomez who was traveling eastbound struck Ramirez. According to DPS,...
Police: Texas infant left in bushes, wrapped in T-shirt by juvenile mother
Police in Texas are investigating after a young mother left her newborn baby boy in the bushes outside an apartment complex wrapped in only a T-shirt.
KXII.com
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -One man was pronounced dead after multiple gunshot wounds in Sherman. Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sherman Police responded to shots fired on the 800 block of East Scott Street. On scene, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then transported to a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Attorney Sentenced to 5 Years for Laundering Drug Money
According to the U.S Attorney's Office for the Nothern District of Texas, a Dallas lawyer has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiring to launder money he believed was linked to narcotics trafficking. 52-year-old Rayshun Jackon of The Jackson Law Firm was arrested in April 2021and plead...
