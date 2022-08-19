ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas adds 72,000 new jobs in July

Texas has added more jobs this year than any year since 1990. But the types of jobs people are attracted to post-pandemic appear to be changing.
TEXAS STATE
Flash flooding in North Texas leaves some drivers stranded

DALLAS - While most North Texans were asleep, many places got very heavy rain – in some cases more than 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit especially hard. Fort Worth and Ellis County also saw some flash flooding. FOX Weather crew rescues...
DALLAS, TX
Longtime Red Cross volunteer celebrates 101st birthday

PHOENIX - Friday was a big day for an American Red Cross volunteer who celebrated her 101st birthday. Arizona woman Betty Grenig said she still volunteers today, as she has for more than 80 years. She first started volunteering for the Red Cross in 1937 at 17 years old. The...
ARIZONA STATE
August 21st Midday Forecast

Much of North Texas could see rain later today and into Monday. A Flood Watch has been issued for most of our area.
ENVIRONMENT
Flash Flood Warnings issued Monday for parts of North Texas

DALLAS - Heavy rain prompted Flash Flood Warnings for several North Texas counties Monday. The National Weather Service allowed the Flash Flood Warnings for Dallas and Tarrant counties to expire at 1:15 p.m. They are still in effect for Henderson, Hill, Ellis and Somervell counties. Dallas, Johnson, Kaufman, Van Zandt...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

