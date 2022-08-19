Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Texas adds 72,000 new jobs in July
Texas has added more jobs this year than any year since 1990. But the types of jobs people are attracted to post-pandemic appear to be changing.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leaves some drivers stranded
DALLAS - While most North Texans were asleep, many places got very heavy rain – in some cases more than 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit especially hard. Fort Worth and Ellis County also saw some flash flooding. FOX Weather crew rescues...
fox4news.com
Longtime Red Cross volunteer celebrates 101st birthday
PHOENIX - Friday was a big day for an American Red Cross volunteer who celebrated her 101st birthday. Arizona woman Betty Grenig said she still volunteers today, as she has for more than 80 years. She first started volunteering for the Red Cross in 1937 at 17 years old. The...
fox4news.com
August 21st Midday Forecast
Much of North Texas could see rain later today and into Monday. A Flood Watch has been issued for most of our area.
fox4news.com
Flash Flood Warnings issued Monday for parts of North Texas
DALLAS - Heavy rain prompted Flash Flood Warnings for several North Texas counties Monday. The National Weather Service allowed the Flash Flood Warnings for Dallas and Tarrant counties to expire at 1:15 p.m. They are still in effect for Henderson, Hill, Ellis and Somervell counties. Dallas, Johnson, Kaufman, Van Zandt...
