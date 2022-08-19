ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Defense powers Central-Phenix City past Hewitt-Trussville in battle of top-5 teams

Defense set the tone at Garrett-Harrison Stadium as Class 7A second-ranked Central-Phenix City opened the season with a 37-21 win over fourth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville. Central gained control early in the second half to build a 16-point lead, but the Huskies hung close and only trailed by eight points with five minutes to play before the Red Devils scored twice in 90 seconds to pull away.
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

