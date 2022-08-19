ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

ABC10

Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
TRUCKEE, CA
KIVI-TV

Body found in California lake 'likely' missing teen Kiely Rodni

On Sunday, a car and body were found in a California lake near where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing. On Monday, officials said the body was "likely" Rodni's. The group Adventures with Purpose tweeted it found the car 14 feet below Lake Prosser’s surface, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada.
#Medical Emergency#Swimmer#Swimming#El Dorado#Lake Tahoe#Accident
Sierra Sun

Birding in the Basin: Lake Tahoe is home to several signature species

From the branches of towering Ponderosa pines to the wetlands filtering snowmelt into the crystal clear lake, Tahoe is a birds’ — and birders’ — paradise. Whether you’re a die-hard twitcher or casual admirer, a hike through the basin can yield an impressive number of bird sightings if you know where to look.
LIFESTYLE
Sierra Sun

Landing Locals expands to North Lake Tahoe

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe homeowners could soon earn up to $24,000 by offering their property as a long-term rental to local workers after Placer County approved an agreement with Landing Locals. The Board of Supervisors advanced a proposed $95,000 agreement with Truckee-based firm Landing Locals to...
CBS News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY -- A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after crashing near Grass Valley. The Grass Valley Police Department say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Combine Road and Cascade Crossing Road, about 15 miles south of Grass Valley. Responding officers found the motorcyclist, identified as Donald...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office adds tactical tool

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will have to make more room in its garage after getting the go-ahead to purchase a $520,000 Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle. The modified Caterpillar with a cab has ballistic resistant glass and NIJ certified level IV...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CAL FIRE responding to fire in Nevada County

NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) is responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River. CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on the scene. PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA

