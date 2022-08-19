Read full article on original website
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected off bike in Nevada County crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist is dead after after a failed turn ejected him from his bike in Nevada County, officials said. The motorcyclist was identified as Donald Foley, 61 of Colfax. The California High Patrol said the motorcyclist was ejected from his Harley Davidson Sportster after he...
Body, car found in lake near where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search-and-recovery dive team located a vehicle and body in a Truckee, California, lake on Sunday where authorities have been searching two weeks for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, multiple media outlets reported. Law enforcement had not confirmed by 8:30 p.m. EDT that the body found...
Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say
Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. After a vast two-week search effort by multiple organizations, a volunteer team of divers on Sunday said it had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teen who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party near Truckee.
KIVI-TV
Body found in California lake 'likely' missing teen Kiely Rodni
On Sunday, a car and body were found in a California lake near where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing. On Monday, officials said the body was "likely" Rodni's. The group Adventures with Purpose tweeted it found the car 14 feet below Lake Prosser’s surface, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada.
2 die in Yuba County after pickup truck tries crossing in front of oncoming train, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after trying to cross in front of an oncoming train, the California Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on Aug. 21 around 1 p.m. when a Black Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on a private roadway near Highway 65 at Dairy Road in Yuba County.
Sierra Sun
Birding in the Basin: Lake Tahoe is home to several signature species
From the branches of towering Ponderosa pines to the wetlands filtering snowmelt into the crystal clear lake, Tahoe is a birds’ — and birders’ — paradise. Whether you’re a die-hard twitcher or casual admirer, a hike through the basin can yield an impressive number of bird sightings if you know where to look.
CHP: Woman dies after crashing into center divider on I-805
A woman was killed on Interstate 805 when a silver Mazda sedan crashed into the center divider Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.
Sierra Sun
Landing Locals expands to North Lake Tahoe
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe homeowners could soon earn up to $24,000 by offering their property as a long-term rental to local workers after Placer County approved an agreement with Landing Locals. The Board of Supervisors advanced a proposed $95,000 agreement with Truckee-based firm Landing Locals to...
CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY -- A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after crashing near Grass Valley. The Grass Valley Police Department say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Combine Road and Cascade Crossing Road, about 15 miles south of Grass Valley. Responding officers found the motorcyclist, identified as Donald...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office adds tactical tool
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will have to make more room in its garage after getting the go-ahead to purchase a $520,000 Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle. The modified Caterpillar with a cab has ballistic resistant glass and NIJ certified level IV...
CAL FIRE responding to fire in Nevada County
NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) is responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River. CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on the scene. PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the […]
abc10.com
Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Transportation District works through East Shore Shuttle hiccups
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The East Shore Trail Shuttle opened for operation this summer as a part of a long-standing effort to improve transportation and parking problems in the Tahoe Basin identified by locals and officials. Washoe County and the Tahoe Transportation District have been working on solutions to...
Barricaded gunman firing at officers triggers shelter-in-place alert in Mountain View
A barricaded gunman inside of a home in Mountain View triggered a shelter in place alert from police Sunday afternoon, authorities announced.
Two people injured, 4 displaced after fire in Rolando neighborhood
Two people were injured, and four people were displaced after a fire in the Rolando neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to San Diego Fire and Rescue.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-805
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 805 Saturday afternoon, California Highway Patrol officials announced.
20-year-old motorcyclist dies after slamming into horse trailer
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash along Interstate 5 in Oceanside, authorities said.
