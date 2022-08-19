ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington police investigating shooting on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting on New Circle Road on Sunday. At around 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they located shell casings and...
Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot...
‘Unacceptable’: Dog tossed over fence at Clark County Animal Shelter

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Clark County Animal Shelter says a dog was tossed over its fence and abandoned over the weekend. Staff arrived at the shelter at 9:45 p.m. Sunday to tend to a sick puppy being surrendered from the community when they discovered a dog that had been abandoned, according to a Facebook post. After watching security footage, staff saw a person toss the dog over their fence.
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
Lexington man arrested in Graves County on drug, gun charges

A call in Graves County about a man reportedly passed out in a vehicle ended with the arrest of a Lexington man on gun and drug charges Saturday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 7pm about a man possibly passed out in a vehicle near the intersection of Ory Lane and Burnett Chapel Road. When authorities arrived they reportedly found 55-year-old Gary Wayne Hoskins of Lexington, slumped over the steering wheel with the engine running.
Lexington police, coroner investigating death of woman near UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department, alongside the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near the University of Kentucky campus. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Ashley Stamper was pronounced deceased at her residence on Linden Walk just after...
Lexington police investigating after 18-month-old found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an 18-month-old boy was found dead at a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. Police responded to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old on Wednesday. The boy, identified as Cho’Zyn Carter Wilson, was transported to UK Medical Center Pediatric ER where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury. Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon. A not...
Lanes on Winchester Rd. in Lexington shut down after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Lexington police say two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash on Winchester Road at Bahama Road at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. According to officers, one driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Lexington Police conducting death investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are conducting a death investigation Thursday morning after a person was found dead. According to police, a person was found dead Wednesday evening in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. It’s unclear why or how the person died as the department is releasing very...
Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
Coroner looking for Fayette Co. man’s relatives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died last month. Timothy Roland Foreman died July 27 of natural causes. He was living in the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive. He has two adult children living in...
