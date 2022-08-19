Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting on New Circle Road on Sunday. At around 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they located shell casings and...
WTVQ
Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/21: Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers; FEMA Officer Brett Howard
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Brett Howard. It’s been a challenging year for Lexington police. Homicides are on track to set a new record, which would break last...
WTVQ
‘Unacceptable’: Dog tossed over fence at Clark County Animal Shelter
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Clark County Animal Shelter says a dog was tossed over its fence and abandoned over the weekend. Staff arrived at the shelter at 9:45 p.m. Sunday to tend to a sick puppy being surrendered from the community when they discovered a dog that had been abandoned, according to a Facebook post. After watching security footage, staff saw a person toss the dog over their fence.
WKYT 27
Downstairs neighbor killed after suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a deadly Lexington shooting will go before a grand jury. Police say Keith Denton shot and killed 38-year-old Kadage Albert Byishim. The shooting happened on July 20 in the 300 block of Quinton Court. Police charged Denton with a number of things ranging...
WKYT 27
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
westkentuckystar.com
Lexington man arrested in Graves County on drug, gun charges
A call in Graves County about a man reportedly passed out in a vehicle ended with the arrest of a Lexington man on gun and drug charges Saturday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 7pm about a man possibly passed out in a vehicle near the intersection of Ory Lane and Burnett Chapel Road. When authorities arrived they reportedly found 55-year-old Gary Wayne Hoskins of Lexington, slumped over the steering wheel with the engine running.
WKYT 27
Jessamine County K9 unit receives bulletproof vest from anonymous donor.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -Jessamine County only has one K9 officer, and his name is Macho Man. As the only K9 officer in the county, he handles many different tasks. Some tasks include drug detection or suspect tracking. For a K9 unit, extra protection is always helpful. Sheriff Anthony Purcell...
WTVQ
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers raises money through annual Shootout fundraiser
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers rely on tips from the community to help solve crimes. In an effort to help raise money for those tips, the organization held one of its’ biggest fundraisers Saturday morning. The Crime Stoppers Shootout fundraiser helped raise thousands of dollars. The event...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police, coroner investigating death of woman near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department, alongside the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near the University of Kentucky campus. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Ashley Stamper was pronounced deceased at her residence on Linden Walk just after...
WTVQ
Lexington police investigating after 18-month-old found dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an 18-month-old boy was found dead at a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. Police responded to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old on Wednesday. The boy, identified as Cho’Zyn Carter Wilson, was transported to UK Medical Center Pediatric ER where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury. Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon. A not...
WTVQ
Lanes on Winchester Rd. in Lexington shut down after crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Lexington police say two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash on Winchester Road at Bahama Road at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. According to officers, one driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WTVQ
Lexington Police conducting death investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are conducting a death investigation Thursday morning after a person was found dead. According to police, a person was found dead Wednesday evening in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. It’s unclear why or how the person died as the department is releasing very...
WKYT 27
Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
foxlexington.com
Lexington murder victim was talking on cell phone when shots were fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police officers were already in the area when shots rang out on Hedgewood Court in July. By the time they discovered a victim, the shooter was long gone. Detectives have worked the case every day since, with no luck. Now, they’re hoping to...
WKYT 27
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
WTVQ
Coroner looking for Fayette Co. man’s relatives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died last month. Timothy Roland Foreman died July 27 of natural causes. He was living in the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive. He has two adult children living in...
