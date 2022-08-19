WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Clark County Animal Shelter says a dog was tossed over its fence and abandoned over the weekend. Staff arrived at the shelter at 9:45 p.m. Sunday to tend to a sick puppy being surrendered from the community when they discovered a dog that had been abandoned, according to a Facebook post. After watching security footage, staff saw a person toss the dog over their fence.

CLARK COUNTY, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO