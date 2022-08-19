Read full article on original website
Local businessman challenging longtime incumbent for NY-26
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With Early Voting winding down in a couple days and the Primary Election now just four days away, we’re looking into a key race. The 26th Congressional District is up for grabs in the Democratic Primary. The race is between Eddie Egriu, a local businessman and Congressman Brian Higgins, who’s been […]
Money Awarded To NY Small Businesses Through Credit Initiative
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York State has been awarded 500 million dollars in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The initiative provides funds to support programs for struggling businesses in the state. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and...
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $10M to Support Creation of Threat Assessment/Management Teams Across NYS
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18. The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
Hochul Announces Funding to Support Creating Threat Assessment Management Teams
Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that $10 million will be made available to all of New York's counties to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) teams under an executive order issued in the wake of the May 14th mass shooting in Buffalo. Hochul says the teams are designed to fight the surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and Internet forums. The plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions. Each county and New York City are eligible to receive up to $172,413 to support these efforts and are required to submit their plans to the state by the end of the year. Guidance on developing TAM teams and acquiring funding to do so was provided to 36 counties and New York City during a recent two-day summit.
2022 Erie County Fair concludes after successful 12 days
It's the 12 best days of summer for a reason. Although it rained on the last day, it didn't stop people from having fun to close out the Erie County Fair.
Chautauqua Institution increases security, may add peace officers following Salman Rushdie attack
The outside world is continuing to intrude into the vernal and intellectual world of the Chautauqua Institution, most visibly in the assassination attempt last week on world-famous writer Salman Rushdie. The New Jersey resident accused of the attack, Hadi Matar, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony indictment charging him...
NY Senate Republican Leader to Hochul; Update State Guidance on COVID-19
New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt wrote a letter to the governor calling on Hochul to update the state’s guidance and emergency regulations on COVID-19 following an updated CDC guidance:. “As you may know, the CDC recently updated its guidance to better reflect the progress made after...
In normally tranquil New York town, shock over Rushdie attack persists
When Emily Sack saw a young man leap at Salman Rushdie on the stage of a cultural center in western New York state, it happened so suddenly that she barely realized she was witnessing an attack on the author's life. - Reputation for tolerance - The Chautauqua Institution presents itself as a beacon of diversity, tolerance and cultural, communal and religious life in the northern United States.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State
The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
Average Cost To Fill Up Slightly Down From Last Week, AAA Reports
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – While some drivers nationwide are starting to feel financial relief at the pump, the latest report from AAA found that the average price for a gallon of gas in New York remains higher than the national average. AAA reported Monday that the national...
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
2022 VETERANS STAND DOWN!
The Stand Down is a one day event designed to provide services and information to all veterans in the Western New York area. In 2022 there will be two local dates and locations to serve male and female Vets:. *Buffalo: Tuesday, August 30, Sahlen Field, Downtown Buffalo. *Niagara Falls: Friday,...
Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York
The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
Former hospital insider on strike talk at Kaleida "the situation is very serious"
“The announcement itself wasn’t unexpected. But I think the situation is very serious.” Larry Zielinsky, former Pres. of Buffalo General Hospital commenting on the labor unrest at Kaleida Health. Union leaders are hinting a strike vote may come soon.
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
Chautauqua County Attorney To Retire
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendle announced today the retirement of County Attorney Stephen Abdella after 32 Years of service. He provided legal advice to many within the county including the County executive, Legislature, and most County Departments. As chief legal advisor for the...
