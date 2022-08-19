Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that $10 million will be made available to all of New York's counties to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) teams under an executive order issued in the wake of the May 14th mass shooting in Buffalo. Hochul says the teams are designed to fight the surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and Internet forums. The plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions. Each county and New York City are eligible to receive up to $172,413 to support these efforts and are required to submit their plans to the state by the end of the year. Guidance on developing TAM teams and acquiring funding to do so was provided to 36 counties and New York City during a recent two-day summit.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO