Kim Kardashian Filmed An “Invasive” Video While Driving With North West And Penelope Disick In The Backseat And People Are Outraged

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
buzzfeednews.com
Vanessa Bryant Said She Lives In Fear Every Day Of Seeing Photos On Social Media Of Her Dead Husband And Daughter
When Vanessa Bryant learned that Los Angeles County officials were privately sharing photos of her husband’s and daughter’s remains after they were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020, she said she wanted to “run down the block and scream.”. “It was like the feeling of wanting...
"I Just Killed My Dad": A closer look at the true story behind the Netflix father-son murder series
Netflix's documentary, "I Just Killed My Dad," is as horrifying as it sounds. The three-part series revisits the true story of Anthony Templet, who was just 17 years of age when he murdered his father, Burt, in their Baton Rouge home. At first glance, the crime seemed both simple and...
buzzfeednews.com
An 8-Year-Old Who Went Viral For His Hair Has Been Crowned USA Mullet Champion
Emmitt Bailey isn’t just a mullet champion — he’s the mullet champion. The 8-year-old from Menomonie, Wisconsin, was announced Sunday as the winner in the kids division for the USA Mullet Championships, beating out 688 other young entrants and their flowing locks. “It’s awesome,” Emmitt told BuzzFeed...
