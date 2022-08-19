ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Wild stuff’ as 3ICE hockey hits the rink at The Orleans

By John Langeler
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 3ICE is a three-on-three ice hockey league on a full-sized rink, NHL overtime format, and designed to give fans speed, skill, and excitement.

Good Day Las Vegas anchor John Langeler talked with the league’s CEO and founder E. J. Johnston about the exciting event taking place at The Orleans.

Tickets for this weekend’s 3ICE Championship Tournament are available on their website and each ticket allows you to watch all four games Saturday afternoon.

