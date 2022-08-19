ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whcuradio.com

One suspect wanted in robbery attempt at Ithaca store

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for one of two men accused of attempted robbery. Investigators say two Black men tried robbing Dankie’s Glass Shop on Elmira Road Friday night but were met with some resistance from the store owner. Shots were fired in the struggle, but nobody was injured.
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee

On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD says two men dead in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating two separate homicides that took place overnight Sunday. The first homicide took place on Olean Street near Lunsford Lane at around 1:40 a.m. Officers say they located a man in his 20s on the sidewalk who had been shot in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Lyons man charged with Animal Abuse

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday (8/18) of David E. Merkley Jr., age 31 of Lyons following an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies arrested Lyons following an incident where he caused injury to a domestic animal. He was charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals and Carrying Animal in a Cruel Manner. It is alleged that after a cat scratched him, he put the animal in a bag and shook it.
LYONS, NY
News 8 WROC

Two occupied houses shot overnight, RPD says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate house shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first one took place on Thurston Road near Roxborough Road at around 12:48 a.m. Officers say the occupied house was struck multiple times. The RPD says the two adult occupants were not injured during the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

Friday Night Bomb Threat at Rome, NY Walmart Under Investigation

A bomb threat called in to a Central New York retail store remains under investigation this morning. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) were called to the Walmart located at 5815 Rome Taberg Road in Rome, New York at approximately 10:20pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 after an employee at the store received a threatening call.
ROME, NY
News 8 WROC

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for domestic incident involving gun, sledgehammer

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man was arrested on Thursday after State Police say he fired a gun at people in a home. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Pigtail Road. Investigation showed that 34-year-old Bryan A. Deming of Friendship was involved in a physical altercation with […]
FRIENDSHIP, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run on Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead following a hit-and-run on Inner Loop. New York State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lanes between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when a driver struck him with their car. The driver then fled the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Red Jacket student pleads guilty after bringing gun to school

SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The 15-year-old Red Jacket student who brought a gun to Red Jacket High School in April pleaded guilty in court Friday. The juvenile was charged with kidnapping in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, and attempted robbery in the first degree. He was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in a youth detention center.
SHORTSVILLE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Woman accused of intoxicated driving in Turin, deputies say

TURIN- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of intoxicated driving towards the southern end of Lewis County, authorities say. Ashley M. Meyers, 30, of Rome, NY was arrested Friday night by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, following a traffic stop shortly before 9:30 p.m. on State Route 26, town of Turin.
TURIN, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
