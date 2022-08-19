Read full article on original website
Pealage
2d ago
put them all on a island and let them have their lawlessness be cheaper for the taxpayers
Reply(1)
4
Related
cnycentral.com
Man, 39, arrested for stabbing three family members including teen girl in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded late Sunday night to a reported stabbing at a residence on the 100 block of Woodruff Avenue near Schiller Park shortly before 11:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Raheim Stephens, 39, with a laceration to his elbow. Police determined Stephens had stabbed several...
Syracuse police tase 15-year-old boy who had gun; teen arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy with a gun was tasered during a struggle with a Syracuse police officer before he was arrested Friday, police said. An officer heard gunshots at 12:48 p.m. in the 100 block of Shonnard Street, according to Syracuse police, who posted about the arrest on Facebook.
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
whcuradio.com
One suspect wanted in robbery attempt at Ithaca store
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for one of two men accused of attempted robbery. Investigators say two Black men tried robbing Dankie’s Glass Shop on Elmira Road Friday night but were met with some resistance from the store owner. Shots were fired in the struggle, but nobody was injured.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee
On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
RPD says two men dead in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating two separate homicides that took place overnight Sunday. The first homicide took place on Olean Street near Lunsford Lane at around 1:40 a.m. Officers say they located a man in his 20s on the sidewalk who had been shot in […]
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged with Animal Abuse
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday (8/18) of David E. Merkley Jr., age 31 of Lyons following an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies arrested Lyons following an incident where he caused injury to a domestic animal. He was charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals and Carrying Animal in a Cruel Manner. It is alleged that after a cat scratched him, he put the animal in a bag and shook it.
Two occupied houses shot overnight, RPD says
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate house shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first one took place on Thurston Road near Roxborough Road at around 12:48 a.m. Officers say the occupied house was struck multiple times. The RPD says the two adult occupants were not injured during the […]
Friday Night Bomb Threat at Rome, NY Walmart Under Investigation
A bomb threat called in to a Central New York retail store remains under investigation this morning. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) were called to the Walmart located at 5815 Rome Taberg Road in Rome, New York at approximately 10:20pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 after an employee at the store received a threatening call.
iheart.com
One Man Dead and Two Injured Following Melee on State Street in Rochester
Rochester police have made no arrests in a shooting outside a restaurant on a State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. It happened around 2:30 yesterday morning while a large crowd was gathered for an after hours party at Burrito Urbana. Police say there was some sort of argument and...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
Lyons woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP., P.A. (WETM) – A Lyons, New York, woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August 16. […]
2 killed in crash on Thruway in Genesee County
The NYS Thruway Authority says the accident occurred on I-90 westbound between exits 48 and 48A in Pembroke.
Man arrested for domestic incident involving gun, sledgehammer
FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man was arrested on Thursday after State Police say he fired a gun at people in a home. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Pigtail Road. Investigation showed that 34-year-old Bryan A. Deming of Friendship was involved in a physical altercation with […]
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff’s investigate bomb threat at Rome Walmart
Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a bomb threat at a Rome Walmart late Friday night. It happened around 10:20 p.m. at the Walmart located at 5815 Taberg Road. Police say an employee received a call stating that there was a bomb in the store. Police evacuated the store, brought in...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run on Inner Loop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead following a hit-and-run on Inner Loop. New York State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lanes between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when a driver struck him with their car. The driver then fled the scene.
rochesterfirst.com
Red Jacket student pleads guilty after bringing gun to school
SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The 15-year-old Red Jacket student who brought a gun to Red Jacket High School in April pleaded guilty in court Friday. The juvenile was charged with kidnapping in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, and attempted robbery in the first degree. He was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in a youth detention center.
Police release photos of suspect who shot loss prevention officer at Manchester mall
Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes of Buckland Hill in Manchester Friday.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman accused of intoxicated driving in Turin, deputies say
TURIN- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of intoxicated driving towards the southern end of Lewis County, authorities say. Ashley M. Meyers, 30, of Rome, NY was arrested Friday night by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, following a traffic stop shortly before 9:30 p.m. on State Route 26, town of Turin.
