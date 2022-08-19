Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Early voting wraps up on the Treasure Coast
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting is now over on the Treasure Coast, but people inPalm Beach County still have the chance to cast their ballot before election day. In Martin County, supervisor of elections Vicki Davis says early voting was successful this year. "We’ve had no issues," Davis...
Editorial | Preservation key to Ag Reserve future
Palm Beach County commissioners will cast votes that will change the Ag Reserve, a 22,000-plus-acre site west of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach that voters sanctioned in 1999 with a $150 million bond for preservation. A lot has changed since then, as the demands of new housing and businesses encroach on the Ag Reserve.
WPBF News 25
U.S. Army veteran presented with new home in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran now has a special place he can call home. Saturday, national nonprofit organization Homes for Our Troops gave Army SSgt. Michael Montange and his wife Cami Sue the keys to their new custom home in Jupiter. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach Resilient Island hopes to protect Lake Worth Lagoon against environmental impact
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County has a wide variety of wildlife, but they need specific habitats to both survive and thrive. At the tiny Palm Beach Resilient Island, not too far from downtown West Palm Beach, its importance is big. It's now a critical habitat for imperiled shorebirds and other marine wildlife in the Lake Worth Lagoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
School board members facing Islamophobic attacks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Beginning next school year, students in Palm Beach County will have the day off to observe Eid, the end of Ramadan. It’s the first time the county will officially acknowledge the Muslim holiday on the school calendar. School board members Karen Brill,...
CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS
Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
floridapolitics.com
Primary battle in PBC Commission nears $1M before final stretch
The race between Matt Willhite and Michelle Oyola McGovern has produced a rare flood of TV commercials for a county-level position. Three Democrats are running to represent the agricultural section of Palm Beach County on the Commission, but it’s the contest between outgoing Rep. Matt Willhite and hospital administrator Michelle Oyola McGovern that’s propelled spending to stratospheric levels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ALL PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder for parents and students in the Palm Beach County School District: all schools are closed on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Many schools serve as polling places on Election Day. For security reasons, school district officials do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
bocamag.com
Remembering Two Community Leaders & Delray Meeting Gets Testy
I last saw Susan Whelchel on July 1, 2019. We were at the ceremony to mark Baptist Health South Florida’s acquisition of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Susan discussed her health problems for a few minutes. She was direct about the outlook—not terribly encouraging—with no sign of self-pity. Then she got back to the moment. “Isn’t this exciting? It’s a great thing for the hospital.”
New 'economic engine': Construction company bringing 200 jobs to Belle Glade starts 1st project
BELLE GLADE — After a year of construction, employees mixed the first batches of concrete at a 140,000-square-foot industrial complex that opened this month in Belle Glade where Glades Correctional Institution once stood. Someday soon, that concrete will make its mark in Boca Raton as part of a technology...
activebeat.com
6 Dental Schools That Offer Free or Budget-Friendly Dental Work
Dental care is expensive, but you can get free or cheap services at dental schools. You may be able to save 50 percent or more on dental implants, fillings, cleanings, and more. Certain groups of people like seniors and veterans may qualify for special programs. You aren’t alone if you’ve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
WPBF News 25
Early voting now over in Palm Beach County, Election Day this Tuesday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in Palm Beach County ended on Sunday. If you still haven’t voted, you’ll have to go to the polls in person this Tuesday to cast your vote in the primary. Palm Beach County supervisor of elections Wendy Sartory Link says...
FREE Catalytic Converter Etching Event Being Hosted By PBSO
There's been a recent trend of the devices being stolen right off of cars throughout Palm Beach County and law enforcement recommends having the vehicle's VIN number etched on them to help in their recovery.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Frankie & Jasper! Pets of the Week!
Frankie is a 2-year-old, 95-pound bundle of love! This smart boy knows his basic commands and enjoys running and jumping around. Frankie loves all the attention for himself so he would prefer to be the only pet in the home. This lab retriever mix is happiest when he is splashing in some water and chasing balls! Frankie is looking for a very active home that will allow him to play and get all his energy out.
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
palmbeachillustrated.com
“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach
The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
wflx.com
3 Palm Beach County men charged with voter fraud
Three Palm Beach County men who voted in the 2020 elections appeared in court Friday to face charges of voter fraud. Less than a week before Tuesday's primary elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 individuals for similar charges in our state on Thursday. All of those charged...
WPBF News 25
Low new unemployment numbers: Two jobs for every person
Fla. — Florida's unemployment rate for July dipped to 2.7%, below the national average. State officials said it's because Florida is business-friendly, and these numbers mean it should be easier to put a paycheck in your wallet. "In a nutshell, it's one of the strongest labor markets I’ve...
Comments / 0