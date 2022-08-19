ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Callum Smith KOs Mathieu Bauderlique with huge hook!

Callum Smith won his WBC eliminator in dramatic fashion as he stopped Mathieu Bauderlique with a brutal left hook. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SkySports

West Ham 0-2 Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard on target to leave West Ham pointless

High-flying Brighton comfortably beat West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium to leave David Moyes' side without a point or a goal after three Premier League games. Alexis Mac Allister converted from the penalty spot (22) to give Brighton the lead after West Ham's new-signing Thilo Kehrer - making his Premier League debut - tripped up Danny Welbeck with a clumsy challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Super League#Sky Sports Action
SkySports

Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward

Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward but Everton have also inquired about his availability. Newcastle's offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons. Everton have been made aware of the offer but are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

The Hundred: Paul Stirling and George Garton show class as Southern Brave secure vital victory over Welsh Fire

Paul Stirling hit an electric 74 off 42 balls and George Garton took three wickets for just seven runs as Southern Brave secured a crucial victory against Welsh Fire. Clarke (17 off 20 balls), Miller (15 off 18 balls), Du Plooy (37 off 25 balls), Critchley (32 off 19 balls not out), Pretorius (15 off 7 balls); Garton (7-3 off 15 balls), Fuller (21-1 off 15 balls)
SPORTS
SkySports

Highlights: Usyk wins dramatic rematch with Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk used his classy skills to win a split decision after an enthralling rematch with Anthony Joshua. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver

The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy