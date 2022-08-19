Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Antony: Man Utd likely to submit improved offer to Ajax for Brazilian winger
Manchester United are likely to go in with an improved offer to sign Ajax winger Antony but the Dutch team's manager has taken a swipe at United's lack of Champions League football. United are thought to be encouraged that Antony's omission from the Ajax squad for Sunday's 1-0 win over...
SkySports
Callum Smith KOs Mathieu Bauderlique with huge hook!
Callum Smith won his WBC eliminator in dramatic fashion as he stopped Mathieu Bauderlique with a brutal left hook. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Bristol City 2-0 Cardiff: Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson score as Robins win Severnside derby
Goals from Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson gave Bristol City the Severnside derby bragging rights with a 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff at Ashton Gate. The home side took a 41st-minute lead when Nahki Wells crossed from the left and Conway got in front of his marker to net his fourth goal of the season with a glancing header.
SkySports
West Ham 0-2 Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard on target to leave West Ham pointless
High-flying Brighton comfortably beat West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium to leave David Moyes' side without a point or a goal after three Premier League games. Alexis Mac Allister converted from the penalty spot (22) to give Brighton the lead after West Ham's new-signing Thilo Kehrer - making his Premier League debut - tripped up Danny Welbeck with a clumsy challenge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper set for more treatment after reoccurrence of thyroid cancer
Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger is set for a spell away from the game after confirming a recurrence of thyroid cancer. Berger had been diagnosed with the disease during November 2017 when she was playing for Birmingham, but made a full recovery to continue her career, joining Chelsea in January 2019.
SkySports
Celtic 2-0 Hearts: Kyogo Furuhashi and Georgios Giakoumakis strikes send Hoops back top of Scottish Premiership
Celtic continued their perfect start to move top of the Scottish Premiership after goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Georgios Giakoumakis sealed a 2-0 win over nine-man Hearts. Ange Postecoglou's side capitalised on Rangers' draw with Hibernian on Saturday by claiming their fourth win of the season. Furuhashi put the hosts...
SkySports
Leicester midfielder and Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans is available for £38m this summer - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Leicester City are set to slash their asking price for Youri Tielemans to £38m because of his contractual situation, boosting Arsenal's hopes of signing the midfielder. Chelsea have ended their interest in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana after...
UEFA・
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Anthony Gordon: Is Everton youngster the answer to Chelsea's attacking problems?
The ball dropped out of the late summer sky and Goodison Park collectively held its breath. It appeared Steve Cook had fatally miscalculated the waspish presence of Anthony Gordon when a failed header back to Dean Henderson landed at the Everton youngster's feet. Everton, hauled level by Demarai Gray just...
SkySports
Chelsea interested in Rafael Leao, Anthony Gordon and Adam Webster - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are confident of sealing a deal to sign Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon this week and are also working on a deal to bring in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. THE SUN. Chelsea are keen on Brighton's Adam Webster...
SkySports
The Hundred: Alice Capsey stars as Oval Invincibles secure crucial win over Birmingham Phoenix
Alice Capsey's devastating bowling display led Oval Invincibles to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix at the Kia Oval in a repeat of last year's Hundred Eliminator. Score Summary: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix. Oval Invincibles Win!. Oval Invincibles 107-2 off 87 balls:. Winfield-Hill (41 off 38 balls), Bates...
SkySports
Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward
Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward but Everton have also inquired about his availability. Newcastle's offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons. Everton have been made aware of the offer but are...
SkySports
Carabao Cup second round: League Two Crawley get better of Fulham, Aston Villa come from behind against Bolton
League Two side Crawley provided the biggest shock of the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday as they knocked out Premier League side Fulham - a team ranked 73 places above them in the English football pyramid. Kevin Betsy's side sit second bottom of the English Football League following a...
SkySports
The Hundred: Paul Stirling and George Garton show class as Southern Brave secure vital victory over Welsh Fire
Paul Stirling hit an electric 74 off 42 balls and George Garton took three wickets for just seven runs as Southern Brave secured a crucial victory against Welsh Fire. Clarke (17 off 20 balls), Miller (15 off 18 balls), Du Plooy (37 off 25 balls), Critchley (32 off 19 balls not out), Pretorius (15 off 7 balls); Garton (7-3 off 15 balls), Fuller (21-1 off 15 balls)
SkySports
The Hundred: Sophia Dunkley and Anya Shrubsole help steer Southern Brave as they continue unbeaten run against Welsh Fire
Southern Brave put in another perfectly balanced performance to beat Welsh Fire, with the batting prowess of Sophia Dunkley combined with the bowling of Lauren Bell, Anya Shrubsole and Georgia Adams extending their unbeaten run to four matches in a row. Score Summary: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave. Welsh Fire...
SkySports
The Hundred: Laura Wolvaardt hits unbeaten 90 as Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals in thriller
Deandra Dottin's six sixes came in vain for Manchester Originals as Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 90 from 49 balls dragged Northern Superchargers to a stunning comeback win at Headingley with the home side triumphing by seven wickets... Story of the match. Dottin calls herself the 'World Boss' and she played like...
SkySports
Highlights: Usyk wins dramatic rematch with Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk used his classy skills to win a split decision after an enthralling rematch with Anthony Joshua. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver
The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell headline jam-packed Monday of action
Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell all feature on a busy Monday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with Tony Carroll looking set for a good afternoon by the seaside. Brighton 3:20 - Course specialist Temur Khan goes again for Carroll. The Derek (Delboy) Hart Sidmouth Curry Club Handicap (3:20) has a...
SkySports
Emerson Palmieri: West Ham sign defender from Chelsea on four-year deal
West Ham have signed Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea on a four-year deal. The 28-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Hammers that will keep him at the London Stadium until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year. Emerson becomes David Moyes' seventh summer...
Comments / 0