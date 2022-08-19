Read full article on original website
Thunderstorm halts play in Saturday PaddleHeads-Chukars game
MISSOULA — After building a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings, the Missoula PaddleHeads were forced to head to the locker room Saturday night because of a storm. They will resume their game with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Then once...
ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast
————— 277 FPUS55 KPIH 221954. This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you. are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page. IDZ072-231000- Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including Stanley. 154 PM MDT Mon Aug 22 2022.
MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Flathead. County through 515 PM MDT... At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Kalispell, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half-inch size hail....
ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Area of thunderstorms northeast of Soda Springs and Montpelier. moving south-southwest through 400 PM MDT... At 255 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms. extending from 9 miles north of Wayan to 11 miles southeast of Henry. to 16...
MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast
————— 333 FPUS55 KMSO 202109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and. thunderstorms. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance. of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the...
Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
