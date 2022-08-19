Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, August 19, 2022: Attention SAU students and anyone else looking for a job

Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, August 22, 2022: The business side, Part III
We have refreshed the advertisements of some of our clients recently, among them the Magnolia School District, Bell & Boyd, Magnolia Regional Medical Center and S&S Home Center. This goes into another aspect of the advertising side of magnoliareporter.com. Clients have the option of allowing magnoliareporter.com to create their ads. We have a talented independent contractor who does this work for us, and she’s very good. If our first design pitch isn’t what a client works, we’ll work with them until they’re happy at no additional charge. Many of our clients produce their own ads and that’s great. These clients may change their ads as frequently as they desire so long as the ads meet our size specifications. We love frequent changes. It keeps our advertising content looking fresh. That’s good for us but it’s even better for the client. Last point. magnoliareporter.com is an online website. It was born online and has been serving South Arkansas’ online news and information consumers for more than 12 years. We are not a newspaper that suddenly decided to sell ads to its secondary online product. If you need to reach an online audience in Magnolia and South Arkansas, there’s really only one place to go. And that’s right here.
magnoliareporter.com
Mulerider Express will provide hourly runs from SAU campus to Magnolia business locations
Southern Arkansas University is providing a new service, Mulerider Express, that will use a van to take students from the campus to various locations in Magnolia. Mulerider Express is sponsored by SAU and AmeriCorps VISTA. It will make a loop hourly Monday through Friday from the Brinson Art Center parking lot Walmart, Brookshire’s, University Plaza Shopping Center and SAU’s Beyond the Campus store on the Magnolia Square.
magnoliareporter.com
Rodfathers, SAU rodeo team asking for A&P money
Two events will request money from the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission during its meeting at noon Monday. The commission meets at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office on West Main Street. The 8th Annual Rodfathers Cruising Against Brusin’ Car and Truck Show seeks $1,400. The Southern Arkansas University...
magnoliareporter.com
Virtual Talk with Emerson cookbook author Stephanie Thompson set for Thursday
Arkansas Folk and Traditional Arts at the University of Arkansas will host an online book talk with Stephanie Bennett Thompson of Emerson. She will share details and stories from her cookbook titled “Down South: A Collection of Recipes From My Mother,” from 1-2:15 p.m. Thursday, August 25. This...
magnoliareporter.com
Two South Arkansas airports get state grants
Two South Arkansas airports have received grants from the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics. Arkadelphia Municipal Airport will receive an 80-20 matching grant of $400,000 for the construction of a three-bay T-hangar, which has a total project cost of $530,210.98. It will get a 90-10 matching grant of $150,000 for a taxiway that will access the new hangar. The taxiway has a total project cost of $177,156.30.
magnoliareporter.com
Rayburn receives SouthArk scholarship
Samuel Rayburn, a 2022 graduate of Taylor High School, has accepted a Freshman Recognition Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College this fall. In high school, the son of Jon and Jamie Rayburn of Stamps was a member of Future Farmers of America and the National Honor Society.
KTBS
Black food truck Friday highlights local Black businesses
SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening. The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street. The event was a way to support local Black-owned business...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County's active COVID-19 cases down to 78
Active COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada and Union counties on Friday, but declined in Columbia, Lafayette and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The ADH also revised the number of Union County COVID-19 deaths downward by two, to 186. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Splash pad, skate park plans only item on City Council agenda
Discussion about the proposed splash pad and skate park is the only item on the agenda for today’s meeting of the Magnolia City Council. The council meets at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chamber in the Fire Department Building on North Pine Street. Creating new recreational facilities has...
ktoy1047.com
Jordan to step in as interim police chief
According to City Manager Jay Ellington, the selection process is expected to take about 90 days and more than 30 applications are already being considered. The Hope Police Department arrested a Rockdale, Texas woman for burglary last Wednesday. Wake Village Police will be holding a class on home security tomorrow.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 19
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Shelby L. Cater v. Jared W. Cater. August 19. Morgan Chamberlain v. Lonnie Harris III. August 17. Married February 19, 2020.
magnoliareporter.com
Curtis Carroll held by Nevada County following arrest in Columbia County vehicle theft
Curtis Carroll, 53, of Waldo is being held at the Nevada County Jail following his arrest at 3:30 p.m. Friday by Hempstead County deputies and Arkansas State Police. Carroll was wanted by Columbia and Nevada counties for fleeing and various other charges after a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on on Arkansas 32, west of the Bodcaw community.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas Chuckwagon opens 2nd location at Texarkana College
Texas Chuckwagon opened their second location at Texarkana College. They will be providing meal services for the faculty and students in the student center. Texas Chuckwagon had a soft opening at Texarkana College Monday, August 15th. Classes for the 2022-23 school year started Thursday, August 18th. Texas Chuckwagon had a...
ed88radio.com
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up in Columbia and surrounding counties
Active cases of COVID-19 rose Saturday in five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 922,679. Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 883. Recovered cases: 899,207. Deaths: 11,861,...
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
magnoliareporter.com
Shana Farrer
Shana Farrer, 53, of Rosston passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Magnolia. Shana was born on November 29, 1968 in Magnolia. She was an assistant supervisor at the Dollar General Store in Magnolia. Shana was a wonderful homemaker who was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was...
City appoints interim Texarkana, Ark. police chief
City Manager Jay Ellington appointed Assistant Chief Bobby Jordan Friday as Interim Chief of Police for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
arkadelphian.com
18-wheeler collision kills Rosston woman
MAGNOLIA — A Nevada County woman died Thursday evening when an 18-wheeler drove through an intersection and struck her vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. highways 82 and 371 in Magnolia, less than a mile west of Southern Arkansas University’s campus. According to an Arkansas...
Heavy Rains Moving Across Texas – Texarkana Flood Watch Through Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a "FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING." Includes Texarkana and the surrounding area. From the National Weather Service: This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for south central Arkansas, southwest Arkansas, north central Louisiana, northwest Louisiana,. east Texas and northeast Texas. Today and tonight:. A...
