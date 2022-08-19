Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, August 19, 2022: Attention SAU students and anyone else looking for a job

We have refreshed the advertisements of some of our clients recently, among them the Magnolia School District, Bell & Boyd, Magnolia Regional Medical Center and S&S Home Center. This goes into another aspect of the advertising side of magnoliareporter.com. Clients have the option of allowing magnoliareporter.com to create their ads. We have a talented independent contractor who does this work for us, and she’s very good. If our first design pitch isn’t what a client works, we’ll work with them until they’re happy at no additional charge. Many of our clients produce their own ads and that’s great. These clients may change their ads as frequently as they desire so long as the ads meet our size specifications. We love frequent changes. It keeps our advertising content looking fresh. That’s good for us but it’s even better for the client. Last point. magnoliareporter.com is an online website. It was born online and has been serving South Arkansas’ online news and information consumers for more than 12 years. We are not a newspaper that suddenly decided to sell ads to its secondary online product. If you need to reach an online audience in Magnolia and South Arkansas, there’s really only one place to go. And that’s right here.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO