Springdale, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin Park to get new walking track

Irwin residents soon will have a new walking track when they exercise at Irwin Park, off Pennsylvania Avenue. Irwin Council on Thursday awarded a $105,000 contract to Ramsey Excavating Co. of Ligonier Township to reconstruct the existing walking path by milling the 7-foot-wide track and repaving it. Ramsey Excavating also...
IRWIN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital Prepares to Demolish Former Administrative Offices Building, Create Additional Hospital Parking

(Photo provided with Release) (NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. )The former administrative offices building located adjacent to Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison Township is set to be demolished. The site where the building has stood since 1928 will be repurposed with additional hospital parking, a project that is slated for spring 2023.
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale

Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
ETNA, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

92-Year-old Killed and One Other Person Injured in Butler County Accident

(Clay Township, Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting via release that 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek from Glenshaw was killed Friday night when the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving southbound along West Sunbury Road in Clay Twp., Butler County crossed left of center for an unknown reason and hit a Ford F-150XL T being driven 21-year-old Nicolas Michielli of Allison Park.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash

Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Brotherhood Memorial Ride returns to Zelie

Dozens of motorcyclists will ride through Zelienople again this year for a cause as part of the Harmony Fire District’s Brotherhood Memorial Ride on Aug. 28. The annual event was started in 2010, in honor of three young firefighters who died that January — Sam Bucci, Elijah Lunsford and honorary member Trevor Barkley. Funds raised through tickets and raffles at the event are donated to the Zelienople Skate Park as well as to a fund for first responders in the area.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Ford City Man Dies In Armstrong Co. Crash

A Ford City man died in a two car crash just east of Kittanning over the weekend. State police say 72-year-old Richard Eckner ran a stop sign and was t-boned by another driver on Route 28/66 in Rayburn Township Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Eckner was pronounced dead at the...
FORD CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Reality Tour anti-drug program to mark 15 years in Westmoreland County

Officials across Westmoreland County are gearing up to celebrate 15 years of an anti-drug project that works to educate parents and children on the dangers of drug abuse. Reality Tour, which was founded by Butler County resident Norma Norris in 2003, has been active in Westmoreland County since 2007 when drug prevention courses began at the courthouse. Since then, the program has expanded throughout the county, with classes offered in Belle Vernon, Hempfield and Murrysville.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Aug. 22, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Five Forces veterans charity plans golf outing fundraiser. A golf outing to...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Lincoln Highway promoters host Roaring 20s anniversary gala

A bevy of modern-day flappers and their dapper dates motored to Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening for a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. The event marked 27 years in business for the organization that promotes the legacy of the 200-mile Pennsylvania stretch of...
LATROBE, PA
butlerradio.com

Clothing Giveaway At Local Church

A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
BUTLER, PA

