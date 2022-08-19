Dozens of motorcyclists will ride through Zelienople again this year for a cause as part of the Harmony Fire District’s Brotherhood Memorial Ride on Aug. 28. The annual event was started in 2010, in honor of three young firefighters who died that January — Sam Bucci, Elijah Lunsford and honorary member Trevor Barkley. Funds raised through tickets and raffles at the event are donated to the Zelienople Skate Park as well as to a fund for first responders in the area.

