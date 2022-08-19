NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Following a second round exit in the 2021 playoffs Sutherland looks grow in 2022 despite a young roster after losing a big senior class. “We had a good week,” said Head Coach Brendan Geier, “first week of practice and I felt like when we walked of on Friday, we were better than we were when we started on Monday. And we would like to just see that continue to grow throughout the year, you know and the goals remain the same, play to your potential, and like I said be playing your best football at the end of the year.”

