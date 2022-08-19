Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad
COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.
North Platte man, woman arrested on burglary allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A man and woman were arrested on burglary allegations after they were allegedly found inside a North Platte home. Police said on Tuesday, at around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 8th St. It was reported that the home was vacant and no one had permission to be inside the home.
knopnews2.com
Warm and mainly sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a fall- like weekend, conditions are changing for early portions of the workweek with warmer than average conditions and sunny skies. As high pressure takes control of our weather, this is going to allow for us to see a southerly flow here across the viewing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knopnews2.com
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.
NebraskaTV
Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
knopnews2.com
Searching for identity of deceased man from 1961
Those Nebraska soldiers, who the women of the Canteen were waiting on, did amazing work for the United States. On Saturday night someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms.
North Platte Telegraph
Judy Steele: A glimpse at vintage glass canisters
This week, I’m writing about a “very old” glass sugar canister used possibly in a bakery or a large home. It has a tin lid that just sits on the top of the all glass canister and it has a wire rack to hold the canister itself, which makes it much easier for the baker to fill his cup of flour and repeat the process without even touching the canister itself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
Pig Skin Preview: Sutherland
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Following a second round exit in the 2021 playoffs Sutherland looks grow in 2022 despite a young roster after losing a big senior class. “We had a good week,” said Head Coach Brendan Geier, “first week of practice and I felt like when we walked of on Friday, we were better than we were when we started on Monday. And we would like to just see that continue to grow throughout the year, you know and the goals remain the same, play to your potential, and like I said be playing your best football at the end of the year.”
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Brock Roblee
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Over the past couple of seasons, North Platte’s Football Team has been on the rise and has been experiencing more success on the field. One player in particular that has played a huge part in the success the Dawgs have seen recently is Senior Running Back and Middle Linebacker, Brock Roblee.
Comments / 0