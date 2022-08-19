ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell Lake, WI

Northwood Tech opens new Health Education Center in Shell Lake

By By Regan Kohler
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

SHELL LAKE — Northwood Technical College in Shell Lake is now home to a Health Education Center for a comprehensive health care curriculum for its medical students.

The new center includes simulation demonstrations in state-of-the-art labs, featuring hi-fidelity mannequins, telehealth demonstrations and more.

Northwood Tech President John Will said the Health Education Center had been in the works for a couple of years at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 17. The outreach campus, which is part of the Wisconsin Technical College System that operates colleges and outreach campuses throughout the region, opened in Shell Lake in 1973 as the central administration building, Will said. Now, the campus is serving a new purpose with more opportunities for students going into the health care field.

“I’m just amazed at what the building is becoming,” he said.

The mission of the Education Center is to enhance the use of simulated learning, use virtual and telehealth services, advocate patient care and safety, support the application of health care-based skills, promote collaboration between inter-professional groups, employ evidence-based learning, invite progressive engagement of student learning and foster collaborative community relationships.

Northwood Tech Dean Mari Jo Ulrich said that in 2019, they looked at other colleges that offered simulation centers for health care. The college wanted to serve all health sciences.

The new Education Center has four small labs with simulation for patients in pediatrics maternity, adult, critical care and geriatric services, a kitchen lab for healthy living skills and an occupational therapy program, debriefing rooms and a mock reception and waiting area with exam rooms. The rooms have screens for filming, as well.

Ulrich said the college is grateful to its clinical partners allowing students to work in real-life situations, and thanked the faculty for carrying on with adapting and changing their curriculum.

City Administrator Andrew Eiche said Wednesday that to say this new center is incredible is an understatement.

“This definitely brings jobs to our community,” he said, adding that it will bring more people to the area and into the medical industry.

The public had a chance to tour the new facility that afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shell Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
320
Followers
426
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy