Northwood Tech opens new Health Education Center in Shell Lake

SHELL LAKE — Northwood Technical College in Shell Lake is now home to a Health Education Center for a comprehensive health care curriculum for its medical students.

The new center includes simulation demonstrations in state-of-the-art labs, featuring hi-fidelity mannequins, telehealth demonstrations and more.

Northwood Tech President John Will said the Health Education Center had been in the works for a couple of years at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 17. The outreach campus, which is part of the Wisconsin Technical College System that operates colleges and outreach campuses throughout the region, opened in Shell Lake in 1973 as the central administration building, Will said. Now, the campus is serving a new purpose with more opportunities for students going into the health care field.

“I’m just amazed at what the building is becoming,” he said.

The mission of the Education Center is to enhance the use of simulated learning, use virtual and telehealth services, advocate patient care and safety, support the application of health care-based skills, promote collaboration between inter-professional groups, employ evidence-based learning, invite progressive engagement of student learning and foster collaborative community relationships.

Northwood Tech Dean Mari Jo Ulrich said that in 2019, they looked at other colleges that offered simulation centers for health care. The college wanted to serve all health sciences.

The new Education Center has four small labs with simulation for patients in pediatrics maternity, adult, critical care and geriatric services, a kitchen lab for healthy living skills and an occupational therapy program, debriefing rooms and a mock reception and waiting area with exam rooms. The rooms have screens for filming, as well.

Ulrich said the college is grateful to its clinical partners allowing students to work in real-life situations, and thanked the faculty for carrying on with adapting and changing their curriculum.

City Administrator Andrew Eiche said Wednesday that to say this new center is incredible is an understatement.

“This definitely brings jobs to our community,” he said, adding that it will bring more people to the area and into the medical industry.

The public had a chance to tour the new facility that afternoon.