ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Marcell Ozuna busted for DUI, a year after arrest for choking wife

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested after 4:30 a.m. Friday for driving under the influence, according to multiple reports citing police records.

It is the second arrest in 15 months for Ozuna, who faced assault and battery charges last year after police allegedly witnessed him choking his wife while responding to a call. Felony charges were dropped and replaced with misdemeanor family violence battery and simple assault.

Ozuna agreed to enter a six-month domestic violence intervention program plus more than 200 hours of community service and anger management counseling as part of a probation deal. He received a retroactive unpaid suspension of 20 games during the 2021 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxuWt_0hNVkhmt00
Marcell Ozuna at the plate for the Braves on July 6, 2022
Getty Images

The Braves have not yet commented on Ozuna’s DUI arrest and it is unclear what penalty he will face from the team or MLB. Ozuna was released from county jail on $1,820 bond, according to The Athletic.

Ozuna is owed more than $41 million on his four-year, $65 million contract through the 2024 season, but he lost his starting job earlier this season and is hitting .214.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcell Ozuna
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Choking#Domestic Violence#Atlanta Braves#Getty Images
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy