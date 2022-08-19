Marcell Ozuna busted for DUI, a year after arrest for choking wife

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested after 4:30 a.m. Friday for driving under the influence, according to multiple reports citing police records.

It is the second arrest in 15 months for Ozuna, who faced assault and battery charges last year after police allegedly witnessed him choking his wife while responding to a call. Felony charges were dropped and replaced with misdemeanor family violence battery and simple assault.

Ozuna agreed to enter a six-month domestic violence intervention program plus more than 200 hours of community service and anger management counseling as part of a probation deal. He received a retroactive unpaid suspension of 20 games during the 2021 season.

Marcell Ozuna at the plate for the Braves on July 6, 2022 Getty Images

The Braves have not yet commented on Ozuna’s DUI arrest and it is unclear what penalty he will face from the team or MLB. Ozuna was released from county jail on $1,820 bond, according to The Athletic.

Ozuna is owed more than $41 million on his four-year, $65 million contract through the 2024 season, but he lost his starting job earlier this season and is hitting .214.