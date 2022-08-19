ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld preparing to file for bankruptcy: report

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2ESL_0hNVke8i00

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is preparing to file for bankruptcy as movie theaters struggle to win back audiences after the pandemic ravaged the business, according to a report.

Cineworld, which owns Regal, the second-largest US movie theater chain, has engaged lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and consultants from AlixPartners to advise on the bankruptcy process, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

The London-headquartered Cineworld is expected to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US and is mulling filing an insolvency proceeding in the UK, according to the report.

Cineworld and Alix Partners declined to comment. Kirkland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BVAG_0hNVke8i00
Regal, the second largest movie theater chain in the US, is expected to file for bankruptcy.
Christopher Sadowski

The already struggling movie theater industry had been dealt a near-deadly blow during the pandemic, which forced many screens to temporarily dim . When COVID restrictions began to ease, theaters reopened but with a dearth of new films as Hollywood, too, had ground to a halt at that time.

Even now with more big films in theaters like Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train,” Tom Cruises’ “Maverick” and the animated flick “DC League of Super-Pets,” moviegoing isn’t as strong as it used to be.

Cineworld, which blamed a limited slate of blockbuster titles, said on Wednesday that it was “evaluating various strategic options” in the face of lackluster attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWwaJ_0hNVke8i00
Cineworld, Regal’s parent, said slowing movie theater attendance is pushing it to look at other strategic options.
Education Images/Universal Image

“Despite a gradual recovery of demand since re-opening in April 2021, recent admission levels have been below expectations,” the company said in an update. “These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the Group’s liquidity position in the near term.”

November happens to be when Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits the big screen, and until then, big, buzzy movies will be lacking.

As a result, Cineworld is currently negotiating with its lenders to fund the cost of the bankruptcy process, The Journal added.

Regal’s parent company narrowly escaped bankruptcy in 2020 when its nearly 800 movie theaters were temporarily closed due to the pandemic. The company got a $750 million lifeline from its creditors to avoid bankruptcy.

AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the world, has faced similar problems linked to the pandemic, but it has managed to raise more than $2.2 billion of equity to stay afloat, thanks to its meme-stock status .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Sued For 250K, Accused Of Fraud After 'Doctoring' & 'Forging' Signature On Movie Contract

Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan's legal issues won't quit. Radar can exclusively report the embattled star, 40, is being sued for $250K by a movie producer who says Zachery "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning, starring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Zachery is being sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and more. The suit claims the investor was "scammed" into giving Zachery and his production company, Lost Lane, $60K for the movie, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was...
MOVIES
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
RETAIL
Power 102.9 NoCo

Virtual Rapper FN Meka Powered by Artificial Intelligence Signs to Major Label

Hip-hop is now in the world of Artificial Intelligence. A virtual rapper named FN Meka, which is powered by AI, has signed with a major label. According to a Music Business Worldwide article, published on Aug. 17, the "robot rapper" FN Meka has signed a deal with Capitol Records and dropped his first single, "Florida Water," which features the Gunna and gaming streamer Clix.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy