ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mom shocks family by showing up with secret baby: ‘Surprise!’

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQxUX_0hNVkdFz00

While most people surprise their family with a cup of coffee or flowers, one mother had a slightly different approach.

New mom Victoria, who goes by the TikTok handle @CanadianGirl_2 , revealed she surprised her family with a baby after keeping her pregnancy a secret in a series of videos viewed nearly 7 million times.

But Victoria’s unconventional move seems to have raised the eyebrows of many social media users who questioned why she kept such a special moment of her life under wraps.

Sharing the surprise reveal in a video on TikTok , Victoria walked up to the porch of her family’s home.

“When you keep your pregnancy a secret and show up with a baby,” she wrote over the clip, which has 3.7 million views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vN72G_0hNVkdFz00
Victoria filmed the moment she surprised her parents with her newborn baby.
TikTok/canadiangirl_2

After the front door opened, Victoria swiftly walked inside before saying, “Surprise!”

Her confused family members couldn’t wrap their heads around what Victoria was telling them, with one relative saying, “You’re kidding?”

@canadiangirl_2

we kept our baby a secret from family and surprised them with a baby. #secretbaby #surprisebaby #secretpregnancyreveal #babyboy #Shoppers60 #alberta #tiktokbaby

♬ original sound – Victoria

It was then when the new mom introduced her family to the baby, telling her dad to meet “his new grandson.”

In a follow-up video watched 3 million times, Victoria shared the moment she introduced her baby boy to her mother, who was visibly confused at the revelation that her daughter secretly welcomed a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUDdR_0hNVkdFz00
Victoria’s mom was overcome with emotion after meeting her grandson.
TikTok/canadiangirl_2

After digesting the exciting news, Victoria’s mom could be seen jumping with joy as she met the newborn baby.

Victoria later shared another clip of her introducing her baby to her sister-in-law, who jokingly asked where the baby came from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdLN1_0hNVkdFz00
Victoria’s family seemed confused by the revelation at first.
TikTok/canadiangirl_2

However, despite the family’s excitement at meeting the new baby, viewers online were left with questions as to why Victoria didn’t keep them in the know.

“Why do people keep it a secret from their families? They want to take part in the excitement of pregnancy, too. I would be upset if I were to miss that,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Everybody should do what makes them happy, but I would feel betrayed, not trusted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3CmL_0hNVkdFz00
Victoria said she kept the pregnancy a secret after suffering “five miscarriages that were pretty traumatic.”
TikTok/canadiangirl_2

“Congratulations on your new family member. But as a mom. I would have been upset,” a viewer commented.

Victoria then posted another video in which she explained she didn’t want to tell her family she was pregnant after suffering “five miscarriages that were pretty traumatic.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Baby#Emotion#Cup Of Coffee#Baby Boy#Surprisebaby
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Aabha Gopan

Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing

Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Shares Emotional Update About Her Beloved Cat Milo

Fans who have followed former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff through the years will remember that before she and husband Jacob Roloff welcomed their beloved family dog Moose into the family, there was feline sidekick Milo. Absent from Roloff's social media posts for some time now, the former TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional update about her cat.
PETS
The Independent

‘We told each other everything’: Deborah James’ husband on cancer campaigner’s dying days

The widower of “bowel babe” Dame Deborah James has revealed how her cancer broke down all barriers in the family as they cared for her in her final weeks.Sebastien Bowen said they told each other everything, and in the middle of the night would discuss how their children would grow up without her, as well as how he himself would cope after she was gone.And Dame Deborah, who died two months ago aged 40, left him a final gift that was a surprise after her death – a letter explaining why she loved him so much and why they should have...
CANCER
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Husband's heartbreak after his wife, 29, dies from a stroke just six weeks after they welcomed their first child as her selfless final act is revealed

A shattered husband has shared his heartache following the death of his young wife to a stroke, just six weeks after the birth of their first child. Shannon Sime, a 29-year-old hairdresser from the UK who had been living on the Gold Coast, suffered a stroke on August 5 and sadly lost her life three days later.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
E! News

Couple Rescues Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts After Their Car Dies

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts revealed on Instagram that a few unfamiliar faces stepped in to lend a helping hand after their car died while they were at dinner. "Friday finish. The kindness of strangers," Deborah, an ABC News correspondent, wrote in an Aug. 13 post. "After a nice dinner…a bummer. The car battery was dead. What to do? I took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables."
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy