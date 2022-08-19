Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini crowned in South Africa
After a year-long family feud, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has been crowned Zulu king in a traditional ceremony in South Africa. The 48-year-old is the son of the previous king, but some royals had argued he was not the rightful heir and that the late king's will was in fact forged.
BBC
Inside Amapiano, the new sound of South Africa
If Afrobeats was the soundtrack of the 2010’s, now it’s Amapiano’s turn in the spotlight. With its distinct log drum, the South African invention is a blend of deep house, kwaito, jazz, and lounge music. In Zulu, Amapiano literally means “the pianos”. You can watch...
BBC
Ellen White: How England's record scorer will be remembered
When Alessia Russo scored that outrageous backheel at Euro 2022, the player she had replaced sat on the bench with her eyes gleaming and mouthing "wow" as she watched on. It was a moment which summed up Ellen White - the legendary England striker who announced her retirement from football on Monday.
ESPN
Harry Kane header edges Tottenham past Wolves to continue unbeaten run
Harry Kane was Tottenham Hotspur's hero once again as his header helped the team to a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Following his last-gasp equaliser at Chelsea last week, the England captain found the back of the net after 64 minutes to score his 250th goal for Spurs.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Do Everton stick or twist on £50m-rated youngster?
It is Everton's £50m question. Take the money for Anthony Gordon and reinvest or put their faith in a prodigious homegrown talent who has become a favourite of the Goodison Park faithful?. The Toffees have seen this one before. Wayne Rooney and Ross Barkley both came through the club's...
BBC
Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular
Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
BBC
Netherlands v Ireland: Tourists ease to victory in Amstelveen opener
First (of three) one-day internationals, Amstelveen. Netherlands 84 (32.5 overs): Overdijk 38*; Kelly 3-9, Delaney 3-20 Ireland 87-5 (19.3 overs): Lewis 25, Prendergast 24*; Siegers 2-10 Ireland won by five wickets. Scorecard (external site) Arlene Kelly and Rachel Delaney took three wickets each as Ireland claimed a five-wicket win over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Adelaide Cottage: William and Kate to move to cottage on Windsor estate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are moving from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle. It marks a new chapter according to their friends, an attempt to ensure...
BBC
Arsenal mentality shift 'crazy' - how far can Mikel Arteta's Gunners go?
Arsenal look like a team reborn after three straight wins sent them top of the fledgling Premier League table - with even goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saying their change in mentality has been "crazy". So just how far can the Gunners go?. It is a vast contrast to last season when...
'It's A Bit Of Pressure For Klopp' - Pundit On Importance Of Liverpool's Clash With Manchester United
Liverpool must win at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Monday to stay on track in the Premier League, according to a well known pundit.
ESPN
Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko is the Premier League's most successful player
When Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0 this past weekend, not only did the Gunners go vaulting to the top of the Premier League table, they also saw one member of their team claim top spot in an important statistic for the 30-year history of the league. New £30 million signing Oleksandr...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man City goes for 3rd win; Barcelona at Sociedad
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City aims to match Arsenal in opening the season with three straight wins in the Premier League. City, the defending champion, heads to Newcastle for a match against a Saudi-funded team which could within a few years be a serious title contender because of the wealth of its owners. City has already beaten West Ham and Bournemouth, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets. Newcastle has beaten Nottingham Forest and drawn at Brighton, and also hasn't conceded. Chelsea heads to Leeds looking to maintain its unbeaten start, as does Brighton when it travels to play West Ham.
'I Think We Should Get The Points' | Jurgen Klopp On Any Disruption At Old Trafford
Jurgen Klopp believes that if Liverpool’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford is postponed due to fan unrest, his team should be awarded the three points.
BBC
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City defender 'not in right frame of mind to play'
Wesley Fofana was not "in the right frame of mind" to play for Leicester City in the 2-1 defeat by Southampton, says boss Brendan Rodgers. The 21-year-old French defender, who signed a new deal with the club until 2027 in March, is believed to want to join Chelsea. He watched...
NME
Pusha T adds Brixton Academy gig in London to ‘It’s Almost Dry’ UK tour
Pusha T has added a new London gig at Brixton Academy to his UK and Ireland tour later this year behind new album ‘It’s Almost Dry’. The rapper performed in the capital yesterday (August 19) in support of Gorillaz for their huge show as part of the All Points East festival, and will return in December.
Manchester United vs. Liverpool odds, picks and predictions
Manchester United (0 wins, 2 losses, 0 draws) welcomes Liverpool (0-0-2) Monday to Old Trafford with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Manchester United vs. Liverpool odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions. Both teams have started this season extremely disappointing....
BBC
Heritage train firm in Crewe starts new London service
A heritage railway company has launched a new charter service to London after the main regional operator announced a reduced timetable. Locomotive Services Group said it was running a £75 first class-only service between Crewe and London Euston. The train, which only runs on Fridays, will travel at up...
Newcastle serves warning by giving City big fright in EPL
In years to come, if Newcastle is contending for Premier League and Champions League titles as widely expected, the Saudi-funded team might look back on this game as the one when it truly arrived as a force in soccer. Few opponents have given Manchester City the kind of battering Newcastle dished out in the first half of a rip-roaring 3-3 draw on Sunday. And when Kieran Trippier curled a stunning free kick into the top corner to put a rampant Newcastle 3-1 ahead in the 54th minute, it looked as if City was going to slump to one of its heaviest Premier League losses under Pep Guardiola. However, City is the defending champion for a reason and goals in the 60th by Erling Haaland and the 64th by Bernardo Silva — following a wondrous pass from Kevin De Bruyne — salvaged a point that will be gratefully accepted by Guardiola.
BBC
UFC 278: Leon Edwards shocks Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title
Britain's Leon Edwards sensationally knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Behind on points in the fifth, Edwards, 30, landed a left high-kick to stun Nigeria's pound-for-pound number one fighter. Edwards becomes the first British champion since Michael Bisping in...
UFC・
Comments / 0