ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

What does 1437 mean on TikTok?

By Shanine Bruder
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SC0iE_0hNVk93Y00

ANOTHER day and another new TikTok term is going viral - and this time its 1437.

But what does 1437 mean? And why is it all over TikTok? Here's everything you need to know.

What does 1437 mean on TikTok?

The numbers 1437 are actually the code of a specific phrase - I love you forever.

Each number reflects the number of letters in the corresponding word.

1 - I, 4 - love, 3 - you, 7 - forever.

In other words I has one letter, love has four, you has three, and forever totals seven letters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhGH2_0hNVk93Y00
TikTok has over 1.39 billion monthly active users Credit: Getty Images - Getty

TikTok might not have been the first place you have seen this numerical code before.

The term has actually been a popular abbreviation on social media and over text for a number of years.

People are now dropping 1437 into conversations with their crushes - and using TikTok to share the love.

How to go live on TikTok

Going live on TikTok is the perfect way for creators all around the world to grow their audience, interact and engage with followers in real time.

Plus, you can even earn money while you do so - if followers and viewers gift you.

When you’re ready to take centre stage and hit the Go LIVE button, here's how you do it.

The rules are simple - you have to over 16 years-old and have over 1,000 follower to go live.

All you have to do is open the app and tap the create icon - you can find this at the bottom of your screen.

Once you have the menu open, select the LIVE option.

Once you select LIVE, you will be able to see a preview of your video feed - here you can add a title to your livestream, turn comments on or off and add effects or filters.

You can also choose a charity to support and share your livestream through connected social media platforms or a messaging service.

When you're camera ready, simply click Go Live to begin streaming your video.

How to repost on TikTok

TikTok creators are able to post their own content and share their videos with viewers - and now they can even share a TikTok video uploaded by another user.

All you have to do is use the repost button.

Simply go to the "For You" feed and find a video you would like to repost.

Once you have a video, tap the repost option - this is a yellow button with white arrows.

You will then be promoted to write a message that will accompany the video.

Once you've done that - users who follow you and you follow back, will be able to see your repost on their feeds.

It is important to know that you can't just share any video you find on TikTok - it has to show up in the "For You" section.

Comments / 2

Related
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok Going
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AOL Corp

12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond

Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
BOHEMIA, NY
IFLScience

Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Of America's Future Is Worryingly Accurate

Over 25 years ago, Dr Carl Sagan made an eerily prophetic prediction about the future, appearing to foretell the rise of big tech, misinformation, and astrology Twitter. Sagan is best known as a preacher of science, communicating complex ideas with passion and poetry like no other, but the late astrophysicist was also a dab hand at sharp insights into humanity.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’

A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
687K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy