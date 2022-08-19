ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

philomathnews.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers

When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon receives $83.5 million for small businesses from US Treasury

Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday. The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative, a competitive program that provides seed money with the expectation that private investors will invest $10 for every $1 in federal spending. Colorado, Montana, and New York also received funds Friday.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

How Washington and Oregon community colleges have been successful

PACIFIC NORTHWEST- Wallethub released its report on 2022's best community college systems in the U.S. The study ranked Washington number four for best community college systems. According to the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, nearly forty percent of bachelor degree graduates from public universities in Washington start...
WASHINGTON STATE
philomathnews.com

In homeless death data, Patterson sees need for more resources

Recently released data on homeless Oregonians who died this year shows a need for more detailed reporting and more resources, the state senator who requested the data told the Capital Chronicle. A 2021 law crafted by Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, requires the state to keep records on people who died...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the most super commuters in Oregon

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Wyden, Merkley letter to federal prisons boss seeks clarity on conditions at Oregon prison

Conditions are terrible at Oregon’s federal prison based in Sheridan, according to statements given by inmates in multiple court filings over several years. According to the filings, many people incarcerated at the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institute have unmet medical needs, are kept in small cells for large parts of the day, and have received extremely limited access to family and lawyers, among other alleged injustices.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon man faces federal charges in casino robbery, shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Betsy Johnson rejects endorsement of Mike Nearman, former lawmaker who helped rioters breach Oregon Capitol

Oregon unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Friday rejected the endorsement of former Republican lawmaker Mike Nearman, who helped violent demonstrators breach the state Capitol while lawmakers were in session in December 2020. The protesters clashed violently with police who were stationed at the Capitol as officers sought to...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT

Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

