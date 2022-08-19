Read full article on original website
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers
When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
Oregon interstates rank among slowest in the U.S.
Oregon has lower speed limits than a lot of the United States, but that doesn't necessarily mean there are fewer deadly accidents
Brad’s Blog: Geographic features with offensive names being renamed
In the very little spare time that I have, one of my hobbies is to work on a family history book that I hope to publish someday for my descendants. My three sons are the 13th generation of the Fuqua family in America — our original immigrant came to Virginia from Wales in the 1680s.
Oregon receives $83.5 million for small businesses from US Treasury
Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday. The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative, a competitive program that provides seed money with the expectation that private investors will invest $10 for every $1 in federal spending. Colorado, Montana, and New York also received funds Friday.
How Washington and Oregon community colleges have been successful
PACIFIC NORTHWEST- Wallethub released its report on 2022's best community college systems in the U.S. The study ranked Washington number four for best community college systems. According to the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, nearly forty percent of bachelor degree graduates from public universities in Washington start...
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
In homeless death data, Patterson sees need for more resources
Recently released data on homeless Oregonians who died this year shows a need for more detailed reporting and more resources, the state senator who requested the data told the Capital Chronicle. A 2021 law crafted by Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, requires the state to keep records on people who died...
Counties with the most super commuters in Oregon
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Wyden, Merkley letter to federal prisons boss seeks clarity on conditions at Oregon prison
Conditions are terrible at Oregon’s federal prison based in Sheridan, according to statements given by inmates in multiple court filings over several years. According to the filings, many people incarcerated at the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institute have unmet medical needs, are kept in small cells for large parts of the day, and have received extremely limited access to family and lawyers, among other alleged injustices.
Lawsuit alleging abuses in Oregon's foster care system gains class action status
SALEM, Ore. — A lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon's Department of Human Services, Child welfare Division, was granted class action status by a federal judge Aug. 17. The lawsuit, filed in April of 2019, was brought by Disability Rights Oregon, a New York-based nonprofit, A Better...
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
Oregon launches third round of relief funding for live events industry
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon just opened up the portal for the third round of American Rescue Plan funding this week. Most of this will go to those working in the live events industry. The grants will be prioritized based on need, providing businesses anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000. Amy...
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
Oregon man faces federal charges in casino robbery, shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Advocates push to keep Oregon bias crime suspects behind bars after Portland attack
Under existing state policy, those accused of serious racially-motivated crimes can walk out of jail right after booking. That’s what happened in Portland.
Betsy Johnson rejects endorsement of Mike Nearman, former lawmaker who helped rioters breach Oregon Capitol
Oregon unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Friday rejected the endorsement of former Republican lawmaker Mike Nearman, who helped violent demonstrators breach the state Capitol while lawmakers were in session in December 2020. The protesters clashed violently with police who were stationed at the Capitol as officers sought to...
No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
This Week on Oregon Coast: More on Black History, Humpbacks, Feeding Frenzy, New Rides, Buying Tuna
(Oregon Coast) – There is a lot going on along the Oregon coast, and the region seems to be picking up steam as summer draws to its close. At the top of the list: we may get to start seeing humpback whales soon. (Photo of Garibaldi copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT
Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
