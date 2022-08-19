ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Beach, NJ

roi-nj.com

Globally recognized cannabis brand Cookies opens Cookies Corners in Lodi

Cookies, one of the most globally recognized cannabis lifestyle brands, and TerrAscend, a top North American cannabis operator, on Friday cut the ribbon on Cookies Corners at the Apothecarium Lodi. Cookies Corners bills itself as a modern retail experience that enables customers to fully immerse themselves with the unique Cookies...
LODI, NJ
roi-nj.com

Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area

Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Bell Works NJ Welcomes First 2 Major ‘Campus’ Tenants

Holmdel-based Bell Works, the Eero Saarinen-designed former Bell Labs campus and the country’s first ‘metroburb’ – a self-contained metropolis in suburbia – has signed its first two major tenant leases for its ‘Campus’ offering. LT Apparel, a leading manufacturer of childrenswear apparel, and...
HOLMDEL, NJ
roi-nj.com

JLL arranges $31M refinancing for Class A office building in Union

JLL Capital Markets on Monday announced it arranged $31 million in refinancing for Liberty Hall Center I, a 210,000-square-foot, Class A office building located at 1085 Morris Ave. in Union. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Liberty Hall Joint Venture LLC, to secure the loan through Knighthead Funding LLC....
UNION, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

253 Homes, House Of Worship Planned In Jackson

JACKSON – Members of the Township Planning Board will be hearing further testimony on an applicant’s plan to build single-family homes, affordable rental units and a house of worship next month. Further details about plans for the 159-acre parcel is expected to resume during a September 7 meeting...
JACKSON, NJ
WIBX 950

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

