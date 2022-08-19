Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
Globally recognized cannabis brand Cookies opens Cookies Corners in Lodi
Cookies, one of the most globally recognized cannabis lifestyle brands, and TerrAscend, a top North American cannabis operator, on Friday cut the ribbon on Cookies Corners at the Apothecarium Lodi. Cookies Corners bills itself as a modern retail experience that enables customers to fully immerse themselves with the unique Cookies...
roi-nj.com
Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area
Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson helps trade 5.6-acre industrial storage property in New Brunswick
NAI James E. Hanson on Monday said it brokered the sale of 5.6 acres of industrial outdoor storage at 703-711 Jersey Ave. in New Brunswick. NAI James E. Hanson’s Russell Verducci and Eric Demmers represented both the buyer and the seller, Ret Industrial, in the transaction. Situated in the...
njbmagazine.com
Bell Works NJ Welcomes First 2 Major ‘Campus’ Tenants
Holmdel-based Bell Works, the Eero Saarinen-designed former Bell Labs campus and the country’s first ‘metroburb’ – a self-contained metropolis in suburbia – has signed its first two major tenant leases for its ‘Campus’ offering. LT Apparel, a leading manufacturer of childrenswear apparel, and...
roi-nj.com
Morgan Stanley, Zelis lease 170K sq. ft. at Onyx’s Morristown office building (SLIDESHOW)
Onyx Equities’ $50 million capital improvement plan at 340 Mount Kemble in Morristown has paid off with global financial institution Morgan Stanley leasing 116,578 square feet and health care technology company Zelis leasing 53,295 square feet, leaving only 22,760 square feet remaining to be leased. Onyx purchased the former...
roi-nj.com
JLL arranges $31M refinancing for Class A office building in Union
JLL Capital Markets on Monday announced it arranged $31 million in refinancing for Liberty Hall Center I, a 210,000-square-foot, Class A office building located at 1085 Morris Ave. in Union. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Liberty Hall Joint Venture LLC, to secure the loan through Knighthead Funding LLC....
New brands coming to Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in NJ
There is exciting news coming our way in regards to the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls. We are getting word of several new shopping stores and restaurants and wanted to share the information. In 2021, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets saw the addition of brands like Torrid and also...
One of N.J.’s largest vertical farms is still growing. Take a look inside.
Susan MacIsaac, donning a lab coat and gloves, takes a moment to smell the Thai basil growing a few steps away. Trays upon trays of greens fill the vast Kearny research facility as workers mill about behind her.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
What’s With This Strange Red Hand Print Showing up on Sussex County Storefronts?
VERNON, NJ – If you have been out to a restaurant or business in Sussex...
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
Monmouth County, NJ favorites announce two new ice cream beers
Friday, Aug. 19 is National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day, and if there’s one establishment I would trust to know how to celebrate it, it’s Jersey Freeze. Maybe I’m biased because I was born and raised in Freehold, NJ, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather go for some soft serve ice cream on a warm summer evening.
Barred Broker Dealer Charged with Defrauding Victims of $1 Million
NEWARK, NJ — A Monmouth County, New Jersey man has been charged with defrauding victims in an investment fraud scheme out of at least $1 million, and with fraudulently obtaining a loan of approximately $96,000 meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
How have rising costs affected the Jersey Shore summer?
Gas prices, staffing shortages, beach badges, inflated food and beverage prices are all making a day trip to the shore not as affordable as it once was.
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
253 Homes, House Of Worship Planned In Jackson
JACKSON – Members of the Township Planning Board will be hearing further testimony on an applicant’s plan to build single-family homes, affordable rental units and a house of worship next month. Further details about plans for the 159-acre parcel is expected to resume during a September 7 meeting...
roi-nj.com
Monmouth Medical Center receives approval to perform non-emergent angioplasties
Monmouth Medical Center said it recently received state approval to perform non-emergent angioplasty procedures — a decision that enables residents in the region to receive potentially lifesaving cardiac procedures close to home. This approval is a part of a systemwide initiative by RWJBarnabas Health following Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
