wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: East Clinton 34, Dayton Christian 14
LEES CREEK — A ground game that produced 341 yards and a strong defensive effort led East Clinton to a 34-14 win Friday over Dayton Christian in the season opening football game. Glenn Peacock had 128 yards and one touchdown, Dameon Williams added 101 yards and two scores on...
wnewsj.com
2022 Fall Preview: Clinton-Massie HS Cross Country
Clinton-Massie did not have a complete team in the boys or girls league races a season ago. Long-time head coach (26 years) Dean Richardson returns to lead the Falcons. No Falcon runners earned post-season SBAAC honors in 2021. Dakota Cartner and Mia McCarty on the girls side were underclassmen last year and return in 2022. Toby Hayes and Bryce Hensley graduated in the spring and both are attending Wilmington College.
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: Waynesville 14, Clinton-Massie 7
WAYNESVILLE — The paddle is returning to Waynesville for the first time since 2011. The Spartans took down the defending Division IV state champion Clinton-Massie Falcons 14-7 Friday in the Battle for the Paddle between the rivals separated by Caesar Creek Lake. “This was (Waynesville’s) Super Bowl. They came...
linknky.com
It’s ‘next man up’ at Beechwood thanks to a freshman QB and a senior RB
FAIRDALE, Ky. – It would be easy, logical, and sensible to look at Beechwood’s two-time defending Kentucky champs with the state’s longest win streak to defend and then factor in the departure of Mr. Football, Cam Hergott, the leader the last two years and ask: Doesn’t this Tiger team have to take a step back?
linknky.com
Friday NKY sports round-up: Simon Kenton’s 398 yards propel 40-point road win
For our coverage of Covington Catholic vs. Elder, click here. For our coverage of Campbell Co. vs. Newport Central Catholic, click here. For our coverage of Bishop Brossart vs. Dayton, click here. The Pioneers scored on their first seven possessions and held host Oldham County out of the end zone....
Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More
Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
linknky.com
Elder too tough for young CovCath but there may be a silver lining for Colonels
Covington Catholic lost an opener – and may have found a quarterback. Now the loss was hardly a surprise. It’s what happens when a Kentucky team, a young, inexperienced Kentucky team, plays a GCL strong-boy like Elder. Six minutes into the second half, there was no doubt that’s...
wnewsj.com
2022 Fall Preview: Blanchester HS Cross Country
The Blanchester cross country teams have two returning runners from last season — Drew Wyss on the boys side and Emma Damewood on the girls side, third-year head coach Tiffany Wyss said. The boys were sixth with Wyss and Nick Musselman both earning second team All-SBAAC honors. Coach Wyss...
wnewsj.com
Classes start today at Wilmington College
WILMINGTON — Fall semester classes began Monday as Wilmington College opened its 152nd academic year with a student enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. New freshmen and transfer students engaged in orientation activities last week and into the Welcome Weekend programming while the balance of returning students arrived on Sunday.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
linknky.com
Campbell Co. picks up win over Newport Central Catholic on neutral field
Both teams had huge motivating factors aside from the bragging rights. The Campbell County Camels wanted to start the new era with Brian Weinrich as head coach on a great note and Newport Central Catholic wanted to earn some huge ratings percentage index points for later rounds of the playoffs. Campbell County did not have players going both directions and it paid off in the 28-18 win, especially on the offensive line.
wnewsj.com
WC students get to work volunteering
Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day. Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day. Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington, Sabina memories for the soul
The horn blew and we knew son Greg and his family had arrived for the weekend. I stood in the garage as he unloaded his Mustang and unpacked his belongings. We had a nice lunch of homemade ham salad and chips, then retired to our library with the overstuffed leather chairs to talk.
Fox 19
Blue Ash CrossFit athlete competes and wins at global level
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A Blue Ash CrossFit athlete won second place for the World’s Strongest Woman for 65-year-olds and up competition. Marcia Yager, 66, has participated in CrossFit Games since 2015 and is now ranked as the second strongest woman in the world that is over 65 years old.
wnewsj.com
Serving up success: Leadership Clinton’s Dinner in the Fields
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — The 13th annual Dinner in the Fields was served up successfully Saturday at the new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility at 2022 Gleason Road northeast of Wilmington. The event is the main fundraiser in support of the yearly Clinton County Leadership Institute programming. By all...
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
Kids have already or are about to head back to school, but there's still loads you and your family can enjoy this weekend.
wnewsj.com
Card shower, open house for Dorothy
A birthday card shower and open house celebration is planned for Dorothy Daye, who will turn 90 years young on August 31, 2022. The open house is planned for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 28 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Or,...
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
