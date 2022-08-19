ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WHO 13

Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames

DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
DES MOINES, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute

When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
IOWA STATE
lakeexpo.com

Docking Injury: Iowa Man Falls Off Boat, Hit By Propeller

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Iowa man was seriously injured Friday in a docking mishap that left him cut by a boat propeller. Marvin Neill, 57, of Little Sioux, Iowa, was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott...
LITTLE SIOUX, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa

(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team were in the Virgin River area Sunday looking for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson. They said Agnihotri was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water in the popular Narrows area in the park, known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs and narrow canyons, in southern Utah near the Arizona border. All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found on high ground and were stranded until water levels receded.
UTAH STATE
Pen City Current

Marina groups wants area to Get on Board

FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Marina committee is asking southeast Iowa to Get on Board!. “This public fundraiser kick-off event is geared towards everyone who has an interest in supporting Fort Madison’s riverfront project,” says Rebecca Bowker, one of the event planners. “We want area residents to know that they do not have to be boaters to enjoy and benefit from the revitalized Marina docks, walkways and facility, but, of course if they have a boat, we will have slips available. And we are offering a variety of ways to participate in the fundraising campaign.”
FORT MADISON, IA
QuadCities.com

Find Out What’s Fun To Do This Week In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa State Fair sets Guinness World Record

The Guinness World Record for the largest bags tournament officially belongs to the Iowa State Fair after their record crushing tournament on Saturday, August 20. Guinness officially tallied up 730 participants, beating the old record by 286 players. The previous record of 444 players was set in San Diego in June 2019.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

