Sherman, TX

KTEN.com

Adoptable pets airlifted from Denison shelter

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Dozens of adoptable cats and dogs were airlifted from Denison to shelters in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Saturday. The Denison Animal Welfare Group worked with the Dog is my CoPilot organization during the early morning operation at North Texas Regional Airport to transfer 74 dogs and four cats from DAWG's overcrowded shelter.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

A 'healthier' pizza now available

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — "Let's stop the false choice between health and taste, and let's bring them together," said Terry Boesch, owner of Whitewright Pizza. "Let's have great taste in healthy food." Whitewright Pizza and Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman are working together to create a pie that's macro-nutrient...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

New Chick-fil-A opening in Denison this week

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Denison community Thursday. The restaurant located at 2801 W. FM 120, near the intersection of Layne Drive will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with drive-thru available until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman shoe repair shop feeling impact of inflation

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – When you wear down the sole of your shoes, you face two options: Replace them altogether, or get them repaired. But soon you might not have a choice, because the shoe repair industry is taking a hit. “It’s a dying art, it’s a dying breed,”...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire

Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
MCKINNEY, TX
Reform Austin

Watch This Rare Video of Bobcats Playing at a Golf Course in Plano.

Bobcat is a wildcat species that is usually found throughout North Texas. Although bobcats are not an endangered species as other wildcats, it is incredibly weird to see one of them because of their secretive nature and their nocturnal activities. A man in Plano was able to take a video of a wild bobcat and her three kittens. The animals were playing in the backyard of a house in the Gleneagles Country Club.
PLANO, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Kingston, OK USA

I found this beautiful heart on the way to my mailbox. It is my favorite color with a butterfly on on it. So special. I had never heard of this project. I love it!!!!
KINGSTON, OK
KTEN.com

Durant team cook gets heartfelt bonus

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — With a smile on her face and her contagious positivity, lead cook Misty Alvarez fed the Durant High School football team every day during their Summer Pride events. The Lions wanted to show their appreciation for Alvarez. "Over the summer, me and my wife were...
DURANT, OK
Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
DESOTO, TX
Aviation International News

Generation Jets Relocates, Plans Air Ambulance Expansion

Generation Jets, an aircraft charter, sales, management, and maintenance provider, has relocated from Washington to North Texas Regional Airport (KGYI) in Denison, according to an announcement from the airport’s FBO, Rise Aviation. Founded in 2002, the company was acquired late last year by a holding company owned by Paul...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For one hour, and one hour only, drivers from all over came out to Lone Star Valero off of South Highway 75 Friday afternoon to fill up their gas tank for $2.38. The national average per gallon the day before President Biden took office. Drivers came...
SHERMAN, TX
B93

What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?

Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Flood Watch Issued for Most of North Texas

A flood watch has been issued for North Texas.Osman Rana/Unsplash. Governor Greg Abbott is monitoring the threat of flooding across the state. Fox 4, reports that a flood watch has been issued for North Texas for Sunday. Abbott had a call with over 350 local emergency response leaders. Abbott discussed what support might be needed in case the heavy rainfall turned to flood.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say a shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Tipsy’s bar on South Commerce, police said. The victim was driven to Mercy Ardmore in a private vehicle, not by an ambulance...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Fundraiser in Ardmore for victims of triple murder-suicide

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A fundraiser was held in Ardmore Thursday for three young children who were victims of a murder-suicide in Oklahoma City earlier this month. Terrell Fuller, a close family friend of the victims — Trinity Lee, 3; Aliyah Lee, 4; and Kyren Lee, 6 — decided to help the cause by hosting a fish fry at St. Philip's Episcopal Church.
ARDMORE, OK

