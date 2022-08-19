Read full article on original website
Collider
'Sandman' Season 2: Neil Gaiman Reveals What Netflix is Looking For Before Renewing
Neil Gaiman's Sandman comic book series has been a staple for over two decades. The unique visuals and dark themes of the comic series have garnered the series a devoted fan base. It almost seemed impossible to adapt the series to film or television, given the stunning visuals of the original work along with the intense narrative structure. But the new Netflix series has quieted all doubts regarding the series' ability to be adapted. This is, in part, because of the involvement of Gaiman, who serves as an executive producer on the new Netflix series. And since the series premiere at the beginning of August, fans have been eager for a Season 2 announcement. However, we might have to sit tight for a while before expecting an announcement either way, at least according to a tweet from Gaiman.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Collider
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Collider
'Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return' to Premiere on Disney+ Day
For those of us missing Obi-Wan Kenobi more than usual, mark your calendars for September 8. It was announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere that day on the streaming service as part of the highly-anticipated Disney+ Day. The...
Collider
Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures
In celebration of Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko has released new Pops! for Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki Ramos and Hulk, also known as her cousin Bruce Banner. The bobblehead figurines are show accurate and feature Walters dressed in her power...
Collider
Emily Deschanel Confronts a Cult in 'Devil in Ohio' Trailer
There’s a certain eeriness and unsettling vibe in the trailer for Netflix’s new thriller series that tells us it’s going to be a good one. It could be the engulfing darkness or the performances given by leading ladies Emily Deschanel and Madeleine Arthur that cause the goosebumps to rise from our skin, or maybe it’s the culty background (which is based on a true story) that’s doing the trick. No matter what the case, Devil in Ohio looks like it’s going to pull audiences in and spit them back out when it arrives on the streamer on September 2.
What's A Traumatic Storyline From A TV Show That Was Completely Unnecessary?
Honestly, a lot of 13 Reasons Why storylines were not needed.
Collider
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
People Are Talking About Funny Movie Details You've Probably Never Noticed, And I Love All Of These
"In The Princess Bride, Inigo laments to Westley that he only works for Vizzini to pay the bills as there's 'not a lot of money in revenge.' At the end of the film, Westley suggests Inigo become the new Dread Pirate Roberts, captain of the pirate ship Revenge."
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Gets 2-Episode Early Screenings at Cinemarks
After a week of mostly negative streaming news filled with cancellations and programming being pulled, those hoping to see the new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a Prime Video streaming series — in a theatrical setting will be given that opportunity to revisit Middle-earth on the silver screen at select Cinemark locations before the series premieres on the streamer, Variety reports.
What is Nichole Sakura Doing Now?
Nichole Sakura has starred in shows like 'Shameless' and 'Superstore' — learn what the actor has been up to recently and her upcoming project.
Collider
'Little Demon': Release Date, Voice-Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Many people inherit certain features from their parents. Whether it's height, eye color, or a particularly bad sense of humor. Even people who have never met their parents before may unknowingly have a similarity that is latent. In FX’s new animated comedy Little Demon, protagonist Chrissy is a teenage girl who has inherited something special from her father: demonic powers. After awakening her powers, Chrissy learns she is the antichrist and dear old dad is the devil himself. Talk about daddy issues. Now if that premise doesn’t pull you in, the chance to hear Danny DeVito voicing the devil might. Throw in Aubrey Plaza as Chrissy’s mom and Danny DeVito’s daughter Lucy DeVito playing opposite her dad, and you’ve got the makings of a can’t-miss core of voice acting talent. Little Demon will be hitting FX and Hulu on August 25th. Never have we been more excited to take a trip to hell. Here’s everything we know about the fiery animated series with an otherworldly voice-acting cast.
Collider
‘Furiosa’: George Miller Casts Bullied Child Who Went Viral In ‘Mad Max’ Prequel
Leave it to filmmaker George Miller to constantly surprise us with some life-changing decision. This time, the Australian director revealed he’s specifically changing (once again) the life of Quaden Bayles, a young boy who went viral for a devastating reason: back in 2020, the child was pushed to his limit after suffering constant bullying at his school, and broke down in tears as his mother filmed him while begging for help. The episode moved Australians to demand a better school environment for its kids, and several celebrities reached out to Quaden, including Miller.
Collider
Eric Kripke Shares Script Image for 'The Boys' Season 4 Episode 1 as Filming Begins
The stars behind the beloved characters of the satirical superhero series, The Boys are back in Toronto as cameras have begun rolling for the next season. The Season 3 finale served up an enthralling ending that left fans begging for more, and while it was confirmed midway through season 3 that the show had been picked up for a fourth season, details about the upcoming season have largely been kept under wraps, until now. The show's creator, Eric Kripke, as well as actor Antony Starr who plays the villainous Homelander, have each taken turns teasing that filming has begun on the fourth season, but if you needed any more confirmation about the show's future, Kripke has now shared a photo of the upcoming season's script.
House of the Dragon Soars as HBO's Most Watched Premiere Ever
In HBO’s personal game of thrones, House of the Dragon is already king. Nearly 10 million viewers (9.986 million to be exact) watched the Game of Thrones prequel’s premiere on Sunday night, across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. That gives House of the Dragon the largest premiere audience for a new original series in the network’s history. “It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night,” HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said in a statement. “House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew...
Collider
'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends' Series Adaptation Scrapped as Jennifer Garner Exits
Apple TV+ has decided to not move forward with the development of their limited series adaptation of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends hailing from J.J Abrams' production company Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV. This cancelation comes after series star Jennifer Garner departed the project due to a scheduling conflict.
Collider
'She-Hulk's Jessica Gao Reveals Which Movie Inspired Her 'Black Widow' Pitch
Jessica Gao is currently riding high on the successful launch of her Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The new superhero series is being well received by the fans and critics for its comedic tone, tight pacing, and its fresh take on superhero narratives. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is witty, breaks the fourth wall, Fleabag style, and is in complete control of her rage! One can only wonder why Gao wasn’t involved in any other Marvel project so far, however, in a recent interview with The Wrap, the Rick and Morty alum revealed details about her Black Widow pitch and that she was turned down for multiple projects by the studio starting a long-running joke between her and Marvel head Kevin Feige.
Collider
Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett Face Danger in First 'Lou' Trailer
Netflix has revealed first-look images and a brand-new trailer for the streaming service's upcoming action thriller film, Lou. The Anna Foerster-directed film is set to debut on Netflix later this year on Friday, September 23, 2022. Lou stars Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett, with...
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Reveals the True Power in Westeros Is Politics
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.When House of the Dragon showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik decided to team up with author George R.R. Martin to adapt his book Fire & Blood, Game of Thrones fans were part-ecstatic, part-hesitant of the new venture. Whether it was the seemingly rushed path towards the ending of the series or the misguided character arc of the beloved Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), there was a sense of burnout amongst longtime viewers of the series. However, there was also the excitement of heading back in time and meeting new predecessors that paved the way for the show's favorite Westeros characters.
Collider
'Prey' Concept Art Reveals Differences Between Feral Predator and Predecessors
Concept art for Prey’s Predator reveals how different its design and size is from the creature’s predecessors. The fifth installment in the popular sci-fi franchise – which began with the original 1987 Predator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger – received praise from critics and audiences alike since its exclusive streaming release became the most watched premiere on Hulu in the United States.
