Many people inherit certain features from their parents. Whether it's height, eye color, or a particularly bad sense of humor. Even people who have never met their parents before may unknowingly have a similarity that is latent. In FX’s new animated comedy Little Demon, protagonist Chrissy is a teenage girl who has inherited something special from her father: demonic powers. After awakening her powers, Chrissy learns she is the antichrist and dear old dad is the devil himself. Talk about daddy issues. Now if that premise doesn’t pull you in, the chance to hear Danny DeVito voicing the devil might. Throw in Aubrey Plaza as Chrissy’s mom and Danny DeVito’s daughter Lucy DeVito playing opposite her dad, and you’ve got the makings of a can’t-miss core of voice acting talent. Little Demon will be hitting FX and Hulu on August 25th. Never have we been more excited to take a trip to hell. Here’s everything we know about the fiery animated series with an otherworldly voice-acting cast.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO