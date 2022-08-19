ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Poly lab develops new eco-friendly glue that ‘peels apart like sticky notes’

By Chloe Lovejoy
The Tribune
 3 days ago

A Cal Poly laboratory has partnered with a Boston based company to collaborate on a new, eco-friendly glue , according to a university news release.

Cal Poly chemistry professor Philip Costanzo and Kristoffer Stokes, CEO of Geiysis Ventures, worked with seven Cal Poly students to create the adhesive product in Costanzo’s lab, according to the release.

Cal Poly and Geiysis plan to collaborate on future development and commercialization of the product although the patent is still pending, according to the release.

They also intend to continue collaborating with students who helped develop the product.

The new glue is intended to provide an alternative to low-cost adhesives used in materials such as clothing and electronics that traditionally require “energy-intensive recovery facilities to recycle,” Cal Poly said in the release. “Discarded products often end up in landfills.”

Stokes noted that many apparel items, including rain jackets and athletic wear, are glued at the seams.

“Often, glue holds dissimilar materials that cannot be recycled together,” he said. “By defeating the adhesive, you can break apart this composite and more readily recycle the components.”

The glue created at Cal Poly will break down “much more easily” than other glues that need “harmful solvents or extremely hot conditions” to come apart the university said. “Many can’t readily be removed without destroying the whole item. “

“This (new Cal Poly) technology will take a durable glue bonded item, and — after treatment — make the glued parts peel apart like sticky notes,” Costanzo said. “We are currently focusing on adhesives in garments but are particularly interested in larger markets like consumer electronics.”

Geisys Ventures offers engagement on research and development, as well as innovation and other aspects of management for plastics and textile ventures, according to its website.

Stokes has a doctorate degree in organic chemistry and has worked in the past on commercializing products including batteries, oil and gas field chemicals, textiles, composites and consumer goods, the Geisys website said.

Research done by Costanzo and his team of undergraduate students “focuses on the exploitation of simple and efficient synthesis to create complex and dynamic polymeric materials”, according to the lab’s website.

The release states the intent of the project to continue collaborating with students who helped in developing the product.

“Students are learning about how polymer science can be adapted to make more eco-friendly manufacturing approaches,” Costanzo said in the release. “This develops their technical abilities as well as their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.”

For more information on Costanzo’s research, visit costanzolab.com .

