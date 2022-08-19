Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
The top priorities of 4 revenue cycle leaders
Here are what four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's about their top priorities right now:. Christopher Ault. Chief revenue officer at Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.):. Staffing, creating a competitive landscape to recruit and retain talent. In today’s world, that means being able to offer a variety of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly 500 EHR disruptions since 2020: VA details frustration with Oracle Cerner
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has had 498 disruptions to its EHR since Oracle Cerner began installing the new system in the fall of 2020, FedScoop reported recently. That includes at least 45 days of downtime, 930 hours where the system was partially inoperable, 103 hours of poor performance and 40 hours during which the EHR was down completely, according to the dataset obtained by FedScoop for the Aug. 19 story.
beckershospitalreview.com
Women becoming CFOs in record numbers
The year 2021 saw a record number of Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies with female CFOs at 15 percent, Fortune reported Aug. 22. That number points to positive trends for women. Fortune cited research from Cowen Partners Executive Search, which tracked 250 CFO appointments at major companies in 2022...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare pros speak out against Amazon Care
Some healthcare professionals who worked for Amazon Care say the retail and tech giant's healthcare arm prioritized convenience before the best standard of care, according to an Aug. 19 report in The Washington Post. Six former employees and managers said Amazon's efforts to rapidly build Amazon Care led to conflicts...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon competes with CVS Health, others in bid for Signify Health
The competition for Signify Health is heating up with Amazon as the latest bidder. to be planning a bid for the home health and technology company in early August after reportedly losing out on acquiring One Medical, a digital and in-person primary care platform, to Amazon. Amazon reached an agreement to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion in a cash transaction announced July 20.
beckershospitalreview.com
Sharing Responsibility for Workplace Culture
An organization creates brilliance by nurturing an environment where passion thrives and success comes through unified purpose. Brilliant organizations design sustainable cultures by aligning their people around a shared mission and vision—and by helping their teams trust one another’s skills and expertise to make it all come to life.
beckershospitalreview.com
What 4 health systems are paying for EHR installs
Here is how much four health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing and installing a new electronic health record system:. Wallingford, Conn.-based Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is installing Meditech's EHR system. The install is expected to cost $7.6 million. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center is replacing its...
beckershospitalreview.com
Intermountain names interim CEO
Lydia Jumonville was named interim president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare. The health system announced the appointment Aug. 19, about a week after announcing the departure of Marc Harrison, MD. Dr. Harrison, who became president and CEO of Intermountain in 2016, accepted a role to run a...
