beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital M&A: 7 recent deals
Several hospitals and health systems are pursuing merger and acquisition deals, and a few transactions have been called off in recent months. Here are seven transactions involving hospitals and health systems that were announced, finalized or terminated since July 14:. 1. ChristianaCare, Prospect Medical Holdings cancel 4-hospital deal. Wilmington, Del.-based...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals seeking CEOs
Below are five hospitals that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 2. Haven Behavioral Hospital of Dayton (Ohio) 3. Lovelace Regional Hospital (Roswell, N.M.) 4. PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter (Fla.) 5. Plateau Medical Center (Oak...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief digital officers, IT talent
Below are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs, data specialists and IT talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Baptist Health System (Louisville, Ky.) is seeking a system IT director. CommonSpirit Health (Tacoma, Wash.) is seeking...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center names Heather King president, COO
Bolivia, N.C.-based Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center selected Heather King as president and COO, according to an Aug. 16 news release. In the new role, Ms. King will implement strategic initiatives that align with the hospital's mission while leading overall hospital operations and collaborating with leaders, physician partners, and team members. She replaces Laurie Whalin, who began serving as the president and chief operating officer in 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Alameda Health System, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a revenue integrity charge capture analyst in San Leandro, Calif. 2. Boston Medical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan health system plans to expand remote patient monitoring to 7,000 patients
Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care plans to expand its remote-monitoring program to 7,000 patients after a successful pilot launch, MLive reported Aug. 22. The health system texts, emails and calls patients with chronic conditions, asking them a series of disease-specific questions — and alerts nurses if responses indicate possible complications, according to the story.
beckershospitalreview.com
Riverside Healthcare CEO: 'Staff cannot provide attentive care when they are afraid for their personal safety'
Amid a rise in violence against healthcare workers, Phillip Kambic, president and CEO of Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Healthcare, is speaking out in support of a violence-free workplace and calling for civility from the public. Mr. Kambic expressed his thoughts in an opinion piece published Aug. 20 in the Daily Journal.
beckershospitalreview.com
New Jersey health system launches hospital-at-home program
Mannington Township, N.J.-based Salem Medical Center has partnered with in-home medical care provider Sena Health to launch an acute in-home care program. The program, dubbed Salem Acute Care at Home, will allow patients to remain at home while receiving hospital-level care from physicians and nurses, according to an Aug. 22 press release. Eligible patients who enroll in the program will receive two daily in-person home visits, telehealth visits, remote patient monitoring and have access to patient care coordinators all hours of the day.
beckershospitalreview.com
Chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound resigns
Darren Redick is departing Providence Swedish, the unified brand for Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Seattle-based Swedish Health Services facilities in Western Washington. Mr. Redick has spent more than three decades with Providence organizations, most recently as chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, according to an Aug. 18 news release. Kristy Carrington, RN, CNO of the Providence North Division, will serve as interim chief executive.
beckershospitalreview.com
What 4 health systems are paying for EHR installs
Here is how much four health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing and installing a new electronic health record system:. Wallingford, Conn.-based Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is installing Meditech's EHR system. The install is expected to cost $7.6 million. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center is replacing its...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 oncologists on the move
Six oncologists have joined new practices or received new appointments since Aug. 1. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com. 1. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine appointed...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent medical supplier acquisitions, partnerships
Here are five recent acquisitions, deals and partnerships that have sprung up since Aug. 16:. 1. Raleigh, N.C.-based Precision Diabetics and Korea-based DxGen entered a partnership Aug. 22 to launch a diabetes point-of-care analyzer in the U.S. 2. Imagen Medical, an Auburndale, Mass.-based oncology company, acquired a precision ablation device...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 states with highest, lowest CAUTI rates
Vermont hospitals have the highest catheter associated urinary tract infection rate in the country, while hospitals in Washington, D.C., have the lowest, CDC data shows. The CDC's healthcare-associated infections dataset, updated July 27, includes performance data for five types of infections collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during an inpatient stay compared to similar hospitals. Data was collected from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
The top priorities of 4 revenue cycle leaders
Here are what four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's about their top priorities right now:. Christopher Ault. Chief revenue officer at Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.):. Staffing, creating a competitive landscape to recruit and retain talent. In today’s world, that means being able to offer a variety of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where CIOs, IT leaders are increasing their spending
From greater investments in technology to improve productivity to investments in new in cybersecurity technology, here, five health system CIOs and IT leaders share how they are using their IT budgets now and through the remainder of 2022. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Stevenson, CIO...
beckershospitalreview.com
Staff shortages at Minnesota hospital could close nursing facility
Grand Marais, Minn.-based North Shore Health may have to close its nursing facility for older adults and end ambulance services due to a staffing shortage, radio station WTIP reported Aug. 22. "If [hiring] efforts are not successful, we may not be able to continue to provide services such as the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Suggestions roll in to rename monkeypox
"Humanpox," "lymphpox and "mpox" are among suggestions submitted to the World Health Organization after the agency on Aug. 12 said it was accepting proposals to rename monkeypox in an effort to reduce stigma and align with current best practices for naming diseases. Calls to rename the monkeypox coincided with the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sanford Health delays heart center construction
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has delayed construction of its new heart center, Inforum reported Aug. 22. Delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have postponed groundbreaking, which was expected to begin in spring 2022. A new construction timeline will be determined as plans progress, and the heart center remains a priority, Tiffany Lawrence, president and CEO of Sanford's Fargo region, told the newspaper.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic nears goal of hiring 1,200 city residents by year's end
Cleveland Clinic said it is well on its way to hitting its goal of hiring 1,200 Cleveland residents in 2022. "At Cleveland Clinic, we believe in healing, hiring and investing in our community and we know that an employed community is a healthier community," Cleveland Clinic said in a statement shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
North Carolina hospital to permanently close ED Aug. 24
Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., will permanently close its emergency department Aug. 24, according to an article published on iredellfreenews.com. Matthew Littlejohn, network CEO for Davis Regional and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C., notified Davis Regional medical staff, employees and volunteers of the closure Aug. 19, according to the article.
