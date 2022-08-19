Mannington Township, N.J.-based Salem Medical Center has partnered with in-home medical care provider Sena Health to launch an acute in-home care program. The program, dubbed Salem Acute Care at Home, will allow patients to remain at home while receiving hospital-level care from physicians and nurses, according to an Aug. 22 press release. Eligible patients who enroll in the program will receive two daily in-person home visits, telehealth visits, remote patient monitoring and have access to patient care coordinators all hours of the day.

MANNINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO