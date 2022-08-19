Read full article on original website
There’s a certain eeriness and unsettling vibe in the trailer for Netflix’s new thriller series that tells us it’s going to be a good one. It could be the engulfing darkness or the performances given by leading ladies Emily Deschanel and Madeleine Arthur that cause the goosebumps to rise from our skin, or maybe it’s the culty background (which is based on a true story) that’s doing the trick. No matter what the case, Devil in Ohio looks like it’s going to pull audiences in and spit them back out when it arrives on the streamer on September 2.
While Joel and Ethan Coen have dabbled, both collectively and individually, in film genres that run the gamut from hard-boiled noir (The Man Who Wasn’t There, Miller’s Crossing) to Hollywood satire (the underrated Hail, Caesar!), all the way back around to screwball comedy (Raising Arizona), and even Shakespeare (last year’s The Tragedy of Macbeth from just Joel), the revered fraternal directing duo are known for making a certain aesthetic of film that is undeniably unique to them. In a typical Coen brothers film, a lead character is punished to a great extreme, and often by forces beyond their comprehension. Think of the scribe in the Tinseltown nightmare Barton Fink, who can’t write but a word of his screenplay due to being besieged on all sides by nosy neighbors, overbearing studio heads, and assorted human vultures. Or how about Larry Gopnik, the put-upon protagonist of A Serious Man, who must bear the brunt of his wife’s infidelity and his children’s insolence when he isn't wrestling with issues of a more innately theological nature?
Take a subdued Steve Carell and an unhinged Domhnall Gleeson and throw them into a psychological thriller, and you get the latest FX miniseries The Patient. Carell has had a fascinating career as of late. Initially stealing the hearts of audiences in comedies such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin and playing Michael Scott in The Office, the Academy Award-nominated actor has proven to be one of the most versatile actors out there, from playing his chilling role in Foxcatcher to heartbreaking turns in Beautiful Boy and Last Flag Flying. Yet Carell has never done anything quite like this before.
Many people inherit certain features from their parents. Whether it's height, eye color, or a particularly bad sense of humor. Even people who have never met their parents before may unknowingly have a similarity that is latent. In FX’s new animated comedy Little Demon, protagonist Chrissy is a teenage girl who has inherited something special from her father: demonic powers. After awakening her powers, Chrissy learns she is the antichrist and dear old dad is the devil himself. Talk about daddy issues. Now if that premise doesn’t pull you in, the chance to hear Danny DeVito voicing the devil might. Throw in Aubrey Plaza as Chrissy’s mom and Danny DeVito’s daughter Lucy DeVito playing opposite her dad, and you’ve got the makings of a can’t-miss core of voice acting talent. Little Demon will be hitting FX and Hulu on August 25th. Never have we been more excited to take a trip to hell. Here’s everything we know about the fiery animated series with an otherworldly voice-acting cast.
The following article discusses the themes explored in the documentary, which includes substance abuse, mental health, gun violence and suicide. We all know, or knew, that guy. Not in your social circle, but known nonetheless; someone’s older brother, cousin or drinking buddy. Whenever they had a captive audience they tell you tales of their exploits when they’re not kicking around suburban Lowestoft. In between puffs of cigarette smoke and the cheapest whiskey available, they’ll say they tried to join the army, but the recruitment people told them they were just too brilliant to waste in an infantry unit. Or they are an off-duty bodyguard who was lying low because The Mafia was looking for them (don’t ask why, shut up). Or that they had just signed a contract to replace The Undertaker at The Wrestling™ and would be jetting off to the US in the near future. The intensity of their testimony may, for a brief second, sucker you in, but you’ll soon realize that these people are more Walter Mitty than Walter White. Now imagine what that guy would look like if they’d been handed $100 million, and you’ll get a fairly decent pen portrait of John McAfee in his later years.
Netflix has revealed first-look images and a brand-new trailer for the streaming service's upcoming action thriller film, Lou. The Anna Foerster-directed film is set to debut on Netflix later this year on Friday, September 23, 2022. Lou stars Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett, with...
From 1983 to 1986, Stranger Things highlights music and movies of the time period, boosting the pop culture appeal. To humanize the nostalgia, there are the faces populating Hawkins. Bob Newby (Sean Astin) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) get a good chunk of screen time and much praise, but side characters are just as important. Those who die can heavily affect the main ensemble. Those who survive can go on living comfortably mundane lives, without knowing of the danger surrounding them.
The stars behind the beloved characters of the satirical superhero series, The Boys are back in Toronto as cameras have begun rolling for the next season. The Season 3 finale served up an enthralling ending that left fans begging for more, and while it was confirmed midway through season 3 that the show had been picked up for a fourth season, details about the upcoming season have largely been kept under wraps, until now. The show's creator, Eric Kripke, as well as actor Antony Starr who plays the villainous Homelander, have each taken turns teasing that filming has begun on the fourth season, but if you needed any more confirmation about the show's future, Kripke has now shared a photo of the upcoming season's script.
Fiction: Myself, as well as Hanuman. “Inspiring Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
Star Trek fans, rejoice. We have a first glimpse into the Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crossover, set to occur in Season 2 of Strange New Worlds. The crossover will feature Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Bradward Boimer (Jack Quaid) transformed into live-action for an episode. And yes, we got that right — Bradward. There still is a lot of mystery behind the circumstances, considering the ensigns are from a completely different era than Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew, but we can assume hijinks of some kind displaces Mariner and Boimler. With Strange New World's second season still a way off, Quaid couldn't reveal too much, but he still shared a few details with EW, as well as teased a special episode of the upcoming season of Lower Decks.
When I first was introduced to the South Korean sci-fi action flick Alienoid, I expected a story set in the future, one full of robots, aliens, neon-colored cities, and sleek futuristic hovercraft. Of course, it doesn't take long for you to realize that this is not what Alienoid is. In fact, it's rather difficult to put together what genre the movie really fits into, what kind of tone it's going for, or even what the plot is at times. Directed by Choi Dong-hoon, who saw commercial success with the caper The Thieves and period film Assassination, Alienoid boasts beautiful costumes, talent the likes of Kim Woo-bin and Kim Tae-ri, and splashy special effects.
Woodstock 1999. What is there to say about the infamous festival that hasn't been said by the smallest YouTube channels to the major news networks? It was an unmitigated disaster from start to end, with every possible element — the music, the production, even the weather — building up and erupting into assault, vandalism, and arson. It all concluded with a massive riot that eventually had to be pulled apart by state troopers. Mass hysteria inflicting an unconscious scorched earth policy on the showgrounds, injured festival goers left and right, and worst of all, Kid Rock was there. How the music festival that was supposed to be a revival of the halcyon days of free love and flower power literally burned to the ground has been a subject of intrigue for many, and within a year of each other, two of the biggest streaming services released their own retellings.
Amazon Prime Video has revealed a grizzled Sylvester Stallone as a new kind of superhero in a new clip from the action-drama Samaritan, which is set to premiere on August 26. Directed by Australian filmmaker Julius Avery (Son of a Gun, Overlord), the highly-anticipated gritty, superhero film follows a young boy who learns his reclusive neighbor may just be the long-lost and legendary vigilante, known as the Samaritan.
One of the characters of Netflix's critically acclaimed series Stranger Things that hasn't garnered a great deal of buzz lately is Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). Between Season 4's high-stakes plot threatening the very existence of small town Hawkins, Indiana, and Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) struggle to reclaim her supernatural abilities, Mike's cross-country split from The Party left a handful of the characters simmering on the back burner. While not the main focus, the Duffer Brothers have been juggling an impressive number of Mains for almost five seasons, which means some storytelling has to be delivered through the finer details of production. Enter the incredible talent of head hair (not to be confused with head-hair) designer for the entirety of the Stranger Things, Sarah Hindsgaul, and her ability to add to Mike's story through her craft.
As a storytelling device, death itself is an inherently dramatic element of a film’s narrative. Many films often amplify the moments and emotions associated with it in strikingly thematic ways to make the audience empathize with the characters and, in the case of family films, introduce the notions of mortality and grief to younger viewers in a way they can readily identify with.
Apple TV+ has decided to not move forward with the development of their limited series adaptation of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends hailing from J.J Abrams' production company Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV. This cancelation comes after series star Jennifer Garner departed the project due to a scheduling conflict.
Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Apple TV+, for this edition we look at how production design, score, and direction came together to build the chillingly mysterious corporate world of “Severance.” The ingenious premise of “Severance” — in which office workers agree to a procedure in which work experiences and memories are “severed” from those outside work, allowing personal and professional lives to remain completely separate — has proven irresistible to audiences tantalized by the issues and possibilities. The...
Neil Gaiman's Sandman comic book series has been a staple for over two decades. The unique visuals and dark themes of the comic series have garnered the series a devoted fan base. It almost seemed impossible to adapt the series to film or television, given the stunning visuals of the original work along with the intense narrative structure. But the new Netflix series has quieted all doubts regarding the series' ability to be adapted. This is, in part, because of the involvement of Gaiman, who serves as an executive producer on the new Netflix series. And since the series premiere at the beginning of August, fans have been eager for a Season 2 announcement. However, we might have to sit tight for a while before expecting an announcement either way, at least according to a tweet from Gaiman.
He never writes, he never sends flowers, he just doesn’t seem interested anymore. I don’t know, since the beginning of the year he just seems kind of obsessed with watching videos, he never makes time for us anymore. He, of course, is Instagram. And it appears that we are in a very toxic relationship.
