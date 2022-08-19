Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job
Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
hernandosun.com
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees
Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
Click10.com
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class, Local 10 News partner WKMG News 6 in Orlando reports.
WCJB
Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
Child struck by car in Pasco County
A child was struck by a car in Pasco County, firefighters said.
Fla. Dept. of Health in Hillsborough County issues mosquito-borne illness alert
The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) issued an illness advisory on Friday, citing a rise in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Hillsborough.
Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Michelle Stribling...
villages-news.com
Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County
A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Palm Harbor motorcycle crash: FHP
Two people died and two more were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Palm Harbor on Saturday.
Four Florida First Responders Transported To Hospital After Fentanyl Exposure On Overdose Call
Four first responders in Florida required medical attention after responding to a call for overdose and being exposed to deadly Fentanyl while trying to save a life. Two Levy County Deputies along with two Levy County Department of Public Safety members, a Firefighter Paramedic, and
Hillsborough County private Christian school asks gay, transgender students to leave
A mother is opening up about her decision to remove her lesbian daughter from a private Christian school with a policy that gay students are not welcome and “would be asked to leave immediately.”
Beagles from historic rescue arrive at Marion’s Humane Society
Floppy-eared, tumbling, fumbling puppies are always cute, but on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, a new batch of beagles in town tugged extra-hard at the ol’ heartstrings. The 7-month-old male beagles leapt about, licking affectionately, running around in packs around the play yard of the Humane Society of Marion County. They were 15 of the 4,000-plus beagle puppies rescued from a massive breeding factory in Cumberland, Virginia.
villages-news.com
Golf Cart Crossing Water Lily Bridge In The Villages
The Water Lily Bridge in The Villages allows golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians to pass safely over the Florida Turnpike. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages
The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?
The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
‘It was a mess’: Consumer claims sick puppy wasn’t full breed she paid for
OCOEE, Fla. — A local woman contacted Action 9 claiming she paid thousands of dollars for a sick puppy that isn’t even the full breed she expected. Getting a new puppy was something Donna Wood saved up for and thought about for more than a year after her furry companion of 11 years passed away.
ocala-news.com
Marion County issuing precautionary boil water notice on August 22 for homes, businesses on SW 23rd Avenue Road
Marion County Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water notice on Monday, August 22 for homes and businesses located on 15593 and 15619 SW 23rd Court Road in the Marion Oaks community due to planned work for a water main tie-in. The work will take place between the hours of...
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills man, Inverness accomplice arrested for selling fentanyl to undercover detective
A Beverly Hills man’s latest alleged drug deal ended with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities taking him into custody for selling fentanyl to undercover narcotics detectives. Members of the sheriff’s office Tactical Impact Unit arrested John Dylan Gromling Wednesday, Aug. 17, the same day investigations into the 30-year-old’s...
