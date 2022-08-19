ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job

Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
hernandosun.com

Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees

Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
Click10.com

3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class, Local 10 News partner WKMG News 6 in Orlando reports.
WCJB

Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
villages-news.com

Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County

A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
Ocala Gazette

Beagles from historic rescue arrive at Marion’s Humane Society

Floppy-eared, tumbling, fumbling puppies are always cute, but on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, a new batch of beagles in town tugged extra-hard at the ol’ heartstrings. The 7-month-old male beagles leapt about, licking affectionately, running around in packs around the play yard of the Humane Society of Marion County. They were 15 of the 4,000-plus beagle puppies rescued from a massive breeding factory in Cumberland, Virginia.
villages-news.com

Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
L. Cane

Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?

The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Citrus County Chronicle

Beverly Hills man, Inverness accomplice arrested for selling fentanyl to undercover detective

A Beverly Hills man’s latest alleged drug deal ended with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities taking him into custody for selling fentanyl to undercover narcotics detectives. Members of the sheriff’s office Tactical Impact Unit arrested John Dylan Gromling Wednesday, Aug. 17, the same day investigations into the 30-year-old’s...
