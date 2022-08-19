Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County staffing shortage hits sheriff's office especially hard
Yakima County is facing an unprecedented staffing shortage across all departments, with more than 40 unfilled positions. The county employs 994 full-time workers. In July, there were 44 vacant positions spread across several departments with the largest shortfall — 11 unfilled positions — in the sheriff’s office.
nbcrightnow.com
Three backcountry hikers rescued in Kittitas County due to heat exhaustion
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three back-country hikers have been rescued in two days due to heat exhaustion in Kittitas County. One Hiker was airlifted out of the Deep Lake area after a ground team found him unable to walk or ride a horse out due to severe dehydration. Two others were...
ncwlife.com
Vehicle crashes into State Patrol building in Wenatchee
A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his car into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the vehicle hit the building to the right side of the entrance to the District 6 detachment building. He said the vehicle...
KIMA TV
Former Toppenish teacher, Bertha Cerna, released from California jail
YAKIMA -- A former Toppenish teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student in the Yakima Valley has now been released on bond from an Orange County Jail. Bertha Cerna was arrested Sunday August 14th in Orange County, California. A Yakima County warrant accuses her of having sex with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Police Officer Named North Central Washington Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
East Wenatchee police officer Ivy Jacobsen was selected as the North Central Washington Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Officer Ivy is the School Resource Officer for Eastmont School District and was nominated by Eastmont School District students and staff for this award. Before joining the East Wenatchee police, Jacobsen...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide
Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
RELATED PEOPLE
kpq.com
Link Transit Reduce Service Due to Lack of Drivers and Reject Retention Bonuses
Link Transit is reducing service to some routes due to a shortage of bus drivers available. The Link Transit board also rejected the $2,500 retention bonuses for bus drivers. The board held a public hearing on August 16, discussing some of these upcoming changes. Planning and Development Manager for Link...
‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies
A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Scenery, cupcakes and corn dogs: Good places to stop on I-90 from Ellensburg to the pass
Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip on Interstate 90.
Yakima Voters Hoping For Write-In Candidate in 4th District
Many Yakima voters are looking for a way to not vote for 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse in the general election. Many people are upset at Newhouse because of his vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Some are suggesting voters write-in familiar names like Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier or former congressional candidates Jerrod Sessler or Loren Culp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Snoqualmie River campground closes after unattended food repeatedly attracts bears
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The U.S. Forest Service closed a campground along the Snoqualmie River, citing increased bear activity due to humans leaving food unattended. Bears have become habituated to food being left out in the open and unattended at the Middle Fork Campground, Ranger Martie Schramm told KING 5.
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fitterer's Furniture closing its doors after 126 years of serving Ellensburg
Brad Fitterer sat at a dining room table set in the middle of the main showroom of the fine furniture store he’s owned and operated for the past 46 years. Fitterer’s Furniture is a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. Its illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash
A suspected armed robbery in Everett led to a pursuit and crash in north Seattle on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with a weapon in the 800 block of 128th Street Southwest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision took place near Rimrock on Friday. The officials stated that a 49-year-old man was travelling westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 168. The victim was injured and taken to the Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver...
ifiberone.com
Four people injured in Sunday night wreck near Quincy
QUINCY — Four people were injured in a Sunday night collision on state Route 28 about four miles west of Quincy. Jimmy L. Diamond, a 46-year-old Ellensburg man, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car east on SR 28. State troopers say he failed to slow for emergency vehicle lights from a previous collision and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram.
Several raise concerns about large pothole on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
A photo of a pothole posted by the Washington State Department on Thursday raised a few concerns among drivers, according to replies to the Twitter post. According to WSDOT, the right two lanes of westbound Snoqualmie Pass summit were closed to repair the pothole. The picture appeared to show a...
KIMA TV
Brush fire burning in West Valley near homes
YAKIMA -- A brush fire is burning in the West Valley area and it is endangering some nearby homes and buildings. The fire is spreading nearby North Fork Road in Tampico. The smoke from the fire can be seen throughout the Yakima area. On the radio fire crews have said...
Comments / 0