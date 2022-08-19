ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittitas County, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County staffing shortage hits sheriff's office especially hard

Yakima County is facing an unprecedented staffing shortage across all departments, with more than 40 unfilled positions. The county employs 994 full-time workers. In July, there were 44 vacant positions spread across several departments with the largest shortfall — 11 unfilled positions — in the sheriff’s office.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Vehicle crashes into State Patrol building in Wenatchee

A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his car into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the vehicle hit the building to the right side of the entrance to the District 6 detachment building. He said the vehicle...
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Former Toppenish teacher, Bertha Cerna, released from California jail

YAKIMA -- A former Toppenish teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student in the Yakima Valley has now been released on bond from an Orange County Jail. Bertha Cerna was arrested Sunday August 14th in Orange County, California. A Yakima County warrant accuses her of having sex with a...
TOPPENISH, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide

Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
WENATCHEE, WA
Fox News

‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies

A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
OLALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Scenery, cupcakes and corn dogs: Good places to stop on I-90 from Ellensburg to the pass

Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip on Interstate 90.
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Voters Hoping For Write-In Candidate in 4th District

Many Yakima voters are looking for a way to not vote for 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse in the general election. Many people are upset at Newhouse because of his vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Some are suggesting voters write-in familiar names like Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier or former congressional candidates Jerrod Sessler or Loren Culp.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
WOODINVILLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fitterer's Furniture closing its doors after 126 years of serving Ellensburg

Brad Fitterer sat at a dining room table set in the middle of the main showroom of the fine furniture store he’s owned and operated for the past 46 years. Fitterer’s Furniture is a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. Its illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
ELLENSBURG, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash

A suspected armed robbery in Everett led to a pursuit and crash in north Seattle on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with a weapon in the 800 block of 128th Street Southwest.
EVERETT, WA
ifiberone.com

Four people injured in Sunday night wreck near Quincy

QUINCY — Four people were injured in a Sunday night collision on state Route 28 about four miles west of Quincy. Jimmy L. Diamond, a 46-year-old Ellensburg man, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car east on SR 28. State troopers say he failed to slow for emergency vehicle lights from a previous collision and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram.
QUINCY, WA
KIMA TV

Brush fire burning in West Valley near homes

YAKIMA -- A brush fire is burning in the West Valley area and it is endangering some nearby homes and buildings. The fire is spreading nearby North Fork Road in Tampico. The smoke from the fire can be seen throughout the Yakima area. On the radio fire crews have said...
YAKIMA, WA

