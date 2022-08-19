ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Little League World Series player was minutes from death after a fall, dad says. He soon awoke and asked if he could play in today’s game

By CNN
abc17news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

What makes the Little League World Series special?

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (DC News Now) — It’s the 75th year of the Little League World Series! The historical tournament now brings ten teams internationally, and ten teams nationally to Williamsport to compete for the title of Little League World Series champions. The question is: What makes LLWS so special?
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Hawaii off to strong start at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT. Pa. (AP) — A packed Lamade Stadium, a national TV audience and an opposing pitcher who tossed a no-hitter in a regional final. That would trouble a lot of teams of 10- to 12-year-olds, but not Hawaii. Kekoa Payanal drove the third pitch over the fence in left, and Hawaii was on its way once again. Hawaii has won its first two games at the Little League World Series by a combined score of 23-1. That’s 11-1 over Northwest, and 12-0 over Metro — specifically Massapequa Coast from Long Island — on Friday. The club from Honolulu hasn’t even played a full game yet, having mercy-ruled each of its opponents after the fifth inning.
HONOLULU, HI
KSLTV

Team Utah is a fan favorite at the Little League World Series

At a time when many of us are looking for something to bring us all together, Utah’s little league baseball team might just be the answer. It’s been quite a run for Team Utah to make it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylanvia, but this week may have been the hardest of all before they even took the field.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WCVB

Massachusetts team looks to keep Little League World Series run alive

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is looking to keep their run at the Little League World Series going after a tough loss in its opening game. The boys from Middleboro Little League, who are representing the New England region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, lost 5-3 to the team representing the Southeast from Nolensville, Tennessee.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Middleboro team eliminated at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The Middleboro's Little League team was eliminated Saturday.The Pennsylvania team won 7-5 during Middleboro's second game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Pennsylvania will now play again on Sunday. Middleboro opened its time in Williamsport with a 5-3 loss to Tennessee on Wednesday. The cheering squad back home was certainly proud though. Kids and families were decked out in Middleboro Little League gear for a big watch party. This was the first Massachusetts team to make it to Williamsport in over a decade. 
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts

Comments / 0

Community Policy