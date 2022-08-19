Vitalant's blood supply has dropped by nearly 50 percent since early summer, the supplier said Aug. 22, urging people to donate ahead of Labor Day weekend. Vitalant, which supplies blood to about 900 U.S. hospitals, said there is an emergency shortage for acute type O, the most frequently transfused blood type. The supplier said fewer donors are usually available ahead of the holiday weekend, urging people who are eligible to donate over the next few weeks to ensure sufficient blood supply.

HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO