CDC reports evidence of monkeypox virus on household surfaces: 5 updates
Monkeypox virus DNA was found on high contact surfaces in the Utah home of two infected individuals, the CDC said in an Aug. 19 report. Personnel from the Utah health department swabbed objects in the home where two infected people had been isolating for 20 days. The patients were still showing symptoms when samples were collected from high-contact objects and surfaces, including cloth furniture, blankets, handles and switches.
Suggestions roll in to rename monkeypox
"Humanpox," "lymphpox and "mpox" are among suggestions submitted to the World Health Organization after the agency on Aug. 12 said it was accepting proposals to rename monkeypox in an effort to reduce stigma and align with current best practices for naming diseases. Calls to rename the monkeypox coincided with the...
A timeline of New York's polio case
New York state confirmed the first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade on July 21 in an unvaccinated man in Rockland County. Health experts have been urging immunizations among the unvaccinated, as some states have rates below 90 percent. Below is a timeline of the initial wastewater sample collections...
Oncology Institute, Blue Note Therapeutics partner on cancer-related digital mental health treatments
Cerritos, Calif.-based Oncology Institute and Blue Note Therapeutics have partnered to provide digital mental health treatment for cancer patients. Blue Note Therapeutics, a prescription digital therapeutics company, now offers Attune, the first cancer-specific prescription digital treatment for cancer-related mental health, to qualified Oncology Institute patients. Attune provides self-directed tools based...
Riverside Healthcare CEO: 'Staff cannot provide attentive care when they are afraid for their personal safety'
Amid a rise in violence against healthcare workers, Phillip Kambic, president and CEO of Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Healthcare, is speaking out in support of a violence-free workplace and calling for civility from the public. Mr. Kambic expressed his thoughts in an opinion piece published Aug. 20 in the Daily Journal.
Blood supply levels drop 50% since early summer, supplier says
Vitalant's blood supply has dropped by nearly 50 percent since early summer, the supplier said Aug. 22, urging people to donate ahead of Labor Day weekend. Vitalant, which supplies blood to about 900 U.S. hospitals, said there is an emergency shortage for acute type O, the most frequently transfused blood type. The supplier said fewer donors are usually available ahead of the holiday weekend, urging people who are eligible to donate over the next few weeks to ensure sufficient blood supply.
Dr. Fauci to step down in December to 'mentor the next generation'
Anthony Fauci, MD, said Aug. 22 that he will step down from his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December. Dr. Fauci will also step down as chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, "to pursue the next chapter of my career," he said in a statement.
Pfizer and BioNTech seek FDA nod for omicron-adapted booster
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted a request to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of an omicron-adapted COVID-19 booster dose for individuals 12 years of age and older. Pending authorization, the omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine will be available to ship immediately. The updated formula combines the original vaccine with one...
Meet the chief marketing officers of US News' top hospitals
From overseeing the planning, development and execution of health systems' marketing and advertising initiatives, health system marketing executives are the C-suite leaders in charge of creating an interconnectedness between their organizations brand and patient experience. Below are brief biographies of the chief marketing officers and marketing executives at hospitals that...
5 recent medical supplier acquisitions, partnerships
Here are five recent acquisitions, deals and partnerships that have sprung up since Aug. 16:. 1. Raleigh, N.C.-based Precision Diabetics and Korea-based DxGen entered a partnership Aug. 22 to launch a diabetes point-of-care analyzer in the U.S. 2. Imagen Medical, an Auburndale, Mass.-based oncology company, acquired a precision ablation device...
Hospital M&A: 7 recent deals
Several hospitals and health systems are pursuing merger and acquisition deals, and a few transactions have been called off in recent months. Here are seven transactions involving hospitals and health systems that were announced, finalized or terminated since July 14:. 1. ChristianaCare, Prospect Medical Holdings cancel 4-hospital deal. Wilmington, Del.-based...
Where long COVID-19 stands: 4 thoughts from Dr. Eric Topol
Researchers' efforts to unravel the mysteries surrounding long COVID-19 are beginning to pay off, Eric Topol, MD, wrote for The Los Angeles Times Aug. 21. Dr. Topol, the founder and director of La Jolla, Calif.-based Scripps Research Translational Institute, pointed to recent studies that have lent new insights into long COVID-19, including one examining factors that could lead to lingering symptoms.
Michigan health system plans to expand remote patient monitoring to 7,000 patients
Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care plans to expand its remote-monitoring program to 7,000 patients after a successful pilot launch, MLive reported Aug. 22. The health system texts, emails and calls patients with chronic conditions, asking them a series of disease-specific questions — and alerts nurses if responses indicate possible complications, according to the story.
What 4 health systems are paying for EHR installs
Here is how much four health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing and installing a new electronic health record system:. Wallingford, Conn.-based Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is installing Meditech's EHR system. The install is expected to cost $7.6 million. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center is replacing its...
New Jersey health system launches hospital-at-home program
Mannington Township, N.J.-based Salem Medical Center has partnered with in-home medical care provider Sena Health to launch an acute in-home care program. The program, dubbed Salem Acute Care at Home, will allow patients to remain at home while receiving hospital-level care from physicians and nurses, according to an Aug. 22 press release. Eligible patients who enroll in the program will receive two daily in-person home visits, telehealth visits, remote patient monitoring and have access to patient care coordinators all hours of the day.
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles gets $1.92M for pain management research
The Carl F. Braun Trust donated $1.92 million to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles to support a three-year study on pediatric pain management. The study will focus on integrative medicine for pain management, palliative care, sleep and mood, according to an Aug. 22 news release. It will also explore effects on pain management care such as quality of life based on health, reduction of medications seen in outpatient and inpatient care, as well as health system economics, utilization and costs.
Yale New Haven Health's solution to pharmacy tech shortages
A program developed in 2016 to combat the pharmacy technician shortage is "developing a pipeline of talent" for Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, according to the health system's chief pharmacy officer and vice president. The 23-weekslong pharmacy technician training program recently removed a cost barrier for applicants outside of the...
Mental health burden 'unsustainable' at North Carolina hospitals
Emergency department data from hospitals across North Carolina indicate an elevated rate of pediatric patients needing psychiatric care, according to an Aug. 22 report in North Carolina Health News. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has seen a 65 percent increase in emergency department patients needing psychiatric care, and that demand tripled...
