FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a rainy weekend, our weather pattern is set to turn sunny later this Monday and continue through the work week. Areas of patchy fog start the day with temperatures in the mid-60s and elevated dew points with conditions still rather saturated following the weekend rain. As temperatures climb through the morning and skies gradually, the fog will lessen and sunshine will peek out in the late afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 70s, remaining below average as we have seen for the past several days. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 50s as skies turn mostly clear. The week will bring more days of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO