Rescued beagles up for adoption beginning Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - About 15 of those beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia should be up for adoption beginning Tuesday. Last week, roughly four thousand beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. Twenty five beagles were sent to Humane Fort Wayne. The dogs were examined by vets and behavioral staff over the weekend.
GALLERY: Restored homes to be featured during West Central Home & Garden Tour
A Jones Street home that sat vacant with numerous foundational issues for years was recently purchased by REALTOR Ben Wahli and his wife.
WPTA Sports Anchor Hit By Vicious Tackle
Zach Groth, sports director and anchor at Gray’s WPTA in Fort Wayne, Ind., volunteered to take a tackle for a promo shoot. That was before he saw his tackler. You have to hand it to Zach Groth, sports director and anchor for WPTA, Gray’s ABC, NBC and MyNetworkTV affiliate in Fort Wayne, Ind.
1700s come alive at the Old Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 1700s are coming alive next weekend at the Historic Old Fort for Post Miami – 1755. Learn more about what to expect during the free event in the interview above. Post Miami – 1755 both Saturday and Sunday next weekend. Both days...
Rain develops later Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A more humid weather day will develops showers and a few storms by afternoon into the evening. We will likely get a break from the rain late tonight but scattered showers and storm will return Sunday. Early next week will dry out with cooler temperatures.
‘Barbie Car’ unites Fort Wayne family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- When you think of restored cars, the words timeless, classic, and vintage come to mind. But what about ‘Barbie Car?’ A 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet caught the eye of one man who has restored many cars. Mike Bracht, had help from his oldest daughter on...
Patchy morning fog, then Monday afternoon sunshine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a rainy weekend, our weather pattern is set to turn sunny later this Monday and continue through the work week. Areas of patchy fog start the day with temperatures in the mid-60s and elevated dew points with conditions still rather saturated following the weekend rain. As temperatures climb through the morning and skies gradually, the fog will lessen and sunshine will peek out in the late afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 70s, remaining below average as we have seen for the past several days. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 50s as skies turn mostly clear. The week will bring more days of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.
Fog possible Monday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The scattered showers will slowly dry out overnight tonight as skies make way to fog developing. Lower temperatures overnight and light winds will also patchy, dense fog to form going into Monday morning. Watch out for lowered visibility as you head out the door for your morning commute.
Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates World Goat Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a fan of goats, the zoo is where you need to be Sunday. It’s World Goat Day, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating accordingly. One reason to celebrate goats, Keeper Kennedy Reynolds said, is because they were...
Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash
RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Two other passengers were […]
Wings, beer & bourbon back at Headwaters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival. Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne. Entertainment includes corn hole,...
Ashley Man Dead In Sunday Evening DeKalb County Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police in DeKalb County are still investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening which claimed the life of an Ashley man. 60-year-old Michael Lesher was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash in the 1900 block of County Road 48 in DeKalb County shortly before 7 P.M. Sunday evening. When Police arrived, they determined that Lesher was traveling west bound and then left the north side of the roadway for an unknown reason and then traveled through a field striking a tree. Life-saving efforts were made by emergency responders but were unsuccessful. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident which remains under investigation.
Fort Wayne outreach group repairs wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning and fixing up wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia. The need for wheelchairs is massive in Ethiopia, with more than 2,000 people on the waiting list to get one. Agape Mobility Ethiopia held the wheelchair repair 6-hour workshop to help...
Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son suffers fractured skull
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing a neglect charge after documents say his son suffered a fractured skull while in his care last year. Court documents say police were called to the hospital on Dec. 13, 2021, after a woman noticed bruising on her son’s face following a visit with his father, 22-year-old Bryce Kreider. Examinations of the child revealed he had a skull fracture that was found to be non-life-threatening.
Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
