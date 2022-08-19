Read full article on original website
5 recent medical supplier acquisitions, partnerships
Here are five recent acquisitions, deals and partnerships that have sprung up since Aug. 16:. 1. Raleigh, N.C.-based Precision Diabetics and Korea-based DxGen entered a partnership Aug. 22 to launch a diabetes point-of-care analyzer in the U.S. 2. Imagen Medical, an Auburndale, Mass.-based oncology company, acquired a precision ablation device...
Amazon competes with CVS Health, others in bid for Signify Health
The competition for Signify Health is heating up with Amazon as the latest bidder. to be planning a bid for the home health and technology company in early August after reportedly losing out on acquiring One Medical, a digital and in-person primary care platform, to Amazon. Amazon reached an agreement to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion in a cash transaction announced July 20.
Healthcare pros speak out against Amazon Care
Some healthcare professionals who worked for Amazon Care say the retail and tech giant's healthcare arm prioritized convenience before the best standard of care, according to an Aug. 19 report in The Washington Post. Six former employees and managers said Amazon's efforts to rapidly build Amazon Care led to conflicts...
Nearly 500 EHR disruptions since 2020: VA details frustration with Oracle Cerner
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has had 498 disruptions to its EHR since Oracle Cerner began installing the new system in the fall of 2020, FedScoop reported recently. That includes at least 45 days of downtime, 930 hours where the system was partially inoperable, 103 hours of poor performance and 40 hours during which the EHR was down completely, according to the dataset obtained by FedScoop for the Aug. 19 story.
Riverside Healthcare CEO: 'Staff cannot provide attentive care when they are afraid for their personal safety'
Amid a rise in violence against healthcare workers, Phillip Kambic, president and CEO of Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Healthcare, is speaking out in support of a violence-free workplace and calling for civility from the public. Mr. Kambic expressed his thoughts in an opinion piece published Aug. 20 in the Daily Journal.
Sharing Responsibility for Workplace Culture
An organization creates brilliance by nurturing an environment where passion thrives and success comes through unified purpose. Brilliant organizations design sustainable cultures by aligning their people around a shared mission and vision—and by helping their teams trust one another’s skills and expertise to make it all come to life.
AI-powered intake platform Ubie raises $26.2M
Ubie, a tech startup that offers a medical intake platform powered by artificial intelligence, has raised $26.2 million in series C funding. The firm offers a questionnaire to guide patients to the right healthcare institution at the right time and give physicians and pharmaceutical companies up-to-date medical research. The Tokyo-based...
Where CIOs, IT leaders are increasing their spending
From greater investments in technology to improve productivity to investments in new in cybersecurity technology, here, five health system CIOs and IT leaders share how they are using their IT budgets now and through the remainder of 2022. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Stevenson, CIO...
What 4 health systems are paying for EHR installs
Here is how much four health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing and installing a new electronic health record system:. Wallingford, Conn.-based Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is installing Meditech's EHR system. The install is expected to cost $7.6 million. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center is replacing its...
Rochester Regional Health names new COO
Jennifer Eslinger is Rochester Regional Health's new COO, effective Sept. 12. Ms. Eslinger has 25 years of experience leading hospitals and health systems, according to a news release shared Aug. 19 with Becker's. In her most recent role as president of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health's Wyandotte and Downriver markets, Ms. Eslinger implemented initiatives that led to Downriver's "financial turnaround," according to the release.
Job recovery for women still 100,000 shy of pre-pandemic level
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, the male workforce is stepping back to a pre-pandemic rhythm. For women, however, job restoration has been slower, USA Today reported Aug. 21. The Labor Department's survey of employers showed that as of July, men had recovered their jobs to their February 2020 levels — even adding 132,000. However, the same survey shows women, who lost 1.8 million more jobs than men during the pandemic, are still 100,000 jobs away from pre-COVID levels.
Michigan health system plans to expand remote patient monitoring to 7,000 patients
Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care plans to expand its remote-monitoring program to 7,000 patients after a successful pilot launch, MLive reported Aug. 22. The health system texts, emails and calls patients with chronic conditions, asking them a series of disease-specific questions — and alerts nurses if responses indicate possible complications, according to the story.
10 top players in the virtual care market
As patients have increasingly sought telehealth services in recent years, while regulators have opened up rules allowing providers to be paid for them, the virtual care market is expected to continue growing. Here are 10 top players in that market, which is predicted to surpass $13 billion by the end...
Dr. Fauci to step down in December to 'mentor the next generation'
Anthony Fauci, MD, said Aug. 22 that he will step down from his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December. Dr. Fauci will also step down as chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, "to pursue the next chapter of my career," he said in a statement.
What Amazon Web Services pays its top IT professionals
Amazon Web Services pays senior software engineers $97,000 to $167,000 per year based on experience and other factors, according to Payscale.com. Here are the average salaries Amazon Web Services pays for 10 IT positions:
Women becoming CFOs in record numbers
The year 2021 saw a record number of Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies with female CFOs at 15 percent, Fortune reported Aug. 22. That number points to positive trends for women. Fortune cited research from Cowen Partners Executive Search, which tracked 250 CFO appointments at major companies in 2022...
Intermountain names interim CEO
Lydia Jumonville was named interim president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare. The health system announced the appointment Aug. 19, about a week after announcing the departure of Marc Harrison, MD. Dr. Harrison, who became president and CEO of Intermountain in 2016, accepted a role to run a...
Senator urges NY hospital to provide equitable pay to workers
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has asked Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health to work with a union representing its workers to adequately address wages and staffing, according to a report published Aug. 19 on hudsonvalley360.com. In an Aug. 18 letter, Ms. Gillibrand called on the hospital administration to address staffing shortages...
