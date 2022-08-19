This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If you’re looking for a career with high growth potential and a generous salary, you might want to consider . US News ranks it on its 100 Best Jobs list, with an average salary approaching six figures. This reward is partly because data experts can use business intelligence software to analyze company information and discover trends to drive profitable outcomes.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO