Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Get over 60 hours of business intelligence training for $35
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If you’re looking for a career with high growth potential and a generous salary, you might want to consider . US News ranks it on its 100 Best Jobs list, with an average salary approaching six figures. This reward is partly because data experts can use business intelligence software to analyze company information and discover trends to drive profitable outcomes.
JOBS・
Engadget
Elon Musk is reportedly considering investment in Neuralink's rival brain chip company
Neuralink, a company co-founded by Elon Musk, has been working on an implantable brain–machine interface since 2016. While it previously demonstrated its progress by showing a Macaque monkey controlling the cursor in a game of Pong, it has yet to start human trials. Now, according to Reuters, Musk has reached out to rival company Synchron in recent weeks to discuss a potential investment.
Apple security flaw ‘actively exploited’ by hackers to fully control devices
Apple users have been advised to immediately update their iPhones, iPads and Macs to protect against a pair of security vulnerabilities that can allow attackers to take complete control of their devices. In both cases, Apple said, there are credible reports that hackers are already abusing the vulnerabilities to attack...
americanmilitarynews.com
Boeing, Northrop Grumman join group pushing 3D printing to small suppliers
Boeing and Northrop Grumman have joined a White House-backed consortium that is pushing smaller aerospace and defense suppliers to manufacture more 3D-printed parts. The companies join Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, GE, Siemens, and Honeywell as members of the AM Forward group that the Biden administration announced in May. “While U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Army Selects AeroVironment JUMP 20 Medium Unmanned Aircraft System for Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) Increment 1
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it received an Other Transaction Agreement award by the United States Army on Aug. 18, 2022 for Increment 1 of the Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) program. The contract encompasses the purchase, testing and delivery of one JUMP® 20 medium unmanned aircraft system (MUAS) to a selected Army Brigade Combat Team (BCT) and associated services, training and support.
BAE Systems to Develop Leap-Forward Technology for Next-Generation Radar and Communications Systems
MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems’ FAST Labs TM research and development organization a $17.5 million contract for the Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise (GRYPHON) program. The breakthrough technology developed through the program could enable an unprecedented combination of low noise, compact size, and frequency agility for next-generation airborne sensing and communications capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005009/en/ BAE Systems’ FAST LabsTM research and development organization awarded a $17.5 million contract for the Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise (GRYPHON) program. (Photo: BAE Systems)
biztoc.com
TXOne Networks, which builds and sells tech for securing industrial IoT environments, has raised a $70M Series B led by TGVest Capital
TXOne Networks, a joint venture between cybersecurity firm Trend Micro and industrial networking solutions provider Moxa, has banked $70 million in new venture capital funding. The company, which maintains dual headquarters in Texas and Taiwan, said the Series B round was led by TGVest Capital and brings the total raised...
thefastmode.com
China Mobile, Huawei Complete Commercial Deployment of 5G 8T Distributed Massive MIMO
China Mobile Tianjin and Huawei completed the commercial deployment of 5G 8T distributed Massive MIMO technology in the cold rolling workshops of New Tianjin Steel Group, marking the first time that the technology was adopted in steel production workshops. Tests on Huawei's EasyMacro pole sites revealed a cell uplink throughput...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NetVIPRTM – A Pioneering New Military Communications Network
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- BAE Systems has unveiled its latest deployable networking product, NetVIPR TM, which provides intelligent and secure military communication networks linking everything from small reconnaissance drones to combat vehicles, fighter jets, aircraft carriers or military commands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005047/en/ NetVIPRTM – A pioneering new military communications network (Graphic: Business Wire)
DL E&C to Advance to Global Market Using Korea-Developed CCUS Technologies
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- DL E&C Co., Ltd (KRX: 375500), a leading EPC company in South Korea, will advance to the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market in collaboration with KEPCO Korea Electric Power Research Institute (KEPRI), taking advantage of carbon capture technologies developed in Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005245/en/ Jae-Hyung Yoo, Vice President of CCUS Planning & Technology Team at DL E&C (left), and Jung Ho Lee, President of KEPRI (Korea Electric Power Research Institute) are signing MOU for comprehensive cooperation on KEPCO CO2 Solvent (KoSol) and DL CCUS Overseas Business at DL E&C’s office in D-Tower Donuimun building in Seoul. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Company
Creating a framework for change: Leading team members through unsettling transitions
When I joined Thomson Reuters last year, one of my earliest goals was to create fungibility across historically siloed teams. As I discussed in a previous article, I decided to start by splitting everyone up by their specific roles—UX designers, UX content designers, UX researchers, UX engineers, producers and accessibility specialists—and create new working groups, branding these units “design pods.” I was betting that shaking up their work formations would be uncomfortable at first, but that the initial unfamiliarity would lead to a lot of novel thinking and innovation.
Engadget
Engadget is looking for contributing writers in the US
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. If you love technology as much as we do and have writing chops to boot, we want to hear from you. Engadget is looking for freelance news writers in the US! Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume and links to three writing samples to jobs at engadget dot com. Here’s the deal:
Emerging Technologies Ushering the Life Sciences Industry Into the Metaverse, According to Accenture Report
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Accenture’s (NYSE: ACN) Life Sciences Technology Vision 2022 report explores the technology trends that will transform how biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies solve manufacturing and device problems, improve equity in clinical trial participation and build more resilient supply chains to provide patients and healthcare professionals with more personalized experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005076/en/ How people experience the internet is being reimagined, and enterprises need to be ready for what comes next. (Graphic: Business Wire)
u.today
Chainlink (LINK), First Labs Announce Hackathon and Web3 Summit in Israel
Ethereum-based peer-to-peer oracles network Chainlink (LINK), in collaboration with Israeli VC majors First Labs (launched by Pitango), shares the agenda of their first-ever collaborative initiative for developers. Chainlink (LINK), First Labs invite developers to hackathon; registration is underway. According to the official joint announcement by Chainlink (LINK) and Pitango's First...
Engadget
Google TV is getting improved performance and app management
Since the launch of Google TV almost two years ago, Google has been busy adding new features to the platform – including, most recently, . So if you feel the company has neglected the product from a performance and stability standpoint, the latest Google TV update is for you.
We Have More Farming Data Than Ever, But This Crucial Piece Is Missing
Farmers have been left to navigate an increasingly complex tech stack on their own. What's desperately needed is a single, integrated, intuitive interface.
Bidgely Selected as the Technology Service Provider for Energy Theft Solution By Ministry of Power, Gol in ‘Powerthon 2022’
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Bidgely, a global technology service provider (TSP), has been selected by REC Ltd., a CPSE under MoP, GoI to participate in Ministry of Power, GoI Technology Incubation Challenge Powerthon 2022, which was organized in collaboration with SINE incubation lab of IIT Bombay. From among 200 applicants and 18 ultimate technology solution providers chosen to participate, Bidgely was the only provider selected for energy theft detection in support of the national Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to reduce losses across India up to 15 percent by 2025. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005062/en/ Bidgely collaborates with India’s Ministry of Power, World Bank and state utilities to detect and resolve the country’s energy misuse. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Smallholder adoption of green production technologies on the North China Plain
As the important participants and decisionmakers in agricultural production, smallholders play a crucial role in food production. Smallholders' low level of technology awareness and capacity leads to problems such as the insufficient technology adoption. Coupled with their poor risk tolerance and lack of trust in new technologies, this makes them lack the motivation to actively adopt green production technologies, which seriously hinders the green transformation of agriculture. What should be done to promote smallholders' adoption of green production technologies proactively? The existence of multiple socialized services and agricultural technology diffusion systems offers a possible solution.
TechCrunch
How W4 plans to monetize the Godot game engine using Red Hat’s open source playbook
Godot, for the uninitiated, is a cross-platform game engine first released under an open source license back in 2014, though its initial development pre-dates that by several years. Today, Godot claims some 1,500 contributors, and is considered one of the world’s top open source projects by various metrics. Godot has been used in high-profile games such as the Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster, published by Sega last year as the first major mainstream game powered by Godot. But Tesla, too, has apparently used Godot to power some of the more graphically intensive animations in its mobile app.
How AI can Improve HR Processes for Small Businesses
According to the (SHRM), almost 90% of businesses already use AI in some capacity for HR management. Here are just a few examples of how small businesses can integrate AI into their company models and step into the future of work. Automate the recruitment process. This is probably the most...
Comments / 0