Little League World Series player was minutes from death after a fall, dad says. He soon awoke and asked if he could play in today’s game

Read full article on original website
Related
Father Of Little League Player Speaks Out On Terrifying Injury
The father of the Little League World Series player who suffered a terrifying injury while staying in Williamsport, Pennsylvania is speaking out. Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Utah, suffered a head injury when he fell from bunkbeds at the Little League World Series.
Dream denied: Massapequa out of Little League World Series after 7-1 loss
The kids from Long Island took an early 1-0 lead, but a three-run homer from Chase Link in the third inning put Pennsylvania up for good.
NPR
A Little League World Series player who injured his head was able to call his coach
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex has FaceTimed with his coach and continues to improve, the coach said Friday. Mark Ence, the manager for Snow...
What makes the Little League World Series special?
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (DC News Now) — It’s the 75th year of the Little League World Series! The historical tournament now brings ten teams internationally, and ten teams nationally to Williamsport to compete for the title of Little League World Series champions. The question is: What makes LLWS so special?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Team Utah is a fan favorite at the Little League World Series
At a time when many of us are looking for something to bring us all together, Utah’s little league baseball team might just be the answer. It’s been quite a run for Team Utah to make it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylanvia, but this week may have been the hardest of all before they even took the field.
Hawaii off to strong start at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT. Pa. (AP) — A packed Lamade Stadium, a national TV audience and an opposing pitcher who tossed a no-hitter in a regional final. That would trouble a lot of teams of 10- to 12-year-olds, but not Hawaii. Kekoa Payanal drove the third pitch over the fence in left, and Hawaii was on its way once again. Hawaii has won its first two games at the Little League World Series by a combined score of 23-1. That’s 11-1 over Northwest, and 12-0 over Metro — specifically Massapequa Coast from Long Island — on Friday. The club from Honolulu hasn’t even played a full game yet, having mercy-ruled each of its opponents after the fifth inning.
WCVB
Massachusetts team looks to keep Little League World Series run alive
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is looking to keep their run at the Little League World Series going after a tough loss in its opening game. The boys from Middleboro Little League, who are representing the New England region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, lost 5-3 to the team representing the Southeast from Nolensville, Tennessee.
Middleboro team eliminated at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The Middleboro's Little League team was eliminated Saturday.The Pennsylvania team won 7-5 during Middleboro's second game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Pennsylvania will now play again on Sunday. Middleboro opened its time in Williamsport with a 5-3 loss to Tennessee on Wednesday. The cheering squad back home was certainly proud though. Kids and families were decked out in Middleboro Little League gear for a big watch party. This was the first Massachusetts team to make it to Williamsport in over a decade.
RELATED PEOPLE
Massapequa fans eagerly anticipate re-scheduled Little League World Series game
Massapequa Coast fans were hoping to watch a great game on the team's home field. However, it wasn't meant to be because of storms in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0