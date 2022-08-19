Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Riverside Healthcare CEO: 'Staff cannot provide attentive care when they are afraid for their personal safety'
Amid a rise in violence against healthcare workers, Phillip Kambic, president and CEO of Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Healthcare, is speaking out in support of a violence-free workplace and calling for civility from the public. Mr. Kambic expressed his thoughts in an opinion piece published Aug. 20 in the Daily Journal.
Sharing Responsibility for Workplace Culture
An organization creates brilliance by nurturing an environment where passion thrives and success comes through unified purpose. Brilliant organizations design sustainable cultures by aligning their people around a shared mission and vision—and by helping their teams trust one another’s skills and expertise to make it all come to life.
Viewpoint: Nursing homes must address infection control measures post-COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that the current design for nursing homes is not conducive to infection control, Kenneth Scott, MD, wrote in Forbes. CMS reported a total of 1,163,417 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 154,578 deaths among nursing home residents as of Aug. 7. Shared rooms and bathrooms in nursing homes make it challenging to prevent infections from spreading, Dr. Scott wrote.
3 reasons pharmacist pay fell 5% last year
Despite tackling more responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacists saw their inflation-adjusted pay drop by about 5 percent last year, according to a recent The New York Times report. For months, pharmacies have struggled to retain and hire workers, and some customers are shifting from retail chains to local pharmacies...
Job recovery for women still 100,000 shy of pre-pandemic level
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, the male workforce is stepping back to a pre-pandemic rhythm. For women, however, job restoration has been slower, USA Today reported Aug. 21. The Labor Department's survey of employers showed that as of July, men had recovered their jobs to their February 2020 levels — even adding 132,000. However, the same survey shows women, who lost 1.8 million more jobs than men during the pandemic, are still 100,000 jobs away from pre-COVID levels.
CDC reports evidence of monkeypox virus on household surfaces: 5 updates
Monkeypox virus DNA was found on high contact surfaces in the Utah home of two infected individuals, the CDC said in an Aug. 19 report. Personnel from the Utah health department swabbed objects in the home where two infected people had been isolating for 20 days. The patients were still showing symptoms when samples were collected from high-contact objects and surfaces, including cloth furniture, blankets, handles and switches.
Employers slashing paid parental leave
Inflation and a possible recession are spurring some employers to cut back on paid parental leave, the Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 22. The pandemic gave rise to expanded parental leave as a tactic to attract employees during the hiring drought. Now, according to data from the Society for Human Resource Management, only 35 percent of employers offer paid maternity leave beyond legal requirements. In 2020, 53 percent offered the benefit.
Suggestions roll in to rename monkeypox
"Humanpox," "lymphpox and "mpox" are among suggestions submitted to the World Health Organization after the agency on Aug. 12 said it was accepting proposals to rename monkeypox in an effort to reduce stigma and align with current best practices for naming diseases. Calls to rename the monkeypox coincided with the...
Where long COVID-19 stands: 4 thoughts from Dr. Eric Topol
Researchers' efforts to unravel the mysteries surrounding long COVID-19 are beginning to pay off, Eric Topol, MD, wrote for The Los Angeles Times Aug. 21. Dr. Topol, the founder and director of La Jolla, Calif.-based Scripps Research Translational Institute, pointed to recent studies that have lent new insights into long COVID-19, including one examining factors that could lead to lingering symptoms.
Walmart increases abortion coverage for employees
Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, is expanding abortion coverage in employee healthcare plans, The Washington Post reported Aug. 20. The new benefits, effective immediately, will cover abortion under the following conditions: health risk to the mother, rape, incest, miscarriage, lack of fetal viability and ectopic pregnancy, according to an internal company memo.
Mental health burden 'unsustainable' at North Carolina hospitals
Emergency department data from hospitals across North Carolina indicate an elevated rate of pediatric patients needing psychiatric care, according to an Aug. 22 report in North Carolina Health News. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has seen a 65 percent increase in emergency department patients needing psychiatric care, and that demand tripled...
Michigan health system plans to expand remote patient monitoring to 7,000 patients
Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care plans to expand its remote-monitoring program to 7,000 patients after a successful pilot launch, MLive reported Aug. 22. The health system texts, emails and calls patients with chronic conditions, asking them a series of disease-specific questions — and alerts nurses if responses indicate possible complications, according to the story.
