As COVID-19 restrictions ease, the male workforce is stepping back to a pre-pandemic rhythm. For women, however, job restoration has been slower, USA Today reported Aug. 21. The Labor Department's survey of employers showed that as of July, men had recovered their jobs to their February 2020 levels — even adding 132,000. However, the same survey shows women, who lost 1.8 million more jobs than men during the pandemic, are still 100,000 jobs away from pre-COVID levels.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO