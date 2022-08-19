Read full article on original website
The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39
The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
BBC
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Human remains confirmed as four separate victims in Oldham mill fire
Police confirmed four Vietnamese nationals were missing after remains discovered, one of whom has been formally identified
Married 31-year-old Vietnamese migrant is identified as a victim of Oldham mill fire via national immigration database, inquest hears
An inquest was today opened into the deaths of two people after human remains were discovered at a burnt-down mill in Oldham. Married man and Vietnamese migrant Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, is so far the only victim to be identified - via the national immigration database - after the devastating blaze in May.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Couple found dead in the ocean as cops investigate the bizarre double death after finding man floating 2.5km out to sea
A man's body has been found floating kilometres off the coast almost 24 hours after his partner's body was found at a nearby popular beach. Emergency services were called to Moonee Beach in NSW's Lake Macquarie region on Monday afternoon after a body was located in the water. A woman,...
Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving
Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
Major update in mystery case of two decomposing sisters found in flat as cops baffled by ‘suspicious’ deaths
POLICE have been left baffled by the "suspicious" deaths of two sisters found decomposing in their flat. Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24 and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead in their beds in separate rooms of their Sydney apartment on June 7. But over a month on, the circumstances surrounding...
A passenger says he spotted his lost luggage dumped in the trash in a picture shared online
Fergus Mulligan said he saw his green suitcase in pictures of bags dumped in an area reserved for trash, which were shared with UTV last month.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her
An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
Missing Michigan Teen Found Dead In Detroit Basement After Dad Receives Anonymous Tip
Police are investigating the shooting death of a Michigan teenager whose body turned up in a Detroit apartment building’s basement over the weekend. Jacob Hills, 18, was found dead in an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Sunday after attending a party on Saturday, his family said. He’d been shot several times. No arrests have been made in the teen’s apparent slaying.
Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself
A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
Worried American tourist finds partner being raped in public toilets, French cops say
The public toilets were in central Paris, near Notre Dame Cathedral and the Seine River.
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
