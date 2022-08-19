ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'

A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
#House Fire#Accident#Paisley Sheriff Court
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her

An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
Missing Michigan Teen Found Dead In Detroit Basement After Dad Receives Anonymous Tip

Police are investigating the shooting death of a Michigan teenager whose body turned up in a Detroit apartment building’s basement over the weekend. Jacob Hills, 18, was found dead in an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Sunday after attending a party on Saturday, his family said. He’d been shot several times. No arrests have been made in the teen’s apparent slaying.
DETROIT, MI
Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself

A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
