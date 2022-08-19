Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
iPhone 15: Everything we know so far
IPhone 15 leaks have already started to trickle in with a handful of intriguing rumors regarding what we can expect from Apple in 2023. If you can’t wait that long, check out our iPhone 14 hub as that phone is likely just around the corner. As we are more...
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Motorola Razr 2022: Finally, some real competition
Both Samsung and Motorola have launched their respective clamshell foldable phones. We pit the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr 2022 against each other to see who comes out on top, but it may not be so cut-and-dry.
Digital Trends
AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today
Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
Digital Trends
5 things I learned about the iPhone SE after swapping from the iPhone 13 Pro
Surely going from the $1,000 iPhone 13 Pro to the $430 iPhone SE (2022) would be a serious culture shock — right? After all, there are considerable hardware differences between the two, not to mention one being more than twice the price of the other. Having used the iPhone SE for test and review purposes for a while, and being impressed with it, I decided to swap to it as my main iPhone to see just how much of a compromise it would really be.
The Verge
How to use the cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Part of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s appeal is what you can do with the phone halfway open in Flex Mode, like make a hands-free video call or take a selfie. But there’s also plenty you can do with the phone closed, thanks to that little 1.9-inch OLED on the front panel, aka the cover screen.
How to charge the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 without a charger
Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, it is by no means a perfect smartwatch, as we noted in our review. For starters, the Galaxy Watch 4 uses a WPC-based charging technology and doesn’t technically support the standard Qi wireless charging. That said, there is no shortage of people who claim that they're able to charge their wearbles with a Qi wireless charger, but it's sort of a crap shoot: if you have a Qi charger lying around, it may be worth a shot, but we defintely wouldn't depend upon this workaround.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Remixing a classic
It’s been a tame mid-year release cycle for Samsung. After an eventful early year that saw the introduction of buzzy products like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung revealed a crop of products at its August Unpacked event that are remarkably similar to the ones it launched at the same event last year. That includes the sequel to 2021’s Galaxy Buds Pro, the $230 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They’re great earbuds, but if you’ve got the last generation, you’re already enjoying most of what’s good here.
The Verge
Google admits its Google TV software is too slow
Google has been working on making its TV experience faster, more responsive, and less of a hassle for users. According to a post on its support forums on Monday, the company has been working on improving boot time, general performance, and the number of options for managing storage on both third-party TVs as well as its Chromecast with Google TV streaming puck.
Digital Trends
The cheapest Chromebook available today is this HP at Walmart
With back-to-school season in full swing, there’s a lot of great student laptop deals to pounce on. One of them is at Walmart, where you can get one of the best Chromebook deals available, as the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is just $98 right now. This makes for a savings of more than $100, as the popular Chromebook regularly costs $199. It’s not often you’ll find a capable laptop for under $100, so click over to Walmart now to claim this deal while it lasts. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many locations.
The Verge
The Pixel Watch has only one job: don’t suck
Later this fall, Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch. Given Wear OS’s history, there’s understandably a lot of anticipation. Will the watch be good? Will it fail to deliver the promise of Wear OS 3? Honestly, those questions might be more appropriate for future iterations of the watch. For now, all Google has to do is create a smartwatch that does the basics well.
The Verge
Apple’s DIY self-repair program expands to cover fixing M1 MacBooks
Apple’s expanding its DIY repair program to include MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops equipped with the M1 chip. Once the program officially opens tomorrow, you’ll get to purchase genuine parts for the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 14- and 16-inch 2021 M1 MacBook Pros from Apple’s Self Service Repair Store.
Digital Trends
Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for only $270 at Best Buy for a limited time
If you’re in the market for TV deals, you won’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer for the 50-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV. You can bring it into your living room for just $270, cheaper by $160 from its original price of $430. As an added bonus, every purchase of the 50-inch 4K TV comes with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, worth $40 each, for free. Best Buy TV deals are known for their amazing value, but this probably tops the list — grab it while you still can.
Digital Trends
Lenovo just cut the price of this extremely cheap laptop to $147
As students across the country head back to school, the biggest student laptop deals are popping up, and Lenovo is hosting some great ones. One of our favorites is the one happening right now on the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 11-inch laptop, which also doubles as a tablet. Originally $449, this laptop is currently on sale for $147, which saves you $302 off the original retail price. Click the Buy Now button below to pick one up, and keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals happening right now.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro get shown off in an early hands on
We don't know exactly when the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are going to get a full launch – September or October seem like good bets – but in the meantime a hands on video showing off prototypes of both phones has emerged. The revealing...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: ⛰️ Samsung's watch for trekkers
Samsung's headlining smartwatch is in for review, plus Nothing's Android 13 upgrade, and more. 🍝 Good day all, and welcome back to the Daily Authority. I had a quite fantastic weekend filled with lovely food, absorbing company, and pleasant weather, but now it’s back to the grind!. Samsung...
DeWalt’s Huge Amazon Sale Is Still Going Strong
The Drive - Robert BaconIf you missed last week’s sale, don’t fret. You can still save up to 68 percent.
