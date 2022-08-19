ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

iPhone 15: Everything we know so far

IPhone 15 leaks have already started to trickle in with a handful of intriguing rumors regarding what we can expect from Apple in 2023. If you can’t wait that long, check out our iPhone 14 hub as that phone is likely just around the corner. As we are more...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#High Resolution Audio#Audio Codec#Samsung Experience#Amazon Music
Digital Trends

AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today

Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

5 things I learned about the iPhone SE after swapping from the iPhone 13 Pro

Surely going from the $1,000 iPhone 13 Pro to the $430 iPhone SE (2022) would be a serious culture shock — right? After all, there are considerable hardware differences between the two, not to mention one being more than twice the price of the other. Having used the iPhone SE for test and review purposes for a while, and being impressed with it, I decided to swap to it as my main iPhone to see just how much of a compromise it would really be.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to use the cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Part of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s appeal is what you can do with the phone halfway open in Flex Mode, like make a hands-free video call or take a selfie. But there’s also plenty you can do with the phone closed, thanks to that little 1.9-inch OLED on the front panel, aka the cover screen.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to charge the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 without a charger

Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, it is by no means a perfect smartwatch, as we noted in our review. For starters, the Galaxy Watch 4 uses a WPC-based charging technology and doesn’t technically support the standard Qi wireless charging. That said, there is no shortage of people who claim that they're able to charge their wearbles with a Qi wireless charger, but it's sort of a crap shoot: if you have a Qi charger lying around, it may be worth a shot, but we defintely wouldn't depend upon this workaround.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Google
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today

If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
COMPUTERS
CNET

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022

Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Remixing a classic

It’s been a tame mid-year release cycle for Samsung. After an eventful early year that saw the introduction of buzzy products like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung revealed a crop of products at its August Unpacked event that are remarkably similar to the ones it launched at the same event last year. That includes the sequel to 2021’s Galaxy Buds Pro, the $230 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They’re great earbuds, but if you’ve got the last generation, you’re already enjoying most of what’s good here.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Google admits its Google TV software is too slow

Google has been working on making its TV experience faster, more responsive, and less of a hassle for users. According to a post on its support forums on Monday, the company has been working on improving boot time, general performance, and the number of options for managing storage on both third-party TVs as well as its Chromecast with Google TV streaming puck.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

The cheapest Chromebook available today is this HP at Walmart

With back-to-school season in full swing, there’s a lot of great student laptop deals to pounce on. One of them is at Walmart, where you can get one of the best Chromebook deals available, as the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is just $98 right now. This makes for a savings of more than $100, as the popular Chromebook regularly costs $199. It’s not often you’ll find a capable laptop for under $100, so click over to Walmart now to claim this deal while it lasts. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many locations.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

The Pixel Watch has only one job: don’t suck

Later this fall, Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch. Given Wear OS’s history, there’s understandably a lot of anticipation. Will the watch be good? Will it fail to deliver the promise of Wear OS 3? Honestly, those questions might be more appropriate for future iterations of the watch. For now, all Google has to do is create a smartwatch that does the basics well.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Apple’s DIY self-repair program expands to cover fixing M1 MacBooks

Apple’s expanding its DIY repair program to include MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops equipped with the M1 chip. Once the program officially opens tomorrow, you’ll get to purchase genuine parts for the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 14- and 16-inch 2021 M1 MacBook Pros from Apple’s Self Service Repair Store.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for only $270 at Best Buy for a limited time

If you’re in the market for TV deals, you won’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer for the 50-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV. You can bring it into your living room for just $270, cheaper by $160 from its original price of $430. As an added bonus, every purchase of the 50-inch 4K TV comes with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, worth $40 each, for free. Best Buy TV deals are known for their amazing value, but this probably tops the list — grab it while you still can.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Lenovo just cut the price of this extremely cheap laptop to $147

As students across the country head back to school, the biggest student laptop deals are popping up, and Lenovo is hosting some great ones. One of our favorites is the one happening right now on the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 11-inch laptop, which also doubles as a tablet. Originally $449, this laptop is currently on sale for $147, which saves you $302 off the original retail price. Click the Buy Now button below to pick one up, and keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals happening right now.
RETAIL
Android Authority

Daily Authority: ⛰️ Samsung's watch for trekkers

Samsung's headlining smartwatch is in for review, plus Nothing's Android 13 upgrade, and more. 🍝 Good day all, and welcome back to the Daily Authority. I had a quite fantastic weekend filled with lovely food, absorbing company, and pleasant weather, but now it’s back to the grind!. Samsung...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy